Meet the players

If you're like me and don't give a hoot about football, you're probably well aware that Animal Planet hosts a much more enjoyable (and way cuter) event on Super Bowl Sunday, and it's called the Puppy Bowl. Wondering who will be competing in this year's Puppy Bowl? We've got good news for you.

We have 46 absolutely precious pictures of this year's starting lineup. So check out these paw-dorable players and make sure to tune in to Puppy Bowl XIII on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.



And don't forget that all of these incredible young pups (and their friends) are adoptable. You can learn more about all of the amazing dogs up for adoption here.