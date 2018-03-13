Beauty & Style

15 Hairstyles Guaranteed to Make Your Hair Appear Thicker

by Jessica Arnold
Mar 13, 2018 at 1:26 p.m. ET
Sofía Vergara at the 2018 Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala
Image: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

I can't tell you how many times I've stared at someone's thick, voluptuous hair longingly and asked myself, "How do I get that?" I'd spiral into thoughts of, "Maybe it's time I cut my hair short already..." or, for the thousandth time, ask myself if I should just drop a fat chunk of change on extensions. I never do. Instead, I Google tips, tricks and hairstyles to make my hair appear thicker.

Luckily for all of us with seemingly lifeless, flat hair, there are actually easy ways to get super-voluminous hair. Choosing the right hairstyle is a great start to boosting the volume of your hair and flaunting your natural locks. For me, it was getting bangs; but for you, it might mean getting a pixie cut. Or maybe you're willing to take an even bigger risk: dying your hair with a very "now" color, like violet.

So whether you want a short, medium or long hairstyle that gives you lots of volume, here are 15 styles for you to consider.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

1 /15: The Long, Messy Braid

Behati Prinsloo 2014 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images For Fragrance Foundation

2 /15: The Choppy Bob

Dianna Agron
Image: WENN

3 /15: The Pixie Cut

Julianne Hough
Image: Apega/WENN

4 /15: The Angled Bob

Victoria Beckham
Image: Shooting Star/WENN

5 /15: The Big Bang

Zooey Deschanel
Image: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN

6 /15: The Classic Bob

Olivia Wilde SXSW 2018
Image: Jim Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

7 /15: The Shaggy Lob

Emma Stone
Image: Lia Toby/WENN

8 /15: The Bangs & Waves

Reese Witherspoon
Image: Bridow/WENN

9 /15: The Short & Wavy

Carey Mulligan
Image: WENN

10 /15: The Colorful Decisions

Katy Perry
Image: FayesVision/WENN

11 /15: The Side-Swept Bang

Laura Dern Oscars 2018
Image: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

12 /15: The Layered Look

Dakota Johnson
Image: WENN

13 /15: The Swept Bob

Kiersey Clemons
Image: FayesVision/WENN

14 /15: The Side Shave

Natalie Dormer
Image: Bridow/WENN

15 /15: The Long Layers

Blake Lively 'All I See Is You' Press Conference
Image: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

