 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

You Too Can Carve Perfect Pit Bull & Corgi Pumpkins With the Right Template

Kenzie Mastroe

by

I am the Branded Content and Pets editor for SheKnows.com. Before joining the SheKnows team, I was a video editor and producer, working on everything from international documentaries to television series and commercials. Being a total ne...

View Profile
#1/19:

Printable pumpkin patterns

SheKnows/Vladislav Klok/Getty Images
#1/19:

Printable pumpkin patterns

Jack-o'-lanterns? We don't need no stinkin' Jack-o'-lanterns! When it comes to carving pumpkins, were all about the dog designs, baby. We love a good spooky pumpkin just as much as the next person, but it doesn't get much better than immortalizing your favorite pet on the face of a beautiful gourd for the month of October. 

You're probably thinking, "Great! But uh, I do not have the skills to transfer my dog's gorgeous face onto a pumpkin." Well, good news, dear readers. We have created printable dog breed pumpkin carving patterns that you can use to create the ultimate display of doggy love this Halloween. 

Click through the slideshow to find your dog breed, then download and print the patterns. Happy carving, folks!

Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.

#3/19:

French bulldog

Getty Images/SheKnows
#3/19:

French bulldog

Show your Frenchie that they are truly l'amour de votre vie.

#4/19:

Corgi

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#4/19:

Corgi

Corgis love nothing better than belly rubs and having their silhouettes carved into a pumpkin. 

#5/19:

Dachshund

Getty Images/SheKnows
#5/19:

Dachshund

Give your weiner something to yap about to his friends by elevating his neighborhood celeb status with a custom pumpkin starring his face.

#6/19:

Pit bull

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#6/19:

Pit bull

Show your pittie as much love as he or she shows you.

#7/19:

Great Dane

Getty Images/SheKnows
#7/19:

Great Dane

Give your Dane the greatness he or she deserves! How? By carving out their classy mug on your pumpkin, of course.

#8/19:

Basset hound

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#8/19:

Basset hound

OK, can you honestly think of anything cuter than basset hound eyes? Of course you can't. Do the world a favor, and put that cuteness on a pumpkin.

#9/19:

Husky

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#9/19:

Husky

Huskies have built-in masks. They were practically designed for Halloween. So it's only natural to put their masked face on a pumpkin. 

#10/19:

Chihuahua

Getty Images/SheKnows
#10/19:

Chihuahua

Your neighbors will be saying "chi-wow-wow" when they see this carving on your porch.

#11/19:

Labrador retriever

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#11/19:

Labrador retriever

America's favorite dog most certainly deserves a pumpkin of their very own.

#12/19:

Yorkshire terrier

Getty Images/SheKnows
#12/19:

Yorkshire terrier

They may be tiny, but they will take your fall decor to the next level in a big way. 

#13/19:

Pug

#13/19:

Pug

Paw-dorable.

#14/19:

Golden retriever

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#14/19:

Golden retriever

Without a doubt, this is a face worthy of a pumpkin. 

#15/19:

Beagle

Getty Images/SheKnows
#15/19:

Beagle

Beagles love to make some noise. Give them something to really howl about this Halloween.

#16/19:

Bull dog

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#16/19:

Bull dog

Sure, they may snore, drool and snort more than most dogs, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve a pumpkin carved just for them too.

#17/19:

Rottweiler

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#17/19:

Rottweiler

Their faces are black and orange! They should be named the official dog of Halloween, IMO. 

#18/19:

Cocker spaniel

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#18/19:

Cocker spaniel

Fun fact: Cocker spaniels are my favorite dog breed. So you'd better believe I'll be printing this out and carving at least one cocker spaniel pumpkin this Halloween. 

#19/19:

Print and carve

SheKnows
#19/19:

Print and carve

Download the patterns here, and don't forget to pin them!

Related Slideshows

These Horse Halloween Costumes Will Make You Want a Trusty Steed of Your Own

50 Cat Quotes That Only Feline Lovers Would Understand

14 Beautiful Dogs With Different-Colored Eyes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started