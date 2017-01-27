Sections
The Zoos of the World Started the Cutest Twitter Trend and We Are So Here for It

Image: Richard Sidey/Moment/Getty Images
Print

Let #CuteAnimalTweetOff de-Trump your news feed

It hasn't been a great week for news. In these uncertain times, we all have different coping mechanisms. Whatever form yours takes, make sure you do one thing, and that's look at cute animals. Just for a minute or two. You're guaranteed to feel better.

Twitter is flooded with the world's cutest animals this week thanks to the birth announcement of a gray seal pup at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The pup's mother, a 33-year-old gray seal named Kara, now holds the record for being the oldest of her species to give birth in a zoo. The new arrival also serves as a reminder that the once-endangered gray seal was listed as a species of least concern in 2016 — something to celebrate, for sure.

As news of the seal pup spread online, #CuteAnimalTweetOff went viral, with many of the world's zoos and aquariums posting pictures of their own cutest creatures.

Tiny baby owls from The Maryland Zoo definitely gave the seal pup a run for its money.

The London Zoo decided nothing could possibly be cuter than a sloth.

Not to be defeated, Smithsonian threw an endangered Bornean orangutan infant into the mix.

The Tulsa Zoo met the challenge with its baby jaguar, Babette.

Then the Queens Zoo in New York only went and shared a picture of the world's smallest deer.

But the Chester Zoo, the biggest zoo in the U.K., raised the bar with a video of its adorable red panda.

This is one hashtag we're never gonna tire of.

SheKnows is making some changes!