These cute dog names will give your little pup some serious character

Your little dog may be short in stature, but they're sure not short on personality — so a standout name with tons of character is definitely in order.

Yes, it's cute to name your little puppy something appropriate like Tiny or Peewee, but how amazing would it be to call them something more substantial — like Bullet or Maximilian? That's the best part about picking a name for a mini-dog. The possibilities are endless.

Got a new puppy? Say a few of these names out loud to figure out which one has the right ring to it.

Names for small male dogs

Alf Artoo The Atom Biggie Smalls Boris Brogan Buckshot Bullet Caesar Colonel Mustard Seed Conan Cooper (Coop for short) Cruise Delphiki ("Bean" in Ender's Game, which would make a good nickname) Derringer Dinky Dobby Faolán Fennec (especially for dogs with large, pointed ears) Flick (Professor) Flitwick Flöki Franjean Gherkin Gimli Grasshoppah Grommet Hamlet Higgs Inspector Gadget Kieran (best for dark dogs) King Brian Li'l Abner Logan Mannix Maximilian Meatball Mercury Monet Nacho Napoleon Neutron Odie Paddington Petey Piccolo Pico Pippin Pluto Pugsley (especially for a Pug, unless you're going for irony) Puck Quark Radar Rafiki Roo Scrappy Sir Nips-a-lot Smeagol (you can call him Gollum when he's a bad boy) Smokey Sprocket Sweeney Thumper Tillman Tonka Underdog Webster Whelp

