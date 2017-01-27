Let #CuteAnimalTweetOff de-Trump your news feed

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

It hasn't been a great week for news. In these uncertain times, we all have different coping mechanisms. Whatever form yours takes, make sure you do one thing, and that's look at cute animals. Just for a minute or two. You're guaranteed to feel better.

Twitter is flooded with the world's cutest animals this week thanks to the birth announcement of a gray seal pup at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The pup's mother, a 33-year-old gray seal named Kara, now holds the record for being the oldest of her species to give birth in a zoo. The new arrival also serves as a reminder that the once-endangered gray seal was listed as a species of least concern in 2016 — something to celebrate, for sure.

We have a new gray seal pup at our @NationalZoo! She appears to be nursing, moving and bonding well with mom. More: https://t.co/5nZRQwNl0J pic.twitter.com/ns6j2BH1sV — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) January 25, 2017

As news of the seal pup spread online, #CuteAnimalTweetOff went viral, with many of the world's zoos and aquariums posting pictures of their own cutest creatures.

Tiny baby owls from The Maryland Zoo definitely gave the seal pup a run for its money.

Does anyone object to tiny owls as the unofficial mascot for the #cuteanimaltweetoff? pic.twitter.com/SqKDT9u5k2 — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 25, 2017

The London Zoo decided nothing could possibly be cuter than a sloth.

Not to be defeated, Smithsonian threw an endangered Bornean orangutan infant into the mix.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The Tulsa Zoo met the challenge with its baby jaguar, Babette.

Oh no she didn't! Our baby jaguar Babette just entered a selfie in the #cuteanimaltweetoff. pic.twitter.com/yj12hr8vdk — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) January 26, 2017

Then the Queens Zoo in New York only went and shared a picture of the world's smallest deer.

But the Chester Zoo, the biggest zoo in the U.K., raised the bar with a video of its adorable red panda.

There's a #cuteanimaltweetoff going down...



Our red panda ends it here! *drops mic* pic.twitter.com/whcYxHo1I0 — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) January 26, 2017

This is one hashtag we're never gonna tire of.

