30 cats who really hate Christmas

#1/30:

No holly jolly Christmas here

Myshun/Pixabay
'Tis the season to be merry — but these cute kitties didn't get the memo.

Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.

Jorbasa Fotografie/Flickr
All of his counter space is suddenly covered in decor.

Castaway in Scotland/Flickr
Let's just say he's not a fan of the decor. 

Carl
All girls love jewelry, but this is taking it just a bit too far. 

Sergi B/Flickr
This cat just lost all trust in his owner. 

Josh Hunter/Flickr
He is totally plotting his escape right now. 

mike/Flickr
At this point, she's just given up. 

Benicio Murray/Flickr
He's thinking of all the places he'd rather be. 

Randi Deuro/Flickr
The holidays are full of too much temptation for some of us. 

alli/Flickr
This guys has just lost his last shred of dignity. 

Chinako Kaneko/Flickr
They can't even look at each other right now. 

Jennifer Lamb
He does not find this funny. 

Laura Nawrocik/Flickr
He will kill you if you don't take this off right now

Anna/Flickr
Maybe dresses just aren't her thing. 

Patty/Flickr
That's the most un-jolly Santa we've ever seen. 

Yu-Jie Lin/Flickr
"You have got to be kidding me with this."

PROAndrew Skudder/Flickr
Maybe Halloween is more his thing?

Sean Thornton/Flickr
Proof that not all elves are full of the Christmas spirit. 

Matt/Flickr
He can't even look at you right now. 

Sophia Louise/Flickr
This cat's owner should probably sleep with one eye open tonight. 

Simon Hucko/Flickr
We're not sure what he's saying, but we're pretty sure it's not "Merry Christmas!"

PROjan zeschky/Flickr
Grinch, is that you?

mrlepp3rt/Pixabay
That, folks, is the look of pure terror. And it's all thanks to the holiday spirit.

Schmid-Reportagen/Pixabay
Psh, humans. So easily amused by tinsel and crazy lights. 

thehrhpaul/Pixabay
It's hard to tell if he's trying to escape the tree or stalking some yuletide prey. 

Willowtreees/Pixabay
"Yeah, I look totally adorable, but this thing is seriously itchy."

konko/Pixabay
Patiently planning a Christmas Eve coup.

PublicDomainPictures
"I swear to God Mom, if you don't get this thing off my back I'm out of here 'til New Years."

pjpersian/Instagram
"Do I look like a freakin' reindeer to you? Do I?"

