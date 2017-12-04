Cat-lover products

Share Pin

In the cat vs. dog debate, people on both sides are equally vehement. But one side is more likely to want their whole house to be covered in evidence of their affection, and that's cat lovers. If you're friends with one of these friendly zealots, you know it. If you'd like to show them you see their enthusiasm and appreciate it, getting a gift that celebrates their love of cats is the way to go.

We've rounded up several gifts any cat-obsessed friend will want (if they don't own them already.) From shelves and bedding for their beloved feline friend to jewelry, clothing and accessories to show off their proud cat-owner status, there's something here for everyone — except a dog person, of course. These gifts are so pleasant, the cat might even let you pet it the next time you visit.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.