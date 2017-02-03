Meet the players

If you're like me and don't give a hoot about football, you're probably well aware that Animal Planet hosts a much more enjoyable (and way cuter) event on Super Bowl Sunday, and it's called the Puppy Bowl. Wondering who will be competing in this year's Puppy Bowl? We've got good news for you.
We have 46 absolutely precious pictures of this year's starting lineup. So check out these paw-dorable players and make sure to tune in to Puppy Bowl XIII on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.
And don't forget that all of these incredible young pups (and their friends) are adoptable. You can learn more about all of the amazing dogs up for adoption here.
Breed: blue tick coonhound
Breed: Parson Russell
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Breed: Jack Russell/terrier mix
Breed: Bernese mountain dog
Breed: pit bull mix
Breed: Labrador/hound mix
Breed: terrier mix
Breed: English pointer
Breed: Pomeranian/schnauzer mix
Breed: pit bull mix
Breed: standard poodle
Breed: husky/shepherd mix
Breed: cocker spaniel/bichon frise mix
Breed: sato (Puerto Rican terrier)
Breed: Yorkie/poodle mix
Breed: cocker/shih tzu mix
Breed: American pit bull terrier mix
Breed: poodle mix
Breed: husky/Lab mix
Breed: Brussels griffon mix
Breed: shar-pei
Breed: mastiff/pit bull/shar-pei mix
Breed: dachshund/rat terrier mix
Breed: spaniel mix
Breed: shepherd mix
Breed: terrier mix
Breed: miniature pinscher
Breed: Australian shepherd mix
Breed: pug/shih tzu mix
Breed: Pomeranian/Havanese mix
Breed: Australian shepherd mix
Breed: pomsky
Breed: otterhound/Lab mix
Breed: Jack russell/terrier mix
Breed: blue heeler/cattle mix
Breed: terrier mix
Look at that form!
Tucker steals the toy!
Sooo, how can I become a ref for this game?
Major side-eye action happening here.
Rory is having a Simba moment here.
Maybell sneaking in to steal the toy!
Just look at the intensity in their eyes.
Possibly the cutest.
