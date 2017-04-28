Calling all pug lovers!

Listen, no one can begrudge you your obsession with pugs — point out the person who can resist the supreme cuteness of those squishy faces, and we'll point out a person who needs a pug hug stat. So why not wear your pug love on your sleeve? These pug-centric products are perfect for the pug owner who's full of puggy pride.
Round cookies just can't compare with the panache of pug-shaped cookies. (Etsy, $10)
A heavenly honeysuckle scent and a pug silhouette glass? Score! (Etsy, $22)
You're sure to have sweet dreams in this hand-drawn pug sleep mask. (Etsy, $28)
If the pug life chose you, rep your pug-lover cred with this fun T-shirt. (Etsy, $23)
Try not to smile when you set a drink down on these cute coasters. Hint — it's impossible. (Etsy, $8 each)
Hey, if the crazy pug lady key ring fits... well, you know the rest. (Etsy, $9)
There's nothing — nothing — that wouldn't look even cuter plastered in pug washi tape. (Etsy, $4)
If an embossed pug rolling pin doesn't wow you, we can't be friends. (Etsy, $25)
This pug wrapping paper is pretty enough to be a present on its own. (Etsy, $2/sheet)
This precious pug-print bag lets you stow and go with your favorite makeup. (Etsy, $40)
Pug mamas of the world, unite! This tank makes your love of pugs clear. (Etsy, $18)
A cheeky pug mug full of java is precisely what you need to start the day right. (Society6, $15)
You've always said pugs are a work of art, and this watercolor print proves it. (Etsy, $15)
Protecting your phone from scuffs and cracks can't get any cuter than this pug case. (Etsy, $11)
An origami pug T-shirt is stylish and yet relaxed enough for pug snuggling. (Etsy, $20)
You can pug out wherever you go when you've got this pugtastic tote on your arm. (Society6, $20)
If ever there were a winning combo, pugs and wine is it. (Etsy, $8)
This doormat lets guests know your house is nothing if not a puggin' good time. (Etsy, $40)
