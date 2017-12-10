7 Underrated Plant-Based Brands for Sensitive Skin

When you’ve got skin that reacts to any and everything, finding products that won’t leave you with a mysterious rash or breakout is challenging to say the least. The cold, hard truth is…we don’t have all the answers. Putting together an everyday routine is a personal experience that should include a dermatologist appointment so you know exactly what ingredients to avoid and/or gravitate toward.

But we also understand everyone isn’t afforded the same access, which means a lot of trial and error is the alternative. Although there is a slew of big-name brands we could recommend, those with sensitive skin may require something a little more down to earth, literally.

The beauty of plant-based brands is that they’re made with stuff you can find in nature and nothing else. When you choose to invest in products that are free of hard-to-pronounce man-made ingredients, you can quickly research the benefits behind each one and better determine how your skin will react to it. The industry is laden with countless synthetic-free options, but these seven should definitely be on your radar if they aren’t already.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.