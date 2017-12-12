 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

10 Small Dog Breeds That Are Kid-Friendly

Michele Borboa MS

by

Michele Borboa, MS is a freelance writer and editor specializing in health, fitness, food, lifestyle, and pets. Michele is a health and wellness expert, personal chef, cookbook author, and pet-lover based in Bozeman, Montana. She is also...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

These small dog breeds are great with kids

For many of us, dogs are part of the family. We adore their cute little faces as much as our own children's. But even if you love dogs, once you have kids, you recognize that even the tiniest pups can unwittingly be a threat if they don't have the right temperament or training.

Finding the right dog to fit your family, especially when you have little ones, is incredibly important. That's why we looked into which small dog breeds have the best history of getting along well with children, so your child can have that dreamed-of canine BFF.

Of course breed is no guarantee, and every dog needs careful training in order to make them as safe as possible with children. But these parent-approved dogs are a good place to start your search.

1. Pug

This pint-size pup has an irresistible face and prominently curved tail that any child will find intriguing. The pug does especially well in a moderate climate but is just as comfortable hanging out indoors to keep your kiddos entertained.

Next: Yorkshire terrier

A version of this article was originally published in January 2014.

1 of 10
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
14 Gifts for Cat Lovers That Will Win You a High-Paw
15 Cat GIFs That Perfectly Describe the Thanksgiving Day Experience
These Gifts for Dog Lovers Are Perfect for Your Canine-Obsessed BFF
11 Cat Projects You Can DIY With Materials You've Already Got
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. These Are the Germiest Places in Your House
  2. 6 Apologies That Are Ruining Your Relationship
  3. Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart
Hot
New in Pets & Animals
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started