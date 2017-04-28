 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

18 Products All Pug Owners Need

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
#1/19:

Calling all pug lovers!

Unsplash/Pexels
#1/19:

Calling all pug lovers!

Listen, no one can begrudge you your obsession with pugs — point out the person who can resist the supreme cuteness of those squishy faces, and we'll point out a person who needs a pug hug stat. So why not wear your pug love on your sleeve? These pug-centric products are perfect for the pug owner who's full of puggy pride.

#3/19:

Pug soy candle

ScriptedFragrance/Etsy
#3/19:

Pug soy candle

A heavenly honeysuckle scent and a pug silhouette glass? Score! (Etsy, $22)

#4/19:

Pug sleep mask

appendageaccessories/Etsy
#4/19:

Pug sleep mask

You're sure to have sweet dreams in this hand-drawn pug sleep mask. (Etsy, $28)

#5/19:

'Pug Life' T-shirt

RonanLynam/Etsy
#5/19:

'Pug Life' T-shirt

If the pug life chose you, rep your pug-lover cred with this fun T-shirt. (Etsy, $23)

#6/19:

Little pug coasters

DottieandLuca/Etsy
#6/19:

Little pug coasters

Try not to smile when you set a drink down on these cute coasters. Hint — it's impossible. (Etsy, $8 each)

#7/19:

'Crazy Pug Lady' key ring

TheJanuaryRose/Etsy
#7/19:

'Crazy Pug Lady' key ring

Hey, if the crazy pug lady key ring fits... well, you know the rest. (Etsy, $9)

#8/19:

Pug washi tape

SmartyPantsPaperCo/Etsy
#8/19:

Pug washi tape

There's nothing — nothing — that wouldn't look even cuter plastered in pug washi tape. (Etsy, $4)

#9/19:

Embossed pug rolling pin

AlgisCrafts/Etsy
#9/19:

Embossed pug rolling pin

If an embossed pug rolling pin doesn't wow you, we can't be friends. (Etsy, $25)

#10/19:

Pug wrapping paper

WrappedByAlice/Etsy
#10/19:

Pug wrapping paper

This pug wrapping paper is pretty enough to be a present on its own. (Etsy, $2/sheet)

#11/19:

Pug makeup bag

HappyBagCo/Etsy
#11/19:

Pug makeup bag

This precious pug-print bag lets you stow and go with your favorite makeup. (Etsy, $40)

#12/19:

‘Pug Mama’ tank

ThisIsMyYearGear/Etsy
#12/19:

‘Pug Mama’ tank

Pug mamas of the world, unite! This tank makes your love of pugs clear. (Etsy, $18)

#13/19:

‘Anatomy of a Pug’ mug

Sophie Corrigan/Society6
#13/19:

‘Anatomy of a Pug’ mug

A cheeky pug mug full of java is precisely what you need to start the day right. (Society6, $15)

#14/19:

Watercolor pug painting

MiaoMiaoDesign/Etsy
#14/19:

Watercolor pug painting

You've always said pugs are a work of art, and this watercolor print proves it. (Etsy, $15)

#15/19:

Pug phone case

CaseAge/Etsy
#15/19:

Pug phone case

Protecting your phone from scuffs and cracks can't get any cuter than this pug case. (Etsy, $11)

#16/19:

Pug origami T-shirt

RockPaperHeart/Etsy
#16/19:

Pug origami T-shirt

An origami pug T-shirt is stylish and yet relaxed enough for pug snuggling. (Etsy, $20)

#17/19:

‘Pug Out’ tote bag

Dpr1/Society6
#17/19:

‘Pug Out’ tote bag

You can pug out wherever you go when you've got this pugtastic tote on your arm. (Society6, $20)

#18/19:

Pug wine glass

MIPSHOP909/Etsy
#18/19:

Pug wine glass

If ever there were a winning combo, pugs and wine is it. (Etsy, $8)

#19/19:

‘Pug Life’ doormat

ShopJosieB/Etsy
#19/19:

‘Pug Life’ doormat

This doormat lets guests know your house is nothing if not a puggin' good time. (Etsy, $40)

Related Slideshows

56 Cat Tattoos That Will Make You Want to Get Inked

Literally Just 21 Adorable Little Animals in Adorable Little Easter Outfits

21 Times Dogs Were the Best Babysitters
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started