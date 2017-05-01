Man's best tattoos

Share Pin

Human relationships come and go, but your relationship with your dog? That ish is forever — which is why getting canine-inspired ink is an infinitely better idea than tatting a partner's name somewhere on your body (just ask Johnny Depp).

If you're on the hunt for the perfect doggy tattoo, look no further — pull ideas from our social media collection and then hit up your closest parlor ASAP.

Originally published December 2016. Updated April 2017.