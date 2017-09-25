 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

10 Dog Breeds That Behave Like Cats — in Case You Really Can't Make Up Your Mind

Jana Randall

by

Jana Randall is a busy mother, loving wife, and active career woman from Arizona. In her free time, Jana writes to cover topics on home, living, and pets, while also working full time and blogging. As interests, Jana enjoys reading, wr...

View Profile
Image: Shirlyn Loo/Getty Images
Print

Like the look of a canine, but all about that feline personality? There's a dog for that

As you've probably already noticed, the world is divided into two groups: cat people and dog people. These two animals have polarized human opinions for years — but is it possible to love both? Yup! There are a ton of us who love the big, fluffy cuddles that come with adopting a dog, but are also in love with the temperaments of cats.

With these 10 breeds, you can have your cake and eat it too.

1. Vizsla

Like the look of a canine, but all about that feline personality? There's a dog for that
Image: Andre Michels/EyeEm/Getty Images

The vizsla is highly active, but boy does he ever love his human companion. Loyal, affectionate and full of adoration, this pup is comparable to kitty-kind for his tender mannerisms and obsession with cuddling up with his owner.

2. Manchester terrier

Like the look of a canine, but all about that feline personality? There's a dog for that
Image: Roger Ahlbrand/Flickr

Another loyal breed, the Manchester terrier may look a little intimidating but he's an affectionate dog through and through. Forming a tight bond with his owner straight away, he loves to cuddle up on a lap all day long. Similar to a cat, the pup will likely follow a rat or insect out of the house if he feels the need.

3. Papillon

Like the look of a canine, but all about that feline personality? There's a dog for that
Image: kozorog/Getty Images

A great companion, the papillon is happy playing outside or cuddling close to his owner all day long. Friendly and outgoing, this breed easily gets along with most adults and children, although he does need to learn to socialize properly. Intelligent like a feline, the papillon is also very assertive and sure of himself.

More: The Top 14 Small Dog Breeds — Because Everybody Loves a Lap Dog

4. Basenji

Like the look of a canine, but all about that feline personality? There's a dog for that
Image: fugzu/Flickr

The breed most like a cat, the basenji is energetic, caring and shy when it comes to people he doesn't know. Choosing one human to attach to, he's a very devoted dog. The basenji is athletic and a very supple and self-assured pup.

5. Shetland sheepdog

Like the look of a canine, but all about that feline personality? There's a dog for that
Image: Yuki Cheung/EyeEm/Getty Images

Another devoted dog, the Shetland sheepdog prides himself on his eagerness to obey and follow his owner's directions. Similar to a cat, he's extremely smart and warm with his family and shy with strangers.

Next up: Italian greyhound

Originally posted November 2013. Updated September 2017.

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
You Too Can Carve Perfect Pit Bull & Corgi Pumpkins With the Right Template
These Horse Halloween Costumes Will Make You Want a Trusty Steed of Your Own
50 Cat Quotes That Only Feline Lovers Would Understand
14 Beautiful Dogs With Different-Colored Eyes
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Pets & Animals
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started