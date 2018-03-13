I can't tell you how many times I've stared at someone's thick, voluptuous hair longingly and asked myself, "How do I get that?" I'd spiral into thoughts of, "Maybe it's time I cut my hair short already..." or, for the thousandth time, ask myself if I should just drop a fat chunk of change on extensions. I never do. Instead, I Google tips, tricks and hairstyles to make my hair appear thicker.



Luckily for all of us with seemingly lifeless, flat hair, there are actually easy ways to get super-voluminous hair. Choosing the right hairstyle is a great start to boosting the volume of your hair and flaunting your natural locks. For me, it was getting bangs; but for you, it might mean getting a pixie cut. Or maybe you're willing to take an even bigger risk: dying your hair with a very "now" color, like violet.



So whether you want a short, medium or long hairstyle that gives you lots of volume, here are 15 styles for you to consider.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

