Printable pumpkin patterns

Jack-o'-lanterns? We don't need no stinkin' Jack-o'-lanterns! When it comes to carving pumpkins, were all about the dog designs, baby. We love a good spooky pumpkin just as much as the next person, but it doesn't get much better than immortalizing your favorite pet on the face of a beautiful gourd for the month of October.
You're probably thinking, "Great! But uh, I do not have the skills to transfer my dog's gorgeous face onto a pumpkin." Well, good news, dear readers. We have created printable dog breed pumpkin carving patterns that you can use to create the ultimate display of doggy love this Halloween.
Click through the slideshow to find your dog breed, then download and print the patterns. Happy carving, folks!
Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.
Be as loyal as your GSD by printing out this pattern and carving it into your pumpkin.
Show your Frenchie that they are truly l'amour de votre vie.
Corgis love nothing better than belly rubs and having their silhouettes carved into a pumpkin.
Give your weiner something to yap about to his friends by elevating his neighborhood celeb status with a custom pumpkin starring his face.
Show your pittie as much love as he or she shows you.
Give your Dane the greatness he or she deserves! How? By carving out their classy mug on your pumpkin, of course.
OK, can you honestly think of anything cuter than basset hound eyes? Of course you can't. Do the world a favor, and put that cuteness on a pumpkin.
Huskies have built-in masks. They were practically designed for Halloween. So it's only natural to put their masked face on a pumpkin.
Your neighbors will be saying "chi-wow-wow" when they see this carving on your porch.
America's favorite dog most certainly deserves a pumpkin of their very own.
They may be tiny, but they will take your fall decor to the next level in a big way.
Paw-dorable.
Without a doubt, this is a face worthy of a pumpkin.
Beagles love to make some noise. Give them something to really howl about this Halloween.
Sure, they may snore, drool and snort more than most dogs, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve a pumpkin carved just for them too.
Their faces are black and orange! They should be named the official dog of Halloween, IMO.
Fun fact: Cocker spaniels are my favorite dog breed. So you'd better believe I'll be printing this out and carving at least one cocker spaniel pumpkin this Halloween.
Download the patterns here, and don't forget to pin them!
