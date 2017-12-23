10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

It doesn’t matter how many ChapSticks I hide throughout the house. My poor lips still suffer... Every. Single. Winter. Season. This year is no exception. What I’ve learned is that when I start to layer up my clothing, I have to do the exact same thing with my beauty products: oils over lotions, setting powder over foundation and now, a lip scrub under my lipstick. Although you don’t have to use one every day, exfoliating your pout at least once every couple of days means they’ll chap less. It also creates a smooth and even canvas for whatever lip product you’re going to apply after.

Now, if you’re experiencing severe flaking, that means you’re dealing with damaged skin and need a balm or medicated treatment. Otherwise, you can spoil yourself with a sugary scrub and keep moving. In all honesty, you don’t really need a lip scrub, but it’s one of those extras that can only help you during a dry winter season. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best scrubs for every budget, from the single-digit wonders to splurgeworthy designer sets.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.