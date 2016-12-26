30 cats who really hate Christmas

'Tis the season to be merry — but these cute kitties didn't get the memo.
Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.
There is not one ounce of Christmas joy on this cat's face, and we can't really blame him.
All of his counter space is suddenly covered in decor.
Let's just say he's not a fan of the decor.
All girls love jewelry, but this is taking it just a bit too far.
This cat just lost all trust in his owner.
He is totally plotting his escape right now.
At this point, she's just given up.
He's thinking of all the places he'd rather be.
The holidays are full of too much temptation for some of us.
This guys has just lost his last shred of dignity.
They can't even look at each other right now.
He does not find this funny.
He will kill you if you don't take this off right now.
Maybe dresses just aren't her thing.
That's the most un-jolly Santa we've ever seen.
"You have got to be kidding me with this."
Maybe Halloween is more his thing?
Proof that not all elves are full of the Christmas spirit.
He can't even look at you right now.
This cat's owner should probably sleep with one eye open tonight.
We're not sure what he's saying, but we're pretty sure it's not "Merry Christmas!"
Grinch, is that you?
That, folks, is the look of pure terror. And it's all thanks to the holiday spirit.
Psh, humans. So easily amused by tinsel and crazy lights.
It's hard to tell if he's trying to escape the tree or stalking some yuletide prey.
"Yeah, I look totally adorable, but this thing is seriously itchy."
Patiently planning a Christmas Eve coup.
"I swear to God Mom, if you don't get this thing off my back I'm out of here 'til New Years."
"Do I look like a freakin' reindeer to you? Do I?"
