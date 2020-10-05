9 Things to Know About Robin Thicke’s Fiancée, April Love Geary

After ending his 21-year-relationship with Paula Patton, whom he was married to for 10 years, Thicke began dating April Love Geary. Geary, who is 18 years Thicke’s junior, began seeing the famous singer immediately following his public breakup which had fans skeptical of any potential longevity of the relationship. But the now, after five years happily in love, engaged, and with the announcement of their third child, it looks like they’ve made quite the life together.

So, who is April Love Geary? Well, here’s what we know.

She’s cheeky

Yes, we know the term “cheeky” is totally cliche, but this girl is cheeky to the max. Like, literally. She likes to show off her cheeks on the reg.

And who could blame her?

She loves to tease

Geary threw out some major hints that she and Thicke were married way back in November, and then never followed up on it again.

We still don’t know if they are married or not.

She doesn’t care about the age gap

Sure, Thicke is 18 years older than Geary, but she doesn’t care — which means we probably shouldn’t either. She once joked about the attention their age gap has received on Valentines Day writing, “Robin Thicke & his ‘much younger girlfriend’ enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine’s Day,” Geary wrote.

She’s from Huntington Beach

That would explain why she loves being in her bikini so much. It’s in her blood.

She’s been a model for years

Geary is only in her 20s, but she’s been a model for the better part of a decade.

She’s got mad nicknames

The world knows her by her first, middle, and last names, but Geary told Sports Illustrated that friends and family call her “Apes” or “Love.”

She loves animals

Turtles, dogs, monkeys, bearded dragons, woodland creatures — Geary doesn’t discriminate when it comes to animals, and she loves posting about them on Instagram.

She loves playing Mario Kart

Bearded dragons, a sense of humor, looks great in a bikini and she loves video games? I guess we can see why Thicke is so head-over-heels for this girl!

Originally published November 2014. Updated October 2020.