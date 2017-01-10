Sections
20 small dog breeds whose faces could melt even the coldest of hearts

Jana Randall

by

Jana Randall is a busy mother, loving wife, and active career woman from Arizona. In her free time, Jana writes to cover topics on home, living, and pets, while also working full time and blogging. As interests, Jana enjoys reading, wr...

Image: @Hans Surfer/Moment/Getty images
We can't even deal with how adorable these small dogs are

Small dogs sometimes get a bad rap, and we're so over hearing the term "yappy dog" because it's such a broad generalization that's usually not true. Good things come in small packages, especially when it comes to tiny little balls of fluff who are small enough to carry around in your purse.

And were not the only ones who think so — the AKC's most popular breeds for 2016 included pomeranians, Yorkies and miniature schnauzers. Look, we're not trying to knock big dogs, but just try looking in the eyes of one of the breeds who made our list of favorites and telling them they aren't the cutest thing in the entire world. It's impossible.

1. Yorkshire terrier

Image: aaa/Moment open/Getty images

Lovingly referred to as the "Yorkie," the Yorkshire terrier is the ultimate cutie in small breeds. Not only are they tiny (some are even "teacup"!), but the Yorkshire terrier is a small breed with a big personality and perfect as a companion on the go. Yorkies have been a "fashionable" pet since the late Victorian era.

2. Papillon

Image: Rook76/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Another breed that makes an excellent companion, the papillon is a loyal and loving friend. Great with kids and families, this pint-size pup makes an excellent watchdog. Calm but alert, it is extremely protective of its master. A papillon's most distinctive feature is its large butterfly ears.

3. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Image: Sergey Ryumin/Moment open/Getty images

Not only is the Cavalier King Charles spaniel adorable, but it loves to cuddle, too! A member of the toy group, this pup is gentle and extremely caring of its family. These dogs are considered to be very elegant, possibly the reason Charlotte York from Sex and the City had one. One of the most popular in small breeds, it's a dog worthy of all of your love.

4. Brussels griffon

Image: Okssi68/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Some may think that the Brussels griffon isn't the most attractive dog on the planet, but it sure is cute. A bit awkward looking, Brussels griffons are smart, adaptable and cat-friendly. What they lack in appearance they make up for with their ability to perform a variety of tricks. Not great with kids, it'll make a single owner a very happy one.

More: 10 small dog breeds that are great with children

Up next: Boston terrier

Originally published February 2016. Updated January 2017.

Tagged in
