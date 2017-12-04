 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

14 Gifts for Cat Lovers That Will Win You a High-Paw

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/16:

Cat-lover products

nicopiotto/Getty Images
#1/16:

Cat-lover products

In the cat vs. dog debate, people on both sides are equally vehement. But one side is more likely to want their whole house to be covered in evidence of their affection, and that's cat lovers. If you're friends with one of these friendly zealots, you know it. If you'd like to show them you see their enthusiasm and appreciate it, getting a gift that celebrates their love of cats is the way to go.

We've rounded up several gifts any cat-obsessed friend will want (if they don't own them already.) From shelves and bedding for their beloved feline friend to jewelry, clothing and accessories to show off their proud cat-owner status, there's something here for everyone — except a dog person, of course. These gifts are so pleasant, the cat might even let you pet it the next time you visit.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.

#3/16:

Cat pillow

Urban Outfitters
#3/16:

Cat pillow

Plum and bow cat pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

#4/16:

Cat sweater

Romwe
#4/16:

Cat sweater

Cat-print sweatshirt, $13 at Romwe

#5/16:

Cat earrings

Amazon
#5/16:

Cat earrings

Cat earrings, $15 at Amazon

#6/16:

Cat necklace

Amazon
#6/16:

Cat necklace

Cat necklace, $23 at Amazon

#7/16:

Cat scarf

Amazon
#7/16:

Cat scarf

Sojos cat scarf, $11 at Amazon

#8/16:

Cat tieback

Anthropologie
#8/16:

Cat tieback

Cat tieback, $28 at Anthropologie

#9/16:

'Meow' stemless wine glass

Urban Outfitters
#9/16:

'Meow' stemless wine glass

"Meow" stemless wine glass, $16 at Urban Outfitters

#10/16:

Cat cave

AgnesFelt/Etsy
#10/16:

Cat cave

Cat cave, $109 at AgnesFelt/Etsy

#11/16:

Cat apron

Anthropologie
#11/16:

Cat apron

Cat apron, $28 at Anthropologie

#12/16:

Cat knee-high socks

Target
#12/16:

Cat knee-high socks

Cat knee-high socks, $7 at Target

#13/16:

Cat pin

ilikeCATSshop/Etsy
#13/16:

Cat pin

Floral cat pin, $11 at ilikeCATSshop/Etsy

#14/16:

Cat planter

Barruntando/Etsy
#14/16:

Cat planter

Ceramic chubby cat planter, $31 at Barruntando/Etsy

#15/16:

Cat shelf

MountainPetProducts/Etsy
#15/16:

Cat shelf

Corner cat shelf, $49 at MountainPetProducts/Etsy

#16/16:

Origami cat necklace

JamberJewels/Etsy
#16/16:

Origami cat necklace

Origami cat necklace, $28 at JamberJewels/Etsy

Related Slideshows

15 Cat GIFs That Perfectly Describe the Thanksgiving Day Experience

These Gifts for Dog Lovers Are Perfect for Your Canine-Obsessed BFF

11 Cat Projects You Can DIY With Materials You've Already Got
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started