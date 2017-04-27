Cat tattoos for days

Do you have an empty Pinterest board just waiting to be filled with the most amazing cat tattoos you've ever laid eyes on?
Get your pinning fingers ready, because we found a ton of feline-inspired tats you're going to love.
Updated by Sarah Long on 4/27/17
The beauty of this tattoo is in its simplicity. Plus, you can customize the ink to the color of your favorite kitty.
Every step you take, this cat goes with you.
What's better than one cat? Two.
A cat's eyes are always gorgeous, but these take it to the next level.
No need to be torn between your love for music and felines. Combine them with this fabulous tat.
This watercolor cat portrait is absolutely gorgeous.
This stretching cat is the perfect piece for a lover of cats.
That same stretching cat is even pretty with some splashes of color.
This unique ornamental design is even more pretty because it's designed around a cat.
It's OK to pussyfoot around every now and then.
If your bestie shares your love of felines, she's a keeper. Seal that freindship with matching tattoos.
It looks like this little guy is going to chase that ball right into your hand.
They're going to walk all over you anyway. Might as well make the footprints permanent.
All the many personalities of your cat in one crazy tattoo.
Put her in a frame like the work of art she is.
We love finger tattoos, and this one can't get any more perfect.
This geometric cat tattoo is a masterpiece.
Put her portrait on your wrist where you can see it all day long.
This mini tat is subtle but pretty. And no one will know it's there unless you want them to.
We all know cats are out of this world. So is this tattoo.
This cat silhouette is just enough to make a statement.
Just one line makes up this cool tattoo.
They're always under your feet anyway, right?
We love everything about this girly cat tattoo.
This non-traditional cat tattoo shows off your tough side, while still being a bit feminine.
This one's perfect if your BFF isn't quite as enthusiastic about cats as you.
One of the best things about cats is their cuddles.
This mini tattoo shows a cat in action.
You really can't get more discreet than this.
We're loving the bright blue in this Polynesian-inspired cat tattoo.
Cat lover or not, this one is cool.
The shape of this tattoo is unexpected but beautiful.
Who says wrap-around tattoos have to resemble barbed wire? This cat tail suits us just fine.
This celestial piece is a work of art.
Do kitties and coffee make your world go 'round? Here you go!
No one has to know about this one but you.
Does your heart beat just for your cat? Tell the world with this cool tat.
Take the words right out of your cat's mouth.
Pretty flowers make this tat super-feminine.
This extremely unique back piece is a big commitment, but you must admit it's cool.
If you like to keep it simple, this might just be what you're looking for.
Your cat says it best, but you can say it, too.
Make your loyalties known to everyone.
Wave hello in a language your cat understands.
Be a cat anytime you want with this cool tat.
This pretty kitty is all tangled up in gorgeous colors.
Do you love cats enough to do this?
Well hello, adorable tiny cat.
You can at least admit this is funny, right?
This cat is sassy and fierce.
If neon is your thing, this is the cat tattoo for you.
The eyes do all the talking.
Astronaut cat exploring the final frontier? Yes, please.
