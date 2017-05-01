Man's best tattoos

 
41 Dog Tattoos to Celebrate Your Four-Legged Best Friend

Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images
Human relationships come and go, but your relationship with your dog? That ish is forever — which is why getting canine-inspired ink is an infinitely better idea than tatting a partner's name somewhere on your body (just ask Johnny Depp). 

If you're on the hunt for the perfect doggy tattoo, look no further — pull ideas from our social media collection and then hit up your closest parlor ASAP.

Originally published December 2016. Updated April 2017.

Instagram/roxytattoos
Your love for your pup is infinite. Prove it with this tattoo. 

Flickr/Mez Love
You always hold them in your heart, tattoo it on there, too. 

Flickr/Deanna Wardin
Add a splash of color to your dog's portrait with bright watercolor details.

Instagram/keithatlin
There's no denying this origami dog is adorabale. 

Instagram/veranitattoo
Your own dog can pose for a silhouette tattoo. 

Instagram/blackneedles
Because they hold your heart in those tiny paws. 

Instagram/holanda_tattoo
Because weiner dog love is the real deal. 

Instagram/_bellbis
Turn your cute little pup into an even cuter cartoon. 

Instagram/dame_des_chats
The watercolor splashes behind this dog outline give it beauty and depth that's hard to replicate. 

Instagram/sethmushrush
Because traditional portraits are so 20 years ago. 

Instagram/nate_hopewell
Pay tribute to your long-lost friend with the thing he loved the most — besides you. 

Instagram/carmengallery
This quote says it all. 

Instagram/erik_appelhans_tattooist
Surround a paw print with the names of the dogs you'll never forget. 

Instagram/dirtyprettyting
This light-pink paw print is about as subtle as you can get. 

Instagram/faraon_tattooink
This little paw print isn't visible unless you want it to be. 

Instagram/roxytattoos
Put your favorite four-legged friend's initial over a paw print to show the love. 

Instagram/m_laia_m
Your pooch will never be far from your mind when her portrait is on your digit. 

Instagram/blondiesm
Put this heart paw print right over your heart. 

Instagram/dame_des_chats
The splashes of red make this simple tattoo pop. 

Instagram/losmanerostattoaria
Because those little paws run circles around your heart. 

Instagram/katheykneuper
Put the whole family right where everyone can see them. 

Instagram/minhatatuagem
If you love sugar skulls, you might just love this dog, too. 

Instagram/nadye_crysis_tattoo
Replicate your dog's own paw print for this cool tattoo. 

Instagram/mario_blackcrown
Instagram/happytattooed
Pay tribute to your furrever friends with a unique remembrance tat. 

Instagram/desbo_deville_tattoos
Proudly display your pup's name and paw prints. 

Instagram/alicewhitetattoo
Paint a portrait of your dog in his favorite place, and place it all in a paw print. 

Instagram/jintat2
Surround your pups portrait with all the things he loves. 

Instagram/arx_gru
You can't say this little guy isn't cute. 

Instagram/mlobachtattoo
This paw print has an interesting design and looks great right between the shoulder blades. 

Instagram/maycreepy
This tiny little guy is made brighter by a few splashes of color. 

Instagram/divingswallowtattoo
Even if the person with the dog head doesn't speak to you, the words below him will. 

Instagram/tattooart_jurrek
If dog's could smile like that, they'd do it all day long. Proof that those words couldn't be any truer. 

Instagram/cassyusilkiu
If you're trying to go the minimalist route, this is the tattoo for you. 

Instagram/renangode
If your heart is made entirely out of love for dogs, this is your tat. 

Instagram/thegeekinpink
Every walk you take is a walk with your dog when his likeness is riding on your ankle. 

Instagram/aces_n_eights_tattoo
Hold hands with your pup from now until forever. 

tattoo_grain/Instagram
Because every pup deserves a crown. 

blackhousetattoo/Instagram
Pug drifting through the cosmos? Yes, please. 

