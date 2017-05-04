 
/

200 Names for Big Dogs Whose Personalities Are as Large as Their Stature

Heather Barnett

Heather Barnett is a freelance writer and foodie whose work has been featured in blogs, websites, magazines, and TV and radio ads. She spends her free time relaxing with her soulmate, Keith; her dog, Mosby "The Fly Slayer;" and Felix th...

Image: NadineDoerle/Pixabay
We've got literally hundreds of name suggestions for your big ol' puppy

By now we've learned that most large dogs' barks are bigger than their bite, and it's safe to say that even most 100 pound canines are lap dogs at heart — but that doesn't mean your big dog doesn't deserve a majestic name that's worthy of its size.

Finding a name that really works for your dog can be tough — you want to pick one that perfectly showcases their unique personality, after all. However, one of these names is bound be a perfect fit for your best friend's goofy demeanor or shy nature.

Names for big male dogs

  1. Baloo
  2. Beowolf
  3. Björn
  4. Bluto
  5. Bruiser
  6. Buck
  7. Butch
  8. Capone
  9. Cassius
  10. Chumlee
  11. Cochise
  12. Colossus
  13. Czar
  14. Dante
  15. Diesel
  16. Durango
  17. Fenrir
  18. Frankenstein (Franky for short)
  19. Godzilla
  20. Goliath
  21. Grendel
  22. Groot
  23. Hagrid
  24. Hannibal
  25. Hercules
  26. Hardy
  27. Hindenburg
  28. Hoss
  29. Hulk
  30. Hyperion
  31. Ignatius
  32. Ike
  33. Jabba
  34. Jäger(meister)
  35. Kahuna
  36. Khan
  37. Killian
  38. Kong
  39. Lebowski
  40. Leonidas
  41. Lycan
  42. Major
  43. Marmaduke
  44. Maynard
  45. Moby
  46. Moose
  47. Mr. Snuffleupagus (Snuffy for short)
  48. Mufasa
  49. Neptune
  50. Nero
  51. President Taft
  52. Rhino
  53. Skarsgård (Skar for short because that's badass)
  54. Sirius
  55. Stag
  56. Stallone
  57. Sultan
  58. Sumo
  59. Tank
  60. Terminator
  61. Tex
  62. Thor
  63. Titan
  64. Tramp
  65. Vader (bonus points if it's a black dog)
  66. Voltron
  67. Zeppelin

More: 60 French Dog Names That'll Make You Say 'Oui, Oui'

Next Up: Names for big female dogs

Originally published March 2015. Updated May 2017.

1 of 2
