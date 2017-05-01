Man's best tattoos

Human relationships come and go, but your relationship with your dog? That ish is forever — which is why getting canine-inspired ink is an infinitely better idea than tatting a partner's name somewhere on your body (just ask Johnny Depp).
If you're on the hunt for the perfect doggy tattoo, look no further — pull ideas from our social media collection and then hit up your closest parlor ASAP.
Originally published December 2016. Updated April 2017.
Your dog is your lifeline, so make it a tattoo.
Your love for your pup is infinite. Prove it with this tattoo.
You always hold them in your heart, tattoo it on there, too.
Add a splash of color to your dog's portrait with bright watercolor details.
There's no denying this origami dog is adorabale.
Your own dog can pose for a silhouette tattoo.
Because they hold your heart in those tiny paws.
Because weiner dog love is the real deal.
Turn your cute little pup into an even cuter cartoon.
The watercolor splashes behind this dog outline give it beauty and depth that's hard to replicate.
Because traditional portraits are so 20 years ago.
Pay tribute to your long-lost friend with the thing he loved the most — besides you.
This quote says it all.
Surround a paw print with the names of the dogs you'll never forget.
This light-pink paw print is about as subtle as you can get.
This little paw print isn't visible unless you want it to be.
Put your favorite four-legged friend's initial over a paw print to show the love.
Your pooch will never be far from your mind when her portrait is on your digit.
Put this heart paw print right over your heart.
The splashes of red make this simple tattoo pop.
Because those little paws run circles around your heart.
Put the whole family right where everyone can see them.
If you love sugar skulls, you might just love this dog, too.
Replicate your dog's own paw print for this cool tattoo.
Pay tribute to your furrever friends with a unique remembrance tat.
Proudly display your pup's name and paw prints.
Paint a portrait of your dog in his favorite place, and place it all in a paw print.
Surround your pups portrait with all the things he loves.
You can't say this little guy isn't cute.
This paw print has an interesting design and looks great right between the shoulder blades.
This tiny little guy is made brighter by a few splashes of color.
Even if the person with the dog head doesn't speak to you, the words below him will.
If dog's could smile like that, they'd do it all day long. Proof that those words couldn't be any truer.
If you're trying to go the minimalist route, this is the tattoo for you.
If your heart is made entirely out of love for dogs, this is your tat.
Every walk you take is a walk with your dog when his likeness is riding on your ankle.
Hold hands with your pup from now until forever.
Because every pup deserves a crown.
Pug drifting through the cosmos? Yes, please.
