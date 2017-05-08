 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

130 Unique Male Dog Names You Won't Mind Calling Out at the Park

Heather Barnett

by

Heather Barnett is a freelance writer and foodie whose work has been featured in blogs, websites, magazines, and TV and radio ads. She spends her free time relaxing with her soulmate, Keith; her dog, Mosby "The Fly Slayer;" and Felix th...

View Profile
Image: Carol Yepes/Getty Images
Print

Pick a one-of-a-kind dog name that won't cause a stampede when you call it at the dog park

Classic dog names like Spot and Spike are cute for sure, but at this point, it's safe to say they're also a bit overdone — and an unoriginal name can cause things to get a little crazy when you call your dog at the park, only to have 10 other canines come a-running.

In this day and age, there are so many pop culture figures we can borrow from, including athletes, celebs, fictional characters, even your alcoholic drink of choice. It's almost hard not to pick a unique male dog name. Go to town on this list, and who knows — your own furry Mr. Fantastic might be right around the corner.

Unique dog names inspired by comic books

Superheroes are back with a vengeance. These names, inspired by some of our favorite heroes, villains and sidekicks, are suitable for any pup who knows his No. 1 job is to protect Mommy.

  • Oliver
  • Thor
  • Loki
  • Astro
  • Doom
  • Toxin
  • Alfred
  • Vertigo
  • Warlock
  • Spectre
  • Gambit
  • Mr. Fantastic
  • Hawkeye
  • Grayson
  • Barry
  • Bucky
  • Judge
  • Dredd

More: 200 Names for Big Dogs Whose Personalities Are as Large as Their Stature

Unique dog names inspired by celebrities' babies

Celebrities never cease to amaze us with their ability to come up with the craziest names for their kids. Take a page out of their book, without the disbelieving stares, by unleashing your creativity on your pooch's name.

  • Banjo
  • Gunner
  • Jagger
  • Kai
  • Jett
  • Jax
  • Ikhyd
  • Bear
  • Draco
  • Denim
  • Mowgli
  • Archie
  • Blue
  • Ace
  • Axl
  • Phoenix

Unique dog names inspired by Urban dictionary

Slang is a part of our culture, so why can't you use it to inspire your pooch's name?

  • Bobot
  • Hipster
  • Yolo
  • Farkel
  • Neckbeard
  • Swag
  • Pozer
  • Soulja
  • Porb
  • Sleepy Bear
  • DudeBro
  • Bitcoin

Unique dog names inspired by beer

A dog is man's best friend. We have these names tapped for the pooch who never misses a game with Dad.

  • Widmer
  • Guinness
  • Doppelbock
  • Atwater
  • Unidragon
  • Hoegaarden
  • Abner
  • Zombie Dust
  • Bad Boy
  • Rasputin
  • Blondie
  • Murphy

More: 200 Adorable Names for Little Dogs

Unique dog names inspired by athletes

Have a fur-baby who just can't slow down? Knock it out of the park with one of these athletic names.

  • Ali
  • MJ
  • Lochte
  • Yogi
  • Peyton
  • Manu
  • Revis
  • Griffey
  • Dirk
  • Deion
  • Elway
  • Tiger

Next Up: Unique dog names inspired by sports

Originally published February 2016. Updated May 2017.

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
17 Sleepy Kittens That Need a Nap As Badly As You Do
41 Dog Tattoos to Celebrate Your Four-Legged Best Friend
18 Products All Pug Owners Need
56 Cat Tattoos That Will Make You Want to Get Inked
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Pets & Animals
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started