27 celebs who know that the best dogs are rescue dogs

Celebs with rescue dogs

Celebs with rescue dogs

There are few animals on this earth more in need of love than shelter dogs. Luckily, these celebs knew how much these pups needed them, and went out of their way to find their four-legged loves at a shelter or rescue organization. 

Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder

Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed are big animal advocates. He adopted his dog, Neech, not knowing she was pregnant. Surprise!

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel adopted one of these dogs, then went back for the other when she found out they were sisters. 

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch

Lynch is a PETA spokesperson and huge animal rescue advocate, so it makes sense that her dogs are rescues. 

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert

Lambert has a house full of rescued animals, but Thelma and Louise are our faves — mostly because of their names. 

Allison Williams

Allison Williams

Williams couldn't wait to show off her new rescued pup, Moxie. 

Zac Efron

Zac Efron

Efron's rescue dog, Chappelle, is almost as cute as he is. 

Kellan Lutz

Kellan Lutz

Animal advocate Lutz showed his rescued dog, Bailey, some love for National Hugging Day. 

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

We've lost track of how many rescue dogs Grande has (last count was seven), but Toulouse is the most well known. 

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell

Bell and husband Dax Shepard have a big love for dogs in need. 

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell

He may only show his nasty side on TV, but Cowell has a big heart for rescues and these three pups are proof. 

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried's rescued Aussie, Finn, is so popular he has his own Twitter

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson has turned her home and entire property into a haven for rescued animals. 

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco's three rescued pooches are always by her side. 

Ian Harding

Ian Harding

It's obvious that Harding's two rescued dogs have his heart. 

Kate Upton

Kate Upton

Upton's pup, Harley, couldn't have gotten more lucky when he was rescued by this beauty. 

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Cohen rescued Wacha from a kill shelter, and created an Instagram account for the dog to share his new life. 

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey

Spacey has two rescue dogs, and named this one Boston shortly after the bombings in that city. 

David Arquette

David Arquette

Arquette found a best bud when he adopted his basset hound, Dallas. 

Selma Blair

Selma Blair

Blair's adopted dog, Ducky, makes a great cuddle buddy. 

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Barrymore has rescued nine dogs, and credits them for rescuing her just as much as she did them. 

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad

Conrad may be a fashionista, but her rescued dogs — not her wardrobe — are the stars of her Instagram. 

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler

Handler's two rescue dogs, Chunk and Tammy, usually go where she does. 

Al Roker

Al Roker

Roker rescued his dog, Pepper, from a shelter in Maine. 

Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens offensive tackle visited a Baltimore animal shelter with one simple and heartwarming request. “We are looking for dog that’s been here a long time and maybe not-so-adoptable.” Stanley and his girlfriend left the shelter with this beautiful lady named Winter. 

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Miley and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth found Happy, a Rottweiler-Beagle mix outside a Wal-Mart in 2012. They brought him home and he has been a member of the Cyrus-Hemsworth clan since. Cyrus also owns severl other rescue pets

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie

Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, rescued this sweet pup named Boo Radley. 

