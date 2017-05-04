We've got literally hundreds of name suggestions for your big ol' puppy

Heather Barnett is a freelance writer and foodie whose work has been featured in blogs, websites, magazines, and TV and radio ads. She spends her free time relaxing with her soulmate, Keith; her dog, Mosby "The Fly Slayer;" and Felix th...

By now we've learned that most large dogs' barks are bigger than their bite, and it's safe to say that even most 100 pound canines are lap dogs at heart — but that doesn't mean your big dog doesn't deserve a majestic name that's worthy of its size.

Finding a name that really works for your dog can be tough — you want to pick one that perfectly showcases their unique personality, after all. However, one of these names is bound be a perfect fit for your best friend's goofy demeanor or shy nature.

Names for big male dogs

Baloo Beowolf Björn Bluto Bruiser Buck Butch Capone Cassius Chumlee Cochise Colossus Czar Dante Diesel Durango Fenrir Frankenstein (Franky for short) Godzilla Goliath Grendel Groot Hagrid Hannibal Hercules Hardy Hindenburg Hoss Hulk Hyperion Ignatius Ike Jabba Jäger(meister) Kahuna Khan Killian Kong Lebowski Leonidas Lycan Major Marmaduke Maynard Moby Moose Mr. Snuffleupagus (Snuffy for short) Mufasa Neptune Nero President Taft Rhino Skarsgård (Skar for short because that's badass) Sirius Stag Stallone Sultan Sumo Tank Terminator Tex Thor Titan Tramp Vader (bonus points if it's a black dog) Voltron Zeppelin

