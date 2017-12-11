Beauty & Style

All the Non-Cheesy Holiday Nail Art to Try This Season

by Julie Sprankles
Dec 11, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. ET
Image: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

The holidays are arguably the most festive time of year, and you know what that means — parties abound. From office mixers to family get-togethers, there’s certainly no shortage of occasion to eat, drink and be merry heading into a new year. And, naturally, it doesn’t hurt to have a fabulous holiday mani to flaunt and make you feel even more festive during this celebratory season.

But holiday manicures aren’t what they once were. Long gone are the days of kitschy Christmas trees, Santa sleighs and cartoonish reindeer. Rather, holiday manis today are a modern statement of elegance and interest. They utilize classic colors along with hues that are newcomers to the holiday scene (we’re looking at you, millennial pink). They rely on exciting new techniques for added depth, such as embossing and matte finishes.

So if you’re dying to give your nails a very merry makeover in the coming months, don’t resign yourself to singing snowmen or a similarly silly design. Take a pic of one of these modern holiday looks to your manicurist and ring in the new year in high style.

1 /15: Sweater-weather style

Image: Min_Nail/Instagram

2 /15: Ice, ice baby

Image: Angela A/Instagram

3 /15: Stunning in silver

Image: Janesi/Instagram

4 /15: Perfect for a party

Image: Matreshka_as/Instagram

5 /15: Petal power

Image: Vitalux/Instagram

6 /15: Fine lines

Image: Laura/Instagram

7 /15: Five golden fingernails

Image: Angela/Instagram

8 /15: Blue Christmas

Image: Klaudia Ilieva/Instagram

9 /15: A bit of glitz

Image: Nails By Mo/Instagram

10 /15: Festive fingers

Image: Family Circle Magazine/Instagram

11 /15: Evergreen dreams

Image: Cassy Barfield/Instagram

12 /15: Pattern play

Image: Lily's Nail Club/Instagram

13 /15: Holiday pink

Image: Zolzaniezla/Instagram

14 /15: Shine on

Image: Munaluchi Bride/Instagram

