Printable pumpkin patterns

Jack-o'-lanterns? We don't need no stinkin' Jack-o'-lanterns! When it comes to carving pumpkins, were all about the dog designs, baby. We love a good spooky pumpkin just as much as the next person, but it doesn't get much better than immortalizing your favorite pet on the face of a beautiful gourd for the month of October.

You're probably thinking, "Great! But uh, I do not have the skills to transfer my dog's gorgeous face onto a pumpkin." Well, good news, dear readers. We have created printable dog breed pumpkin carving patterns that you can use to create the ultimate display of doggy love this Halloween.

Click through the slideshow to find your dog breed, then download and print the patterns. Happy carving, folks!

Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.