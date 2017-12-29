Beauty & Style

50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

by Nikki Brown
Dec 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET

One of the biggest misconceptions about short hair is that there are a very limited number of ways to style it. Au contraire. The options are just as boundless and stylish as those reserved for longer strands. From pixies to buzz cuts and shags, the versatility of short hairstyles just seems to just get better with time. We’re sure plenty would agree, including celebs like Kate Hudson and Amandla Stenberg, who made headlines for ditching their lengthy strands for drastic buzz cuts in 2017.

With 2018 just weeks away, now is a time to contemplate a new look for the New Year. If you count yourself among the brave few who will be going for a big chop, inspiration is never far. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 different looks that are sure to turn heads whenever you step out the door.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

1 /50: Blond bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blonde Bob
Image: Getty Images

1/50 :Blond bob

2 /50: Teeny-weeny afro

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Teeny Weeny Afro
Image: Getty Images

2/50 :Teeny-weeny afro

3 /50: Hot-pink pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Hot Pink Pixie
Image: Getty Images

3/50 :Hot-pink pixie

4 /50: Blond buzz cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blonde Buzz Cut
Image: Getty Images

4/50 :Blond buzz cut

5 /50: Black bob & bangs

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Black Bob And Bangs
Image: Getty Images

5/50 :Black bob & bangs

6 /50: Wispy pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Wispy Pixie
Image: ImaxTree

6/50 :Wispy pixie

7 /50: Blond shag

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blonde Shag
Image: ImaxTree

7/50 :Blond shag

8 /50: Blond pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blonde Pixie
Image: Getty Images

8/50 :Blond pixie

9 /50: Pin-straight bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Pin Straight Bob
Image: Getty Images

9/50 :Pin-straight bob

10 /50: Badass mohawk

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Badass Mohawk
Image: ImaxTree

10/50 :Badass mohawk

11 /50: Curly bob & bangs

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Curly Bob And Bangs
Image: Getty Images

11/50 :Curly bob & bangs

12 /50: Purple bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Purple Bob
Image: Getty Images

12/50 :Purple bob

13 /50: Wash-&-go bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Wash And Go Bob
Image: Getty Images

13/50 :Wash-&-go bob

14 /50: Classic fade

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Classic Fade
Image: Getty Images

14/50 :Classic fade

15 /50: Betty Page bangs

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Betty Page Bangs
Image: Getty Images

15/50 :Betty Page bangs

16 /50: Chestnut cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Chestnut Cut
Image: Getty Images

16/50 :Chestnut cut

17 /50: Classic pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Classic Pixie
Image: Getty Images

17/50 :Classic pixie

18 /50: Blue waves

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blue Waves
Image: Getty Images

18/50 :Blue waves

19 /50: Cutting-edge pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Cutting Edge Pixie
Image: Getty Images

19/50 :Cutting-edge pixie

20 /50: Slicked-back bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Slicked Back Bob
Image: Getty Images

20/50 :Slicked-back bob

21 /50: White-hot cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | White Hot Cut
Image: Getty Images

21/50 :White-hot cut

22 /50: Pretty tendrils

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Pretty Tendrils
Image: Getty Images

22/50 :Pretty tendrils

23 /50: Voluminous curls

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Voluminous Curls
Image: Getty Images

23/50 :Voluminous curls

24 /50: Blue bowl

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blue Bowl
Image: Getty Images

24/50 :Blue bowl

25 /50: Classic brown bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Classic Brown Bob
Image: Getty Images

25/50 :Classic brown bob

26 /50: Dark-brown pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Dark Brown Pixie
Image: Getty Images

26/50 :Dark-brown pixie

27 /50: Pink bowl cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Pink Bowl Cut
Image: Getty Images

27/50 :Pink bowl cut

28 /50: Blond bowl cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blonde Bowl Cut
Image: Getty Images

28/50 :Blond bowl cut

29 /50: Natural close cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Natural Close Cut
Image: ImaxTree

29/50 :Natural close cut

30 /50: Picked-out afro

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Picked Out Afro
Image: ImaxTree

30/50 :Picked-out afro

31 /50: Brown bangs

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Brown Bangs
Image: ImaxTree

31/50 :Brown bangs

32 /50: Pink bangs

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Pink Bangs
Image: ImaxTree

32/50 :Pink bangs

33 /50: Classic buzz cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Classic Buzz Cut
Image: ImaxTree

33/50 :Classic buzz cut

34 /50: Tapered bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Tapered Bob
Image: ImaxTree

34/50 :Tapered bob

35 /50: Ginger mane

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Ginger Mane
Image: ImaxTree

35/50 :Ginger mane

36 /50: Curly bangs

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Curly Bangs
Image: ImaxTree

36/50 :Curly bangs

37 /50: Slicked & blond

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Slicked And Blonde
Image: ImaxTree

37/50 :Slicked & blond

38 /50: Wispy bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Wispy Bob
Image: ImaxTree

38/50 :Wispy bob

39 /50: Jet-black bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Jet Black Bob
Image: ImaxTree

39/50 :Jet-black bob

40 /50: White-hot tresses

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | White Hot Tresses
Image: ImaxTree

40/50 :White-hot tresses

41 /50: Short & brown

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Short And Brown
Image: ImaxTree

41/50 :Short & brown

42 /50: Blown-out bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Blown Out Bob
Image: ImaxTree

42/50 :Blown-out bob

43 /50: Tiny topknot

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Tiny Top Knot
Image: ImaxTree

43/50 :Tiny topknot

44 /50: Asymmetrical pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Asymmetrical Pixie
Image: ImaxTree

44/50 :Asymmetrical pixie

45 /50: Teal tresses

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Teal Tresses
Image: ImaxTree

45/50 :Teal tresses

46 /50: Ombré bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Ombre Bob
Image: ImaxTree

46/50 :Ombré bob

47 /50: Layered pixie

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Layered Pixie
Image: ImaxTree

47/50 :Layered pixie

48 /50: Windswept bob

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Windswept Bob
Image: ImaxTree

48/50 :Windswept bob

49 /50: Classic bowl cut

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Classic Bowl Cut
Image: ImaxTree

49/50 :Classic bowl cut

50 /50: Classic waves

Stunning Ways To Style Short Hair | Classic Waves
Image: ImaxTree

50/50 :Classic waves