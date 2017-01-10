 
21 dog breeds to match your lifestyle

Catherine Conelly

by

Beauty

Catherine Conelly is a Senior Love and Health Editor at SheKnows.

#1/29:

Find your perfect pooch match

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#1/29:

Find your perfect pooch match

Your dog is a part of your family, so he needs to fit into it pretty well, right? In the spirit of the new show Finding Fido, where rescue dogs are matched with the perfect forever family, we're on a mission to help match you with your new BFF. We created a list of dog breeds perfect for certain personalities to prove that no matter your lifestyle, there’s a dog out there waiting to be part of it. Check out these breeds to find your perfect pairing and then start asking around at your local rescue shelters.

Which breed is best for you? Check out Z Living's newest show Finding Fido.

This post was sponsored by Z Living TV Network and SheKnows Media. 

#3/29:

Dalmatians

BilevichOlga/Getty Images
#3/29:

Dalmatians

Dalmatians are energetic and eager to bond with their owners, which makes them perfect partners for long runs.

#4/29:

Greyhounds

Westend61/Getty Images
#4/29:

Greyhounds

While greyhounds love to sleep, they also need a lot of exercise. They're best for short, fast runs.

#5/29:

Border collies

Corinne Benavides/Flickr
#5/29:

Border collies

Border collies are extremely athletic, so vigorous exercise has their name written all over it.

Labs

Labs

Phil Dolby/Flickr
#6/29:

Labs

Labs are great for long runs or sprints. Their friendly personalities also make them good partners for busy trail runs.

#7/29:

Take these dogs outside

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#7/29:

Take these dogs outside

These dog breeds have all the energy and agility that the outdoors require. 

Brittanys

Brittanys

digitalfarmer/Getty Images
#8/29:

Brittanys

Brittanys are intelligent and easy to train for outdoor adventures like hunting, fishing or hiking.

#9/29:

Spanish water dogs

dazb75/Getty Images
#9/29:

Spanish water dogs

Spanish water dogs are the perfect outdoor companions. Whether it's swimming or climbing mountains, this breed is up for the challenge. 

Coonhounds

Coonhounds

OGphoto/Getty Images
#10/29:

Coonhounds

The coonhounds' persistent noses make them reliable hunting companions, and they're pretty laid-back.

Beagles

Beagles

Sergey Shpakovsky/Flickr
#11/29:

Beagles

Beagles have endless energy to tag along on hikes, runs or hunts — and they’ll do it with a smile.

#12/29:

Dogs that are chill with felines

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#12/29:

Dogs that are chill with felines

You don't have to worry about these guys chasing Felix up a tree. 

Havanese

Havanese

Malcolm MacGregor/Moment/Getty Images
#13/29:

Havanese

Havanese dogs are major cuddle bugs and usually have no problem making friends with felines.

#14/29:

Boston terrriers

Square Dog Photography/Moment/Getty Images
#14/29:

Boston terrriers

A Boston terrier will be eager to play with your feline. Just make sure your feline is ready for them.

#15/29:

Pomeranians

Aleksandr Ermolaev/iStock/Getty Images Plus
#15/29:

Pomeranians

The ever-so-cute Pomeranian is playful and curious, which makes them likely to bond well with cats.

#16/29:

Dogs who live tiny

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#16/29:

Dogs who live tiny

If you don't mind small living, these pups won't either. 

Dachshunds

Dachshunds

Jillian Lukiwski/Getty Images
#17/29:

Dachshunds

Dachshunds are small in size, but big in personality for the dog lover who lives in a small space.

Pekingese

Pekingese

pekie/Flickr
#18/29:

Pekingese

Pekingeses are great snugglers and totally happy vegging on the couch while you catch up on Westworld.

Maltese

Maltese

Darrell Knetsch/EyeEm/Getty Images
#19/29:

Maltese

Maltese are small, fluffy and friendly. What’s not to love?

Yorkies

Yorkies

Jessica Lee/EyeEm
#20/29:

Yorkies

Yorkies make great lap dogs, and they’re always up for adventure.

 

#21/29:

Dogs that won't make you sneeze

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#21/29:

Dogs that won't make you sneeze

Dog allergies don't have to mean a dog-free life. Pick one of these pooches instead. 

Poodles

Poodles

Deb Watson/Flickr
#22/29:

Poodles

Whether it’s a standard poodle or a toy poodle, they won’t give your allergies something to sniffle about.

#23/29:

Italian greyhounds

Melissa Ross/Getty Images
#23/29:

Italian greyhounds

Italian greyhounds are playful and loyal. They don't shed, making them great friends for the allergy-prone.

Shih tzus

Shih tzus

Lisa Taylor / EyeEm / Getty Images
#24/29:

Shih tzus

Shih tzus may have a lot of hair, but they’re 100 percent hypoallergenic.

#25/29:

Pups as hip as you

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#25/29:

Pups as hip as you

These dogs won't crush your hipster image; they'll amplify it. 

#26/29:

French bulldogs

Tetra Images/Jessica Peterson/Brand X Pictures/Getty Images
#26/29:

French bulldogs

French bulldogs have comical personalities for the irony-loving hipster, and they’re just plain cute.

Pugs

Pugs

Matthew Wiebe/Stocksnap
#27/29:

Pugs

Pugs are pretty darn charming with a heavy side of attitude and happy to tag along to the nearest coffee shop.

#28/29:

Brussels Griffons

Tomochika Tomiyama / EyeEm/Getty Images
#28/29:

Brussels Griffons

Brussels Griffons are a little proud and a little sensitive, but very social. In other words, they're mini-hipsters.

#29/29:

Dogs breeds perfect for you

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#29/29:

Dogs breeds perfect for you

Don't forget to pin this list for later!

