All the Non-Cheesy Holiday Nail Art to Try This Season

The holidays are arguably the most festive time of year, and you know what that means — parties abound. From office mixers to family get-togethers, there’s certainly no shortage of occasion to eat, drink and be merry heading into a new year. And, naturally, it doesn’t hurt to have a fabulous holiday mani to flaunt and make you feel even more festive during this celebratory season.

But holiday manicures aren’t what they once were. Long gone are the days of kitschy Christmas trees, Santa sleighs and cartoonish reindeer. Rather, holiday manis today are a modern statement of elegance and interest. They utilize classic colors along with hues that are newcomers to the holiday scene (we’re looking at you, millennial pink). They rely on exciting new techniques for added depth, such as embossing and matte finishes.

So if you’re dying to give your nails a very merry makeover in the coming months, don’t resign yourself to singing snowmen or a similarly silly design. Take a pic of one of these modern holiday looks to your manicurist and ring in the new year in high style.