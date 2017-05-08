Pick a one-of-a-kind dog name that won't cause a stampede when you call it at the dog park

Classic dog names like Spot and Spike are cute for sure, but at this point, it's safe to say they're also a bit overdone — and an unoriginal name can cause things to get a little crazy when you call your dog at the park, only to have 10 other canines come a-running.
In this day and age, there are so many pop culture figures we can borrow from, including athletes, celebs, fictional characters, even your alcoholic drink of choice. It's almost hard not to pick a unique male dog name. Go to town on this list, and who knows — your own furry Mr. Fantastic might be right around the corner.
Superheroes are back with a vengeance. These names, inspired by some of our favorite heroes, villains and sidekicks, are suitable for any pup who knows his No. 1 job is to protect Mommy.
More: 200 Names for Big Dogs Whose Personalities Are as Large as Their Stature
Celebrities never cease to amaze us with their ability to come up with the craziest names for their kids. Take a page out of their book, without the disbelieving stares, by unleashing your creativity on your pooch's name.
Slang is a part of our culture, so why can't you use it to inspire your pooch's name?
A dog is man's best friend. We have these names tapped for the pooch who never misses a game with Dad.
More: 200 Adorable Names for Little Dogs
Have a fur-baby who just can't slow down? Knock it out of the park with one of these athletic names.
Next Up: Unique dog names inspired by sports
Originally published February 2016. Updated May 2017.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started