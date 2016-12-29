Sections
100 unique dog names your new pooch will be honored to have

Image: Elizabethsalleebauer/Getty Images
These cool dog names will guarantee you a spot on the cool list at the dog park

Classic dog names like Tucker and Duke have obviously stood the test of time in the canine world, but it's safe to say they're a little played out at this point. Sure, they're cute, but they might not be your first pick if you're on the hunt for something a little more original.

We've compiled a list of dog names that are a bit more distinct — because who wouldn't love a pup named for a historical figure, or after your favorite alcoholic beverage?

These cool dog names will guarantee you a spot on the cool list at the dog park
Image: SheKnows Design;Image via Getty Images

Unique dog names inspired by fashion

If your pooch is too cute for her (or his) leash, go with one of these names inspired by our favorite fashion gurus.

Boys:

  • Birkenstock
  • Carnegie
  • Helmut Lang
  • Gaultier
  • Rad

Girls:

  • Collette
  • Maripol
  • Vuitton
  • Natacha
  • Dior

Unique dog names inspired by places

Is your "ruff" and tumble pooch always ready to hit the road? Try one of these names inspired by jet lag.

Boys:

  • Bixby
  • Meshik
  • Reno
  • Mavericks
  • Kilkenny

Girls:

  • Aspen
  • Sevilla
  • Maui
  • Kona
  • Makarska

More: 200 Names for big dogs that have big heart

Unique dog names inspired by drinks

These dog names are inspired by some of our favorite adult beverages. Remember: Always name your pet responsibly.

Boys:

  • Champers
  • Johnny Walker
  • Rémy
  • Bootlegger
  • Cider

Girls:

  • Sambuca
  • Chianti
  • Shandy
  • Grenadine
  • Tanqueray

