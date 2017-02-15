Big dogs are born with an irresistible charm that is pretty darn hard not to like

Cecilia is a regular contributor to PetMD, the largest global source of pet health information. PetMD's content is created by veterinary professionals and covers 9 different species.

Everybody loves a little lap dog — but when it comes to canines, big ol' fuzzy dog breeds are where it's it.

Yeah, big dogs do usually require a ton of care when it comes to grooming and exercise, but they make up for it with their larger than life personalities — not to mention the affection they're more than willing to dispense at the drop of a hat. Plus, do you think a Yorkie is going to help you train for a marathon? Nope, but a Lab or a German Shepherd sure will.

And we're not alone in our love of large dog breeds. According to the latest 2015-2016 survey from the American Pet Products Association, 50 percent of American dog owners have small dogs, but big dogs come in close second — about 37 percent of households own a larger breed as a companion, a guard dog or just a big old puddle of love for their kids.

Here are 10 adorable dog breeds that prove size does matter.

10. Bernese mountain dog

We can thank the Swiss for many great things: fine chocolate, luxury watches... and the Bernese mountain dog. This dog has become extremely popular throughout the years, recognizable because of its affectionate personality and keen intelligence.

Regal looking with its long, silky, tri-colored fur, the Bernese mountain dog is a true outdoors dog that, as its name might imply, fares well in cold weather. Ever patient and loyal, this large dog breed would make a great addition to any family with children, despite having a potential height of 23 to 28 inches and a weight of up to 110 pounds. Just note that due to their propensity to develop cancer, their life expectancy is only about 6 to 8 years, and they should be regularly screened by a qualified vet.

Originally published October 2010. Updated February 2017.