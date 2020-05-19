After more than a decade as a duo, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have decided to go it alone. The recently separated exes share three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, and have had their ups and downs since their fateful meeting in 2004. Now, Green has once again announced that they’re going their separate ways, describing a conciliatory end between two exes who very much hope to stay friends. It’s the best you can hope for with a split like this, but we’re still sad to see they couldn’t work things out.

So, what happened to the cute couple who once gushed about their love? Let’s take a look back at their journey to find out.

2004: The meet-cute

Back in 2004, Megan Fox was hardly a household name. In fact, the little-known actress was just beginning to break onto the scene thanks to a recurring role in the popular Kelly Ripa-helmed sitcom Hope & Faith. As fate would have it, Green guest-starred on the show that year and Fox admitted that their connection was “like magic.” Despite a few red flags — he was 12 years older, she was only just starting her career, etc. — the two followed that connection into an on again/off again relationship.

2006: Engaged!

The easy-on-the-eyes paired dated for two years relatively under the radar. Throughout 2006, Fox continued to star in Hope & Faith as Sydney Shanowski. During that same time, Green enjoyed a regular role on the short-lived sitcom Freddie. The two moved in together — along with their pet potbellied pig, dogs, two cats, two birds and a squirrel — and Green popped the question in November.

2007: Megan Fox’s breakout role

Then, in 2007, Fox landed the role that would essentially launch her career — as Mikaela Banes opposite Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky in the Transformers franchise. Alternately, Green’s career was lulling. He had one role in an untitled film in 2007. Perhaps this was the start of animosity over their jobs? A source close to the couple claims he has always wanted Fox’s focus to be at home.

2008: Trouble in paradise

Between 2007 and 2008, Fox’s career cruised along with five roles, including blockbusters like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Jennifer’s Body. Green stayed busy, too — he worked around nine roles over that same span. Accordingly, their relationship felt the strain of so much time apart. “We have more time away from each other now than we’d like,” he told TV Guide.

2009: The engagement breaks off

Although they denied it at the time and have never really spoken publicly about it, Fox and Green reportedly called off their engagement in February 2009. During that time frame, the couple was rarely photographed together. However, they were allegedly back on by April of the same year — but not engaged. She told Us Weekly in June, “Marriage isn’t a realistic goal for someone who is 23.”

2010: The re-engagement and wedding

At some point, Fox obviously changed her tune, given that Green proposed once more in June of 2010 — and the stunning star said yes. Less than two months later, they were married at the Four Seasons in Hawaii, with only Green’s son Kassius (from a previous relationship) as a witness. “I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life,” Green said at the time. “It was the absolute perfect start to what we hope will be an amazing life together.”

2012: They welcome first child Noah

In 2011, Fox only starred in one film — Friends with Kids, in which she interestingly plays the girlfriend to an older boyfriend with a kid who wants more than she does — but enjoyed a few more in 2012 (hello, This Is 40!). Alternately, Green snagged around seven roles that year, including a recurring role on Desperate Housewives as a hot young handyman servicing more than just Bree’s house. Still, they must have made some time for each other, since the couple welcomed their first child together, little Noah Shannon, on Sept. 27, 2012.

2013: A sexual stalemate

As we — and by we I mean anyone who has ever given birth — know, babies are adorable little complicators. Yes, they make life immeasurably better. But they also make it harder, and that most certainly includes relationships and sex. While promoting her role in the then-upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, Fox told Entertainment Tonight, “Brian doesn’t get any intimacy whatsoever.” Yowch.

2014: They welcome second son Bodhi

I mean, c’mon. At least a modicum of intimacy is required for making babies, amiright? So, in what must have been a rare moment, Fox and Green, uh, came together to create their second son and Green’s third child, Bodhi Ransom Green, who was born on Feb. 12, 2014. Later, discussing the state of their sex life during an appearance on The View, Fox joked, “My [2-year-old son Noah] sleeps in bed with us, so there’s really no way.” She went on to say Green wanted more kids, but that was likely only because “he doesn’t have to do any of the work.” Yep, trouble was definitely a’brewing.

2015: The split

Sources close to the couple claim the relationship has been “rocky” for quite some time, and that Fox and Green actually decided to spend some time apart. Fox wound up filing for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but the couple decided to give it another go.

2016: They reconcile — and welcome third son Journey

The couple found its way back to each other in the year following Fox filing for divorce, and they announced in late 2016 that she was once again pregnant and expecting their third child. In August, Fox and Green welcomed third son Journey River Green, and seemed to be doing better — but tension still brewed underneath the surface. On his podcast, Green made the following comment about their relationship: “I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time … you just take it day by day.”

2019: Fox files to dismiss divorce proceedings

Having filed for divorce in 2015, Fox then tried to get the proceedings dismissed four years later.

2020: They split, again

Green announced that he and Fox had gone their separate ways on his podcast, recounting a recent conversation with his estranged wife while she was away filming: “She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me.'”

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” Green continued. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

