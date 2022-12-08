22 Cool Superhero Gifts That Marvel & DC Fans At Any Age Will Appreciate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know someone in our lives who is totally obsessed with superheroes. Whether you have a loved one over 40 who knows everything to know about DC Comics or a kindergartner who can’t get enough of Guardians of the Galaxy, there are a variety of holiday gifts guaranteed to fit their tastes. If you’re shopping for a superhero fan in your life, we searched far and wind to narrow down the best superhero gifts that will make it their best holiday ever. You’re sure to find a selection of fun items they don’t already own in their secret lair.

From adorable toys and inspiring books to themed everyday essentials and comfort gifts, the superhero-obsessed will want every single one. So, superhero fans assemble! Check out these 22 cool superhero gifts that’ll make you feel like you have superpowers.

Corkcicle Captain America Water Bottle

Image: Corkcicle.

Perfect for the winter soldier in your life, this Captain America canteen shields drinks from either getting warm or cold thanks to its triple insulation. Now, your favorite beverage will stay hot for 12 hours or cold for 25 hours.

Marvel Sport Canteen - Captain America $47.95 Buy now

Handmade Superman Light-Up Art

Image: Etsy.

Run, don’t walk, to Etsy and buy this awesome custom-made light-up art for the ultimate Superman fan in your life.

Handmade Superman Light Up Art $49.99 Buy now

Marvel Greatest Comics: 100 Comics that Built a Universe

Image: Amazon.

Who reads comics anymore? Superhero fans, of course. Marvel Greatest Comics showcases the 100 comics that build the entire MCU universe since its beginning.

Marvel Greatest Comics: 100 Comics that Built a Universe $20.49, originally $35 Buy now

Groot Light-Up Holiday Plush

We dare you to look light-up plush Baby Groot in the eyes and not melt.

Groot Light-Up Holiday Plush $24.99 Buy now

Iron Man Light Up Mini Backpack

Image: Loungefly x Marvel.

School will be an adventure with this Iron Man mini backpack. And after everyone sees how it lights up, we’re sure that all their friends will be fans too.

Loungefly x Marvel Iron Man Light Up Mini Backpack $57.24 on Amazon.com Buy now

LEGO Black Panther Wakanda Forever Shuri’s Lab

Image: LEGO.

For a toddler who loves to build, this Black Panther LEGO set of Shuri’s Lab develops their skills while also allowing for playful learning. Plus, who doesn’t love a classic LEGO set for the holidays that’s only $8?

LEGO Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Shuri's Lab $7.99, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Tony Stark I’m Sorry Earth is Closed Today Shirt

Image: Etsy.

Now, you can stay cozy and warm with your very own Stark Industries merch. It comes in a sweatshirt, t-shirt, or hoodie style available in any color and size. Only true Marvel fans will understand the Avengers: Infinity War reference on the back.

I'm Sorry Earth Is Closed To Day Shirt $25.50-$59.95 Buy now

UNO Avengers

Image: Mattel Games.

An Avengers-themed UNO will be thrilling for the whole family. Whoever snags the Infinity Gauntlet Card can shake up the entire universe — whoops, we mean game!

UNO Avengers $14.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hanna Andersson Marvel Spider-Man Long John Pajama Set

A Spider-Man pajama set will have your toddlers soaring through their dreams. Hurry, though, sizes are selling out fast!

Marvel Spider-Man Long John Pajama Set $35, originally $50 Buy now

What Makes A Hero Picturebook

Image: Amazon.

This beautifully-illustrated picture book introduces the young reader to the phenomenal female Superheroes from Marvel, including Captain Marvel, Shuri, Gamora, Black Widow, and more. What Makes a Hero is great for busy parents who still want their kids to have adventure-filled days.

What Makes a Hero $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Uncanny Brands Marvel’s Loki Waffle Maker

Image: Uncanny Brands.

When it comes to superhero gifts, you can’t forget there are supervillains too that fans still like. So, spice up any breakfast meal with this Loki-themed waffle maker. And we promise that there are no tricks with this one, just delicious waffles!

Uncanny Brands Marvel's Loki Waffle Maker $44.99 Buy now

Funko Pop! Holiday Guardians of the Galaxy 5-Pack

Image: Funko Pop!

These fun Funko Pop dolls featuring Guardians of the Galaxy will be a conversation piece for sure.

HOLIDAY GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 5-PACK $60 Buy now

DC Comics Kids Superhero

Everyone wants to feel a little more like a superhero sometimes and this adorable robe will help you do just that. The Batman and Superman versions even come with a cape!

DC Comics Kids Superhero Robe $24.95-$29.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Marvel Holiday Gift Set for Baby

Image: shopDisney.

This Marvel Holiday Set for babies is super cute!

Marvel Holiday Gift Set for Baby $44.99 Buy now

Marvel Avengers Charm Bracelet

Image: Etsy.

Talk about stunning! This Avengers Charm Bracelet is sure to be a unique addition to the Marvel fan on your list’s jewelry collection.

DC Comics Justice League Trio Throw Blanket $18.74+ Buy now

Thor Bottle Opener

Image: Amazon.

Get your super drinks on with this Thor bottle opener that’s for adult fans only.

Thor Bottle OPener $11.99, originally $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Connect 4 Game: Marvel Spider-Man Edition

Image: Hasbro Gaming Store.

This fun Connect 4 Spider-Man Edition will make family time fun for your little super fan. Players can choose their favorite Spider-Man between Peter Parker vs Miles Morales for double the trouble in this friendly competition.

Connect 4 Game: Marvel Spider-Man Edition $16.91, originally $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Superman Argyle Men’s Crew Socks

Image: Amazon.

Help the Superman-biased fan in your life take their obsession with them to meetings with these fantastic crew socks.

Superman Argyle Men's Crew Socks $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

DC Comics Justice League Trio Throw Blanket

Image: Amazon.

Add a splash of superhero whimsy to your living room with this plush throw blanket that’s 41 percent off now.

DC Comics Justice League Trio Throw Blanket $17.16, originally $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Avengers Comics Grid Jumbo Mug

Image: Amazon.

This massive Avengers Comic Grid mug is perfect for the coffee or tea lover on your shopping list! They can assemble all their favorite superheroes while they enjoy 20 ounces of goodness.

Avengers Comics Grid Jumbo Mug $18.62 Buy now

Personalized Super Hero Pillowcase

Image: Etsy.

This personalized superhero pillowcase is affordable and will look good on any bed decor. Plus, it includes all of their favorite heroes from DC Comics and Marvel.

Personalized Super Hero Pillowcase $19.99 Buy now

Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10

Image: Skillmatics.

Does someone you know love really love the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Do they think they know everything there is to know about it? Then they need this trivial Marvel card game, Guess in 10, to prove their knowledge.

Marvel Card Game : Guess in 10 $19.97 Buy now

