These cute dog names will give your little pup some serious character

Your little dog may be short in stature, but they're sure not short on personality — so a standout name with tons of character is definitely in order.
Yes, it's cute to name your little puppy something appropriate like Tiny or Peewee, but how amazing would it be to call them something more substantial — like Bullet or Maximilian? That's the best part about picking a name for a mini-dog. The possibilities are endless.
Got a new puppy? Say a few of these names out loud to figure out which one has the right ring to it.
Originally published March 2015. Updated January 2017.
