Meet the Samoyed, the dog breed that looks just like a polar bear

In case you haven't noticed, Samoyeds kind of resemble dog-like polar bears, basically making them one of the most adorable dog breeds on the planet.
Samoyeds were originally bred to hunt, pull sleds and wrangle reindeer in the winter, but they are so gentle, adaptable and friendly that they make an amazing family pet — if you have enough room and time to give them ample exercise.
Here's a little to know about the Samoyed.
Originally published October 2013. Updated January 2017.
The name of the breed comes from the Samoyedic people of Siberia, nomadic reindeer herders who bred the pups for herding and sled-pulling.
With a fuzzy coat like that, this breed is considered great for cold weather — and doesn't tolerate hot weather well.
Samoyeds are considered an incredibly friendly breed — with little aggression toward strangers and lots of love for children.
These beautiful pooches are one of the more intelligent breeds — they also love human companionship and hate being left alone.
You can probably guess it by looking at them, but Samoyeds have a tendency to shed. A lot.
Even as puppies, Samoyeds are rated as an energetic breed — perfect for exercisers or those with an active lifestyle.
Samoyeds have medium energy levels and a medium size, according to the AKC.
There are few drawbacks to this gentle and noble breed, though Samoyeds can be stubborn and destructive when left alone.
As working dogs, Samoyeds are generally in good health and may live as your furry sidekick for up to 14 years.
