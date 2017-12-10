Beauty & Style

7 Underrated Plant-Based Brands for Sensitive Skin

by Nikki Brown
Dec 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin
Image: ImaxTree

When you’ve got skin that reacts to any and everything, finding products that won’t leave you with a mysterious rash or breakout is challenging to say the least. The cold, hard truth is…we don’t have all the answers. Putting together an everyday routine is a personal experience that should include a dermatologist appointment so you know exactly what ingredients to avoid and/or gravitate toward.

But we also understand everyone isn’t afforded the same access, which means a lot of trial and error is the alternative. Although there is a slew of big-name brands we could recommend, those with sensitive skin may require something a little more down to earth, literally.

The beauty of plant-based brands is that they’re made with stuff you can find in nature and nothing else. When you choose to invest in products that are free of hard-to-pronounce man-made ingredients, you can quickly research the benefits behind each one and better determine how your skin will react to it. The industry is laden with countless synthetic-free options, but these seven should definitely be on your radar if they aren’t already.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

1 /7: Biossance

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Image: Biossance

1/7 :Biossance

2 /7: Botanics

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | Botanics Shine Away Day Cream
Image: Target

2/7 :Botanics

3 /7: Derma E

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | Derma E Tea Tree and E Oil
Image: Derma E

3/7 :Derma E

4 /7: Ilia

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | Ilia Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer
Image: Ilia

4/7 :Ilia

5 /7: Ginger Chi

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | Chi Roller Anti Aging and Regenerating Serum Set
Image: Ginger Chi

5/7 :Ginger Chi

6 /7: S.W. Basics of Brooklyn

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | S.W. Basics of Brooklyn Makeup Remover
Image: S.W. Basics Of Brooklyn

6/7 :S.W. Basics of Brooklyn

7 /7: Herbivore Botanicals

Plant Based Brands for Sensitive Skin | Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil
Image: Herbivore Botanicals

7/7 :Herbivore Botanicals