These Horse Halloween Costumes Will Make You Want a Trusty Steed of Your Own

Halloween costumes for a horse? Yup, they're real

Julia_Siomuha/SheKnows
Halloween costumes for a horse? Yup, they're real

Costumes for cats and dogs are cute and all (I mean, who can resist a pack of pups dressed up in Star Wars outfits), but our feline and canine pets ain't got nothin' on their equine counterparts when it comes to Halloween.

Yup, we just got opened up to the wonderful world of Halloween costumes for horses. And we found some costumes that are so clever and cute, they totally make us want to adopt a horse of our own. 

We feel like we should throw out a disclaimer that horses require a huge amount of love and care, so it would be irresponsible (though tempting) to run out and get one for Halloween. But if you are lucky enough to have the time and ability to have horses and you don't dress them up in one of these costumes for the holiday, you're doing it wrong.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.

Skeleton

sparklewren/Instagram
Skeleton

Painting a skeleton on your horse is easy with some white body paint.

Face paint

merjoelimo/Instagram
Face paint

Again, these sweet horses prove that sometimes all you need for a costume is some great face paint.

Ballerinas

redfox3/Instagram
Ballerinas

These beauties look ready to tiptoe on a stage with their lovely riders. 

Bucket of chicken

redfox3/Instagram
Bucket of chicken

This horse is no chicken for wearing a bunch of feathers. 

Drunken witch

wvuash15/Instagram
Drunken witch

This horse is all of us after a few too many drinks at the Halloween party

Cow

thevelvetrider/Instagram
Cow

How adorable is this little cow and her mini farmer?

Circus elephant

janeljolie/Instagram
Circus elephant

Such a good sport this gentleman is, dressed as an elephant and putting up with tricks being done on his back. 

Day of the Dead

devoncayro/Instagram
Day of the Dead

This horse and its rider look amazing in their Day of the Dead makeup. 

Elsa & Olaf

southernoakequestriancenter/Instagram
Elsa & Olaf

These two make a super-cute version of Frozen's Elsa and Olaf.

Duck Dynasty

saraxruthx/Instagram
Duck Dynasty

This horse and owner are hilarious in their Duck Dynasty beards.

Giraffe & Katy Perry

kate_eventing/Instagram
Giraffe & Katy Perry

This horse decided to be the giraffe to its rider's Katy Perry costume

Gene Simmons

kimitz_c/Instagram
Gene Simmons

This horse is rocking it in its Gene Simmons' Kiss costume

Harry Potter

horsephotos_65/Instagram
Harry Potter

Who needs a broomstick when you can ride a horse dressed as Harry Potter?

Tiger

horse_charm/Instagram
Tiger

This horse is stunning in its tiger makeup. Wow!

Poodle

thevelvetrider/Instagram
Poodle

This pony makes the cutest poodle to go along with its rider's poodle skirt. 

Mummy

klindmeierphotography/Instagram
Mummy

Look out! This is a very scary mummy horse

Sheep

shomeshows/Instagram
Sheep

Little Bo Peep has found herself the biggest sheep we've ever seen.

Surgeon

thevelvetrider/Instagram
Surgeon

This horse surgeon is ready to take care of its injured rider. How sweet.

Spider web

sharpeningbyjeannie/Instagram
Spider web

Who needs a costume when you can get a fancy clip job and have a spider web on you bum?

Spider

campcaseymi/Instagram
Spider

This horse makes one frightening spider for Little Miss Muffet.

Witch lights

doriensmith/Instagram
Witch lights

This horse and rider have upped their costume game by adding lights. 

'The Walking Dead'

lovehorse64/Instagram
'The Walking Dead'

These two zombies look like they are both ready to eat brains. 

Sheriff

eecustomhorseshoes/Instagram
Sheriff

Another "trick of the eye" costume that is totally hilarious — and still totally cute.

Nazgûl

dawnathenia/Instagram
Nazgûl

Dressing up with a horse as one of the Dark Riders from LOTR is a spooky work of genius.

Unicorn

mystic_realms_artist/Instagram
Unicorn

Proof that every horse secretly dreams of becoming a unicorn or dressing up as one on Halloween.

Suit & tie

radioiskatel/Instagram
Suit & tie

This dapper fellow is sure to win the costume contest.

'Avatar'

lizzykas/Instagram
'Avatar'

This Avatar duo looks like it stepped right out of the movie

 

