 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Top 10 Large Dog Breeds That Prove Bigger is Better

by

Cecilia is a regular contributor to PetMD, the largest global source of pet health information. PetMD's content is created by veterinary professionals and covers 9 different species.

View Profile
Image: millann/iStock/360/Getty Images
Print

Big dogs are born with an irresistible charm that is pretty darn hard not to like

Everybody loves a little lap dog — but when it comes to canines, big ol' fuzzy dog breeds are where it's it.

Yeah, big dogs do usually require a ton of care when it comes to grooming and exercise, but they make up for it with their larger than life personalities — not to mention the affection they're more than willing to dispense at the drop of a hat. Plus, do you think a Yorkie is going to help you train for a marathon? Nope, but a Lab or a German Shepherd sure will.

And we're not alone in our love of large dog breeds. According to the latest 2015-2016 survey from the American Pet Products Association, 50 percent of American dog owners have small dogs, but big dogs come in close second — about 37 percent of households own a larger breed as a companion, a guard dog or just a big old puddle of love for their kids.

Here are 10 adorable dog breeds that prove size does matter.

10. Bernese mountain dog

Big dogs are born with an irresistible charm that is pretty darn hard not to like
Image: Stanze/Flickr

We can thank the Swiss for many great things: fine chocolate, luxury watches... and the Bernese mountain dog. This dog has become extremely popular throughout the years, recognizable because of its affectionate personality and keen intelligence.

More: 20 Dogs That Dig the Cold Weather

Regal looking with its long, silky, tri-colored fur, the Bernese mountain dog is a true outdoors dog that, as its name might imply, fares well in cold weather. Ever patient and loyal, this large dog breed would make a great addition to any family with children, despite having a potential height of 23 to 28 inches and a weight of up to 110 pounds. Just note that due to their propensity to develop cancer, their life expectancy is only about 6 to 8 years, and they should be regularly screened by a qualified vet.

Next Up: More top 10 large dog breeds - Collie

Originally published October 2010. Updated February 2017.

1 of 10
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
27 celebs who know that the best dogs are rescue dogs
If You Don't Think This Year's Puppy Bowl Lineup Is Damn Cute, Check Your Pulse
20 Cats Who Just Happen to Love Water
11 Expensive Cat Breeds That Could Cost You More Than a Mortgage
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Pets & Animals
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!