Consider yourself a rom-com connoisseur? Put your knowledge to the test with this paw-dorable quiz

Don't get me wrong — rom-coms are great, but can't we all agree that they would be a little bit better (and a whole lot cuter) if our favorite actors were replaced with adorable pups?
Luckily for you, the folks over at DogVacay have done exactly that. They recreated some of the most iconic romantic comedy scenes and swapped the actors for dogs.
So if you consider yourself rom-com savvy, we've got a little test for you. Try to guess which famous movie these dogs are recreating. If you get stumped, simply click the image to reveal the answer and let us know how you did in the comments below.
