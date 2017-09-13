Halloween costumes for a horse? Yup, they're real

Costumes for cats and dogs are cute and all (I mean, who can resist a pack of pups dressed up in Star Wars outfits), but our feline and canine pets ain't got nothin' on their equine counterparts when it comes to Halloween.
Yup, we just got opened up to the wonderful world of Halloween costumes for horses. And we found some costumes that are so clever and cute, they totally make us want to adopt a horse of our own.
We feel like we should throw out a disclaimer that horses require a huge amount of love and care, so it would be irresponsible (though tempting) to run out and get one for Halloween. But if you are lucky enough to have the time and ability to have horses and you don't dress them up in one of these costumes for the holiday, you're doing it wrong.
Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.
Snoopy loves his friend Woodstock, just like this little girl loves her horse.
Painting a skeleton on your horse is easy with some white body paint.
Again, these sweet horses prove that sometimes all you need for a costume is some great face paint.
These beauties look ready to tiptoe on a stage with their lovely riders.
This horse is no chicken for wearing a bunch of feathers.
This horse is all of us after a few too many drinks at the Halloween party.
How adorable is this little cow and her mini farmer?
Such a good sport this gentleman is, dressed as an elephant and putting up with tricks being done on his back.
This horse and its rider look amazing in their Day of the Dead makeup.
These two make a super-cute version of Frozen's Elsa and Olaf.
This horse and owner are hilarious in their Duck Dynasty beards.
This horse decided to be the giraffe to its rider's Katy Perry costume.
This horse is rocking it in its Gene Simmons' Kiss costume.
Who needs a broomstick when you can ride a horse dressed as Harry Potter?
This horse is stunning in its tiger makeup. Wow!
This pony makes the cutest poodle to go along with its rider's poodle skirt.
Look out! This is a very scary mummy horse.
Little Bo Peep has found herself the biggest sheep we've ever seen.
This horse surgeon is ready to take care of its injured rider. How sweet.
Who needs a costume when you can get a fancy clip job and have a spider web on you bum?
This horse makes one frightening spider for Little Miss Muffet.
This horse and rider have upped their costume game by adding lights.
These two zombies look like they are both ready to eat brains.
Another "trick of the eye" costume that is totally hilarious — and still totally cute.
Dressing up with a horse as one of the Dark Riders from LOTR is a spooky work of genius.
Proof that every horse secretly dreams of becoming a unicorn or dressing up as one on Halloween.
This dapper fellow is sure to win the costume contest.
This Avatar duo looks like it stepped right out of the movie.
