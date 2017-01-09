Sections
Meet the Samoyed, the dog breed that looks just like a polar bear

SheKnows

by

A traditional working dog

Pablo Campos/EyeEm/Getty Images
A traditional working dog

In case you haven't noticed, Samoyeds kind of resemble dog-like polar bears, basically making them one of the most adorable dog breeds on  the planet.

Samoyeds were originally bred to hunt, pull sleds and wrangle reindeer in the winter, but they are so gentle, adaptable and friendly that they make an amazing family pet — if you have enough room and time to give them ample exercise. 

Here's a little to know about the Samoyed.

Originally published October 2013. Updated January 2017.

Winter is coming

Chongwen Li/EyeEm/Getty Images
Winter is coming

With a fuzzy coat like that, this breed is considered great for cold weather — and doesn't tolerate hot weather well.

Cute as a button

Andres Ruffo/EyeEm/Getty Images
Cute as a button

Samoyeds are considered an incredibly friendly breed — with little aggression toward strangers and lots of love for children.

Smart, loyal and kind

Best Dog Photo
Smart, loyal and kind

These beautiful pooches are one of the more intelligent breeds — they also love human companionship and hate being left alone.

Grooming 101

SC Austin
Grooming 101

You can probably guess it by looking at them, but Samoyeds have a tendency to shed. A lot.

Rambunctious and ready to go

A Dog Breeds
Rambunctious and ready to go

Even as puppies, Samoyeds are rated as an energetic breed — perfect for exercisers or those with an active lifestyle.

A size that's 'just right'

Dogspedia
A size that's 'just right'

Samoyeds have medium energy levels and a medium size, according to the AKC.

A lover, not a fighter

Dogspedia
A lover, not a fighter

There are few drawbacks to this gentle and noble breed, though Samoyeds can be stubborn and destructive when left alone.

Love for a lifetime

tinkandmeek/Instagram
Love for a lifetime

As working dogs, Samoyeds are generally in good health and may live as your furry sidekick for up to 14 years.

 

