Beauty & Style

10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

by Nikki Brown
Dec 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET

It doesn’t matter how many ChapSticks I hide throughout the house. My poor lips still suffer... Every. Single. Winter. Season. This year is no exception. What I’ve learned is that when I start to layer up my clothing, I have to do the exact same thing with my beauty products: oils over lotions, setting powder over foundation and now, a lip scrub under my lipstick. Although you don’t have to use one every day, exfoliating your pout at least once every couple of days means they’ll chap less. It also creates a smooth and even canvas for whatever lip product you’re going to apply after.

Now, if you’re experiencing severe flaking, that means you’re dealing with damaged skin and need a balm or medicated treatment. Otherwise, you can spoil yourself with a sugary scrub and keep moving. In all honesty, you don’t really need a lip scrub, but it’s one of those extras that can only help you during a dry winter season. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best scrubs for every budget, from the single-digit wonders to splurgeworthy designer sets.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

1 /10: Budget-friendly: E.L.F Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator
Image: E.L.F. Cosmetics

1/10 :Budget-friendly: E.L.F Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator

Use this lipstick to exfoliate and moisturize your lips with a hydrating mix of vitamin E, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils.

Lip exfoliator, $3 at E.L.F Cosmetics

2 /10: Budget-friendly: Kiko Lip Scrub

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Kiko Lip Scrub
Image: Kiko Cosmetics

2/10 :Budget-friendly: Kiko Lip Scrub

This drugstore find is hypoallergenic for those with super-sensitive skin.

Lip scrub, $6 at Kiko Cosmetics

3 /10: Budget-friendly: Lush Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Lush Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub
Image: Lush Cosmetics

3/10 :Budget-friendly: Lush Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub

When you're done gawking over its beautiful purple hue, coat your pout with this vegan formula to buff away flakes. It also tastes like juicy black currants — yum!

Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub, $9.95 at Lush Cosmetics

4 /10: Double-digit pick: Tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant
Image: Tarte

4/10 :Double-digit pick: Tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant

The raw sugar granules buff away dead skin cells while a slew of other ingredients (sunflower seed oil, shea butter, vitamin E) leave the lips soft and plump.

Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant, $16 at Tarte

5 /10: Double digit pick: Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Sara Happ Sparkling Peach Lip Scrub
Image: Sara Happ

5/10 :Double digit pick: Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

This vegan formula, made with grapeseed and jojoba oil, is finger-lickin' good and the best choice for removing stubborn wine stains.

The Lip Scrub in Sparkling Peach, $22 at Sara Happ

6 /10: Double-digit pick: Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Image: Fresh

6/10 :Double-digit pick: Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

Brown sugar crystals buff away flaky skin while shea butter and jojoba oil nourish the skin.

Sugar Lip Polish, $24 at Fresh

7 /10: Double-digit pick: GlamGlow PoutMud

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | GlamGlow PoutMud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment
Image: GlamGlow

7/10 :Double-digit pick: GlamGlow PoutMud

Apply to the lips and mix with water to activate the fizzing action that leaves lips hydrated and energized.

PoutMud fizzy lip-exfoliating treatment, $24 at GlamGlow

8 /10: Extra-luxe: Dior Lip Sugar Scrub

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Dior Lip Sugar Scrub
Image: Dior

8/10 :Extra-luxe: Dior Lip Sugar Scrub

This exfoliating stick doubles as a tinted lip balm since it leaves behind a light pink hue after application.

Lip Sugar Scrub, $34 at Dior

9 /10: Extra-luxe: Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub
Image: Indie Lee

9/10 :Extra-luxe: Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub

Prepare to fall in love with the intoxicating scent of this scrub (made with a blend of coconut, lemongrass, lemon balm, jojoba and vanilla) that is safe enough for use on the lips and the body.

Coconut Citrus Scrub, $38 at Indie Lee

10 /10: Extra-luxe: Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres

Winter Proof Lip Scrubs | Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres
Image: Harrod's

10/10 :Extra-luxe: Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres

This exfoliator and lip balm set's expensive price tag is due in part to the inclusion of one very unique ingredient: black algae sap concentrate.

Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres, $96.71 at Harrod's