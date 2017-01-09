Meet the Samoyed, the dog breed that looks just like a polar bear

Share Pin

In case you haven't noticed, Samoyeds kind of resemble dog-like polar bears, basically making them one of the most adorable dog breeds on the planet.

Samoyeds were originally bred to hunt, pull sleds and wrangle reindeer in the winter, but they are so gentle, adaptable and friendly that they make an amazing family pet — if you have enough room and time to give them ample exercise.

Here's a little to know about the Samoyed.

Originally published October 2013. Updated January 2017.