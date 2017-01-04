Sections
Justin Bieber gave his dog away — and now the ‘little fluff ball’ needs surgery

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: Getty Images
Print

Turns out that Justin Bieber gave up his dog — and now the adorable pup needs surgery

Justin Bieber has a spotty history with pets — and we don’t mean the kind of spots you might see on a dog or a cow. Unfortunately, this saga continues with an adorable white-haired dog, whom Bieber introduced as his “new little fluff ball Todd” on Instagram last August, as Page Six reports. However, soon after he posted a sweet video of Todd, it seems as though he gave the dog away to a backup dancer, CJ Salvador.

More: We finally know the meaning behind Justin Bieber's face tattoo

Here’s where things get tricky: Salvador has just created a GoFundMe page for little Todd because he has severe hip dysplasia and will need an operation. Salvador describes his pet as a “7 month old chow chow born with a birth defect,” adding that the dog has to have an operation — or else... Long story short, by the time he turns 1, he wont [sic] be able to walk, run, let alone play,” Salvador wrote. “This condition presents us with two options,” he added. The first is to put Todd down, “which I refuse to do,” he said; the second is to “let him go through a very specialized surgery,” which apparently costs about $8,000.

The good news: The fund was only created yesterday, and $8,406 has already been raised thanks to 90 kindly pet-lovers. Todd will be able to have his surgery, and hopefully, he’ll be just fine.

More: A timeline of Justin Bieber's tantrums, because being famous is hard

But there’s something puzzling about this whole thing. Yes, this is no longer Bieber’s dog, but it seems as though the Biebs himself might want to pay for the surgery, or at least would contribute to the pup’s health care fund. As Page Six points out, this isn’t the first time Bieber has run into a problem with a pet. According to the publication, he previously had a dog named Sammy, who is now dead; a snake named Johnson, who was auctioned off for charity; a hamster, Pac, whom Bieber gave to a fan at a concert — just before its early death; a cat named Tuts, whose whereabouts are “unknown,” Page Six reports; and a Yorkshire terrier, Esther, who is still in his possession.

We don’t know the whole story behind Todd, but it does seem strange that Bieber wouldn’t help with this whole endeavor. Biebs, where are you now?

More: In defense of Justin Bieber: The poor kid just needs a break

Comments
