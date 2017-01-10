Find your perfect pooch match

Your dog is a part of your family, so he needs to fit into it pretty well, right? In the spirit of the new show Finding Fido, where rescue dogs are matched with the perfect forever family, we're on a mission to help match you with your new BFF. We created a list of dog breeds perfect for certain personalities to prove that no matter your lifestyle, there’s a dog out there waiting to be part of it. Check out these breeds to find your perfect pairing and then start asking around at your local rescue shelters.
If you're ready to go for a jog, these energetic pups are more than ready to keep up with you.
Dalmatians are energetic and eager to bond with their owners, which makes them perfect partners for long runs.
While greyhounds love to sleep, they also need a lot of exercise. They're best for short, fast runs.
Border collies are extremely athletic, so vigorous exercise has their name written all over it.
Labs are great for long runs or sprints. Their friendly personalities also make them good partners for busy trail runs.
These dog breeds have all the energy and agility that the outdoors require.
Brittanys are intelligent and easy to train for outdoor adventures like hunting, fishing or hiking.
Spanish water dogs are the perfect outdoor companions. Whether it's swimming or climbing mountains, this breed is up for the challenge.
The coonhounds' persistent noses make them reliable hunting companions, and they're pretty laid-back.
Beagles have endless energy to tag along on hikes, runs or hunts — and they’ll do it with a smile.
You don't have to worry about these guys chasing Felix up a tree.
Havanese dogs are major cuddle bugs and usually have no problem making friends with felines.
A Boston terrier will be eager to play with your feline. Just make sure your feline is ready for them.
The ever-so-cute Pomeranian is playful and curious, which makes them likely to bond well with cats.
If you don't mind small living, these pups won't either.
Dachshunds are small in size, but big in personality for the dog lover who lives in a small space.
Pekingeses are great snugglers and totally happy vegging on the couch while you catch up on Westworld.
Maltese are small, fluffy and friendly. What’s not to love?
Yorkies make great lap dogs, and they’re always up for adventure.
Dog allergies don't have to mean a dog-free life. Pick one of these pooches instead.
Whether it’s a standard poodle or a toy poodle, they won’t give your allergies something to sniffle about.
Italian greyhounds are playful and loyal. They don't shed, making them great friends for the allergy-prone.
Shih tzus may have a lot of hair, but they’re 100 percent hypoallergenic.
These dogs won't crush your hipster image; they'll amplify it.
French bulldogs have comical personalities for the irony-loving hipster, and they’re just plain cute.
Pugs are pretty darn charming with a heavy side of attitude and happy to tag along to the nearest coffee shop.
Brussels Griffons are a little proud and a little sensitive, but very social. In other words, they're mini-hipsters.
