Meet the players

If You Don't Think This Year's Puppy Bowl Lineup Is Damn Cute, Check Your Pulse

Kenzie Mastroe

by

Kenzie Mastroe

View Profile
Animal Planet
If you're like me and don't give a hoot about football, you're probably well aware that Animal Planet hosts a much more enjoyable (and way cuter) event on Super Bowl Sunday, and it's called the Puppy Bowl. Wondering who will be competing in this year's Puppy Bowl? We've got good news for you. 

We have 46 absolutely precious pictures of this year's starting lineup. So check out these paw-dorable players and make sure to tune in to Puppy Bowl XIII on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. 

And don't forget that all of these incredible young pups (and their friends) are adoptable. You can learn more about all of the amazing dogs up for adoption here

Animal Planet
Breed: Parson Russell 

Animal Planet
Breed: Chihuahua mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Jack Russell/terrier mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Bernese mountain dog

Animal Planet
Breed: pit bull mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Labrador/hound mix

Animal Planet
Breed: terrier mix

Animal Planet
Breed: English pointer

Animal Planet
Breed: Pomeranian/schnauzer mix

Animal Planet
Breed: pit bull mix

Animal Planet
Breed: standard poodle

Animal Planet
Breed: husky/shepherd mix

Animal Planet
Breed: cocker spaniel/bichon frise mix

Animal Planet
Breed: sato (Puerto Rican terrier)

Animal Planet
Breed: Yorkie/poodle mix

Animal Planet
Breed: cocker/shih tzu mix

Animal Planet
Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Animal Planet
Breed: poodle mix

Animal Planet
Breed: husky/Lab mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Brussels griffon mix

Animal Planet
Breed: shar-pei

Animal Planet
Breed: mastiff/pit bull/shar-pei mix

Animal Planet
Breed: dachshund/rat terrier mix

Animal Planet
Breed: spaniel mix

Animal Planet
Breed: shepherd mix

Animal Planet
Breed: terrier mix

Animal Planet
Breed: miniature pinscher

Animal Planet
Breed: Australian shepherd mix

Animal Planet
Breed: pug/shih tzu mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Pomeranian/Havanese mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Australian shepherd mix

Animal Planet
Breed: pomsky

Animal Planet
Breed: otterhound/Lab mix

Animal Planet
Breed: Jack russell/terrier mix

Animal Planet
Breed: blue heeler/cattle mix

Animal Planet
Breed: terrier mix

Animal Planet
Look at that form!

Animal Planet
Tucker steals the toy!

Animal Planet
Sooo, how can I become a ref for this game?

Animal Planet
Major side-eye action happening here. 

Animal Planet
Rory is having a Simba moment here. 

Animal Planet
Maybell sneaking in to steal the toy!

Animal Planet
Just look at the intensity in their eyes. 

Animal Planet
Possibly the cutest.

