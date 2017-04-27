 
56 Cat Tattoos That Will Make You Want to Get Inked

#1/57:

Cat tattoos for days

Michael Luhrenberg/Getty Images
Do you have an empty Pinterest board just waiting to be filled with the most amazing cat tattoos you've ever laid eyes on?

Get your pinning fingers ready, because we found a ton of feline-inspired tats you're going to love.

Updated by Sarah Long on 4/27/17

#3/57:

Ankle cat tattoo

Instagram/koitattoo
Every step you take, this cat goes with you. 

#4/57:

Two cats heart tattoo

Instagram/rede.m.e
What's better than one cat? Two.

#5/57:

Bright-eyed cat tattoo

Instagram/crazycattoos
A cat's eyes are always gorgeous, but these take it to the next level. 

#6/57:

Musical cat tattoo

Instagram/thepetitegata
No need to be torn between your love for music and felines. Combine them with this fabulous tat. 

#7/57:

Watercolor cat tattoo

Instagram/colombomattia82
This watercolor cat portrait is absolutely gorgeous. 

#8/57:

Stretching cat tattoo

Instagram/ninasmithtattoo
This stretching cat is the perfect piece for a lover of cats. 

#9/57:

Stretching watercolor cat tattoo

Instagram/tattooalgarcia
That same stretching cat is even pretty with some splashes of color. 

#10/57:

Ornamental cat tattoo

Instagram/oggysxm
This unique ornamental design is even more pretty because it's designed around a cat. 

#11/57:

Cat tattoo on toe

Instagram/victoriafaythe
It's OK to pussyfoot around every now and then. 

#12/57:

BFF cat tattoos

Instagram/bhematang
If your bestie shares your love of felines, she's a keeper. Seal that freindship with matching tattoos. 

#13/57:

Cat chasing ball tattoo

Instagram/stac__eeee
It looks like this little guy is going to chase that ball right into your hand. 

#14/57:

Cat footprints tattoo

Instagram/danafmeow
They're going to walk all over you anyway. Might as well make the footprints permanent. 

#15/57:

Stacked cats tattoo

Instagram/yrarangel
All the many personalities of your cat in one crazy tattoo. 

#16/57:

Framed cat tattoo

Instagram/rebeccarenae43
Put her in a frame like the work of art she is. 

#17/57:

Cat finger tattoo

Instagram/ninanicole11
We love finger tattoos, and this one can't get any more perfect. 

#18/57:

Geometric cat tattoo

Instagram/artzhukova
This geometric cat tattoo is a masterpiece. 

#19/57:

Cat portrait tattoo

Instagram/tamaraikaputri
Put her portrait on your wrist where you can see it all day long. 

#20/57:

Cat mini tattoo

Instagram/minitatt
This mini tat is subtle but pretty. And no one will know it's there unless you want them to. 

#21/57:

Outer space cat tattoo

Instagram/v.shevchenko_
We all know cats are out of this world. So is this tattoo. 

#22/57:

Cat silhouette tattoo

Instagram/tumblrtatttoo
This cat silhouette is just enough to make a statement. 

#23/57:

Cat on the moon tattoo

Instagram/yclung
#24/57:

Line cat tattoo

Instagram/brian_austin_
Just one line makes up this cool tattoo. 

#25/57:

Cat foot tattoo

Instagram/lynnerph
They're always under your feet anyway, right?

#26/57:

Cat portrait tattoo

Instagram/tamaraikaputri
#27/57:

Girly cat tattoo

Instagram/tiago_fcosta
We love everything about this girly cat tattoo. 

#28/57:

Outer space cat tattoo

Instagram/v.shevchenko_
#29/57:

Cat skeleton tattoo

Instagram/kayyyleighh
This non-traditional cat tattoo shows off your tough side, while still being a bit feminine. 

#30/57:

Cat and bee BFF tattoos

Instagram/vikki_love_ink
This one's perfect if your BFF isn't quite as enthusiastic about cats as you. 

#31/57:

Cuddly cat tattoo

Instagram/kittygirl0096
One of the best things about cats is their cuddles. 

#32/57:

Mini leaping cat tattoo

Instagram/tattooer_mber
This mini tattoo shows a cat in action. 

#33/57:

Cat paw micro tattoo

Instagram/carvertattoo
You really can't get more discreet than this. 

#34/57:

Polynesian-inspired cat tattoo

Instagram/marshallmullintattooartist
We're loving the bright blue in this Polynesian-inspired cat tattoo. 

#35/57:

Unique design cat tattoo

Instagram/cats.dogs.lovers
Cat lover or not, this one is cool. 

#36/57:

Diamond-shaped cat tattoo

Instagram/sweethometattoopiercing
The shape of this tattoo is unexpected but beautiful. 

#37/57:

Wrap-around cat tattoo

Instagram/momokraken
Who says wrap-around tattoos have to resemble barbed wire? This cat tail suits us just fine. 

#38/57:

Celestial cat tattoo

Instagram/tamymocelinart
This celestial piece is a work of art. 

#39/57:

Cat and coffee tattoo

Instagram/chelsietattoo
Do kitties and coffee make your world go 'round? Here you go!

#40/57:

Behind the ear cat tattoo

Instagram/tifanatattoo
No one has to know about this one but you. 

#41/57:

Heartbeat cat tattoo

Instagram/hugotattooarts
Does your heart beat just for your cat? Tell the world with this cool tat. 

#42/57:

Meow cat tattoo

Instagram/brukys_
Take the words right out of your cat's mouth. 

#43/57:

Flower cat tattoo

Instagram/west_ink_tattoo
Pretty flowers make this tat super-feminine. 

#44/57:

Large cat back tattoo

Instagram/tattoo_guide
This extremely unique back piece is a big commitment, but you must admit it's cool. 

#45/57:

Cat circle tattoo

Instagram/lauraromeroroche
If you like to keep it simple, this might just be what you're looking for. 

#46/57:

Meow tattoo

Instagram/crystal_puckett
Your cat says it best, but you can say it, too. 

#47/57:

Cats are better than boys tattoo

Instagram/studiotat2
Make your loyalties known to everyone. 

#48/57:

Meow finger tattoo

Instagram/prettiestdress
Wave hello in a language your cat understands. 

#49/57:

Cat face finger tattoo

Instagram/gwdylan81
Be a cat anytime you want with this cool tat. 

#50/57:

Ball of yarn cat tattoo

Intagram/freeinkstudio
This pretty kitty is all tangled up in gorgeous colors. 

#51/57:

Cat sleeve tattoo

Instagram/kayeeluh
Do you love cats enough to do this?

#52/57:

Tiny cat head tattoo

Instagram/iamsilverthecat
Well hello, adorable tiny cat. 

#53/57:

Falling cat tattoo

Instagram/zer013tattoo
You can at least admit this is funny, right?

#54/57:

Shoulder tattoo

Tiffany Hagler-Geard
This cat is sassy and fierce.

#55/57:

Neon kitty

kshocs/Instagram
If neon is your thing, this is the cat tattoo for you. 

#56/57:

Those eyes

aedrianvd/Instagram
The eyes do all the talking. 

#57/57:

Astro Cat

rh1no_az/Instagram
Astronaut cat exploring the final frontier? Yes, please. 

