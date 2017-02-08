Celebs with rescue dogs

There are few animals on this earth more in need of love than shelter dogs. Luckily, these celebs knew how much these pups needed them, and went out of their way to find their four-legged loves at a shelter or rescue organization.
Swank has two rescue dogs and volunteers lots of her time at shelters.
Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed are big animal advocates. He adopted his dog, Neech, not knowing she was pregnant. Surprise!
Deschanel adopted one of these dogs, then went back for the other when she found out they were sisters.
Lynch is a PETA spokesperson and huge animal rescue advocate, so it makes sense that her dogs are rescues.
Lambert has a house full of rescued animals, but Thelma and Louise are our faves — mostly because of their names.
Williams couldn't wait to show off her new rescued pup, Moxie.
Efron's rescue dog, Chappelle, is almost as cute as he is.
Animal advocate Lutz showed his rescued dog, Bailey, some love for National Hugging Day.
We've lost track of how many rescue dogs Grande has (last count was seven), but Toulouse is the most well known.
Bell and husband Dax Shepard have a big love for dogs in need.
He may only show his nasty side on TV, but Cowell has a big heart for rescues and these three pups are proof.
Seyfried's rescued Aussie, Finn, is so popular he has his own Twitter.
Clarkson has turned her home and entire property into a haven for rescued animals.
Cuoco's three rescued pooches are always by her side.
It's obvious that Harding's two rescued dogs have his heart.
Upton's pup, Harley, couldn't have gotten more lucky when he was rescued by this beauty.
Cohen rescued Wacha from a kill shelter, and created an Instagram account for the dog to share his new life.
Spacey has two rescue dogs, and named this one Boston shortly after the bombings in that city.
Arquette found a best bud when he adopted his basset hound, Dallas.
Blair's adopted dog, Ducky, makes a great cuddle buddy.
Barrymore has rescued nine dogs, and credits them for rescuing her just as much as she did them.
Conrad may be a fashionista, but her rescued dogs — not her wardrobe — are the stars of her Instagram.
Handler's two rescue dogs, Chunk and Tammy, usually go where she does.
Roker rescued his dog, Pepper, from a shelter in Maine.
The Ravens offensive tackle visited a Baltimore animal shelter with one simple and heartwarming request. “We are looking for dog that’s been here a long time and maybe not-so-adoptable.” Stanley and his girlfriend left the shelter with this beautiful lady named Winter.
Miley and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth found Happy, a Rottweiler-Beagle mix outside a Wal-Mart in 2012. They brought him home and he has been a member of the Cyrus-Hemsworth clan since. Cyrus also owns severl other rescue pets.
Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, rescued this sweet pup named Boo Radley.
