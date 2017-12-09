Beauty & Style

Under-$30 Beauty Finds That Won't Empty Your Holiday Budget

by Katie Stanovick
Dec 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET
30 Days of Deals | Keep checking back as we unveil more deals.
Image: Allison Kahler

Advent calendars are fun at every age. When you’re a kid, they usually store candy, and when you’re all grown up, those sweet treats are replaced with more practical (but equally fun) finds. The upside of beauty-themed advent calendars is that there’s plenty to choose from. The downside is that sometimes, you end up not liking the products or worse: wishing you didn’t exhaust your budget for it.

If you don’t want to place all of your bets on just one brand this year, our 30-day round-up includes a plethora of hair, skin and makeup finds, from limited-edition nail polish to puppy-packaged lip balm. Did we mention each day’s gift is less than $30?

There’s no pressure to love it all; take and leave what you want. But if you ask us, everything in this list is a must-have. Like your average advent calendar, you’ll have to wait each day to see another item revealed — so make sure to keep checking back every day for more deals.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster. 

1 /20: MAC Snow Ball mini brush kit

MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
Image: MAC

2 /20: Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Dolce Vita

Nars X Man Ray Love Triangle In Dolce Vita
Image: Nars

3 /20: Margaret Dabbs fabulous Nutcracker, small

Margaret Dabbs Fabulous Nutcracker Small
Image: Margaret Dabbs

4 /20: Illume Contemporary Collage eau de parfum in Vetiver Blanc

Illume Contemporary Collage Eau De Parfum in Vetiver Blanc
Image: Anthropologie

5 /20: ARDELL Mini Faves Lash Lookbook + Duo

ARDELL Mini Faves Lash Lookbook + Duo
Image: Ulta

6 /20: Beautyblender Midas Touch

Beautyblender Midas Touch
Image: Beautyblender

7 /20: Hairprint Exfoliating Hair + Scalp Wash

Hairprint Exfoliating Hair + Scalp Wash
Image: Cap Beauty

8 /20: Beauty Protector Ultimate Detangling Trio

Beauty Protector Ultimate Detangling Trio
Image: Birch Box

9 /20: Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color In Cherry

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color In Cherry
Image: Bobbi Brown

10 /20: Bourjois Makeup Essentials

Bourjois Makeup Essentials
Image: Feel Unique

11 /20: Capri Blue Stargazer Candle

Capri Blue Stargazer Candle
Image: Anthropologie

12 /20: Caudalie Mini Must Haves

Caudalie Mini Must Haves
Image: Sephora

13 /20: Cirque Colors Rioja

Cirque Colors Rioja
Image: Cirque Colors

14 /20: Clinique Cheers To Chubby Set

Clinique Cheers To Chubby Set
Image: Nordstrom

15 /20: Colour Pop Golden State Of Mind

Colour Pop Golden State Of Mind
Image: Colourpop

16 /20: Dior Diorific Vernis Liner

Dior Diorific Vernis Liner
Image: Dior

17 /20: Disco Daze Holiday Set

Disco Daze Holiday Set
Image: Ulta

18 /20: Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss

Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss
Image: Fenty Beauty

19 /20: Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub

Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub
Image: Frank Body

20 /20: Taste Beauty Frenchie The Bulldog

Taste Beauty Frenchie The Bulldog
Image: Sephora

