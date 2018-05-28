When it comes to celebrity couples that we're loving right now, it can be hard to know what the future will hold for them. We've been so invested in the narratives being woven about certain celebrity relationships, including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and, last but not least, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. These couples have been through their fair share of highs and lows, but what lies on the road ahead?

Who can say whether there is longevity in a relationship, if the problems you face as a couple can be overcome, or whether you two are really meant for one another? Well, we can get some hints through our consultations with the traditional Rider-Waite Tarot deck.

To see into these celeb couples' futures, we focused on the energy of each couple and imagined them sitting before us as we drew a single card. We wanted to discover not only what the future holds for them but also what they can do to love and support each other better.

More: We Talked to a Psychic About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Future

So, what do the cards tell us about the futures of these beloved couples? Keep reading to find out.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Card: Wheel of Fortune

Reading: Ahh, glamorous J.Lo and sporty A-Rod. The Wheel of Fortune tells us these two have a serious shot at the long haul together. The wheel spins and reminds us of life’s ups and downs. Sometimes we’re happy, the next day we're sad. Sometimes we have everything we want, then we discover everything is gone. The secret of the Wheel of Fortune card is that if we stay centered, no matter which way the wheel spins — up, down or sideways — we can roll with it.

These two can roll with the punches. Rodriguez loves to sit back and admire his woman shining on stage and basking in the limelight. What’s more, he supports this fierce, fabulous working mama as she keeps her family life on track. There is a calming, stable quality in their relationship, keeping them centered no matter what appears before them. It feels like marriage is on the horizon.

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes

Card: The Emperor

Reading: These two have been around the block enough to know that if you want to keep a Hollywood relationship afloat, privacy is the name of the game. The Emperor card reflects stability and strength — the complete opposite of the frenetic energy of Holmes' last relationship, with Tom Cruise. Here, Foxx reflects the polar opposite of Cruise's manic energy.

These two are also in it for the long haul because the Emperor indicates building a kingdom. Nothing can sway them in this, and each of them brings out the other’s strengths. The flip side of the Emperor reminds Holmes and Foxx not to become too stuck in their relationship habits and to do something wild, crazy and outside the box from time to time.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk

Card: 10 of Wands

Reading: The goddess of Goop and her handsome Brad 2.0 have been at the forefront of our minds ever since they announced their engagement on the cover of Goop’s Sex and Love issue earlier this year.

The 10 of Wands reflects the ending of a cycle, as the number 10 is where an issue winds down. This power couple juggles children, careers and monumental passion projects. If their marriage is to succeed — and this is good advice for all of us — it is super important to let go of the past. When a fight or conflict is resolved and the two of you make up, you have to mean it. No lip service allowed. Unless true forgiveness is offered, old resentment will cycle back around to bite the relationship and the couple in their respective butts. The magic is that the ending of a cycle heralds a fresh start. These two have a shot at the long haul if they can find a way to balance their passions, opinions and sense of right over wrong.

Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker

Card: Queen of Pentacles (reversed)

Reading: When the reversed Queen of Pentacles appeared, the first thought to strike my mind is that there is trouble at home. The Queen of Pentacles is a domestic goddess, ruler of the family and the house, and this card's reversal immediately signals trouble.

We can never understand what happens between two people, let alone between couples we don’t actually know. The reversed Queen of Pentacles suggests that no matter what the perceived truth of the situation is, there will have to be a lot of work put in and a lot of karma addressed in order for this relationship to continue. Keep in mind that relationships don’t have to last a lifetime or even a few years in order to be successful. We learn from all experiences in life, especially in the realm of love. However, the reversed Queen appears to remind us to treat others the way we would want to be treated. It also reminds me of the witch’s rule of three: in spell casting and in our life, the energy we put out is the energy that returns to us three times over.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Card: 8 of Wands

Reading: Who doesn’t love this fiery, feisty couple? The 8 of Wands shows wands flying through the air, which can literally be seen as Cupid’s arrows shooting toward lovers who are marked for each other. The comfort of rekindling an old flame means there is a familiarity and wisdom in the relationship. These two understand that they can overcome what drove them apart, and what’s more, they value the magic between the two of them.

There’s a speed and passion and energy in the 8 of Wands. The Tarot says these two are fast, furious and heading straight for the altar.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Card: The Star (reversed)

Reading: The Star reflects emotional openness and flow. Upside down, this card looks like it's draining the body’s life fluid. Tristan has drained the relationship between himself and Kardashian so drastically that unless he does everything in his power to right the ship, it’s doomed to sink. Hope is never truly lost. Tarot reminds us that anything and everything is possible. However, there are some things that can never be undone. Thompson and Kardashian both require a serious love transfusion, individually and as a couple, for this relationship to work. That being said, there’s nothing like a baby and parenthood to alter, change and transform the way we love ourselves and others.

Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers

Card: 5 of Swords

Reading: Trouble in Paradise. There’s no way around it: The 5 of Swords is a challenging card, reflecting stumbling blocks that either transform a relationship or hold it back. The question is, how will these athletes face their particular challenge? The key lies in taking responsibility for the way they communicate with each other, especially regarding the distance between the two of them. Communication is key here and it seems there’s an outside influence, perhaps an unresolved former love, that keeps rearing its ugly head and causing issues that need to be addressed in order for them to move forward.

Laura Dern & Baron Davis

Card: 8 of Pentacles (reversed)

Reading: The reversed 8 of Pentacles tells us that for Dern and Davis, this is an effortless relationship; it doesn’t feel like work for them. There is a beautiful symmetry in the way these two communicate together. Sometimes a relationship just needs ease and space and freedom. That’s exactly what these two lovebirds have. Will it last in the long run? Who cares? They aren’t looking at the big picture, and we shouldn't be, either. Let’s take a lesson from Dern and Davis and sit back and enjoy what’s in front of us without overthinking it. Sometimes, it's enough to simply live in the moment and experience pleasure as it overcomes us. In fact, often, that's everything.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Card: The Magician

Reading: The Magician card reminds you that everything you need is right at your fingertips, no matter your life situation. You have the tools to cast wild magic on your life. The Magician also reminds you that as an energetic creature, you are a conduit for energy (the card shows how he channels divine energy through his body and into the ground).

We can't get enough of the magic and charisma flowing between Shelton and Stefani. The hallmark of the Magician card is, as it happens, charisma — and these two are overflowing with it. Ignore what you read in the tabloids; these two are hot and heavy, and what’s more, they know how dynamic and powerful they are as a couple as well and apart. Count on seeing these two together for a very long time. Also, count on a very near-future creative collaboration.

Just for fun: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

Card: 2 of Pentacles

Reading: Brad and Jen: Now here's a pairing. There’s still hope for these two as the 2 of Pentacles reflects choice, duality and motion. Aside from the world watching as these two revolve in each other’s orbit, they are well aware of what could be rekindled. Don’t count this couple out yet. Just like Perry and Bloom, some relationships are like a gorgeous varietal of wine that needs time in order to develop properly. With age comes wisdom and reflection and a willingness to open oneself up to the transformative power of love.

More: A Look Into Khloé Kardashian's Future, According to a Psychic

These predictions are interesting, to say the least, and we're so, so curious to see whether and how they come to fruition.