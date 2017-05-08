Pick a one-of-a-kind dog name that won't cause a stampede when you call it at the dog park

Heather Barnett is a freelance writer and foodie whose work has been featured in blogs, websites, magazines, and TV and radio ads. She spends her free time relaxing with her soulmate, Keith; her dog, Mosby "The Fly Slayer;" and Felix th...

Classic dog names like Spot and Spike are cute for sure, but at this point, it's safe to say they're also a bit overdone — and an unoriginal name can cause things to get a little crazy when you call your dog at the park, only to have 10 other canines come a-running.

In this day and age, there are so many pop culture figures we can borrow from, including athletes, celebs, fictional characters, even your alcoholic drink of choice. It's almost hard not to pick a unique male dog name. Go to town on this list, and who knows — your own furry Mr. Fantastic might be right around the corner.

Unique dog names inspired by comic books

Superheroes are back with a vengeance. These names, inspired by some of our favorite heroes, villains and sidekicks, are suitable for any pup who knows his No. 1 job is to protect Mommy.

Oliver

Thor

Loki

Astro

Doom

Toxin

Alfred

Vertigo

Warlock

Spectre

Gambit

Mr. Fantastic

Hawkeye

Grayson

Barry

Bucky

Judge

Dredd

Unique dog names inspired by celebrities' babies

Celebrities never cease to amaze us with their ability to come up with the craziest names for their kids. Take a page out of their book, without the disbelieving stares, by unleashing your creativity on your pooch's name.

Banjo

Gunner

Jagger

Kai

Jett

Jax

Ikhyd

Bear

Draco

Denim

Mowgli

Archie

Blue

Ace

Axl

Phoenix

Unique dog names inspired by Urban dictionary

Slang is a part of our culture, so why can't you use it to inspire your pooch's name?

Bobot

Hipster

Yolo

Farkel

Neckbeard

Swag

Pozer

Soulja

Porb

Sleepy Bear

DudeBro

Bitcoin

Unique dog names inspired by beer

A dog is man's best friend. We have these names tapped for the pooch who never misses a game with Dad.

Widmer

Guinness

Doppelbock

Atwater

Unidragon

Hoegaarden

Abner

Zombie Dust

Bad Boy

Rasputin

Blondie

Murphy

Unique dog names inspired by athletes

Have a fur-baby who just can't slow down? Knock it out of the park with one of these athletic names.

Ali

MJ

Lochte

Yogi

Peyton

Manu

Revis

Griffey

Dirk

Deion

Elway

Tiger

