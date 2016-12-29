These cool dog names will guarantee you a spot on the cool list at the dog park

Heather Barnett is a freelance writer and foodie whose work has been featured in blogs, websites, magazines, and TV and radio ads. She spends her free time relaxing with her soulmate, Keith; her dog, Mosby "The Fly Slayer;" and Felix th...

Image: Elizabethsalleebauer/Getty Images

Classic dog names like Tucker and Duke have obviously stood the test of time in the canine world, but it's safe to say they're a little played out at this point. Sure, they're cute, but they might not be your first pick if you're on the hunt for something a little more original.

We've compiled a list of dog names that are a bit more distinct — because who wouldn't love a pup named for a historical figure, or after your favorite alcoholic beverage?

Image: SheKnows Design;Image via Getty Images

Unique dog names inspired by fashion

If your pooch is too cute for her (or his) leash, go with one of these names inspired by our favorite fashion gurus.

Boys:

Birkenstock

Carnegie

Helmut Lang

Gaultier

Rad

Girls:

Collette

Maripol

Vuitton

Natacha

Dior

Unique dog names inspired by places

Is your "ruff" and tumble pooch always ready to hit the road? Try one of these names inspired by jet lag.

Boys:

Bixby

Meshik

Reno

Mavericks

Kilkenny

Girls:

Aspen

Sevilla

Maui

Kona

Makarska

Unique dog names inspired by drinks

These dog names are inspired by some of our favorite adult beverages. Remember: Always name your pet responsibly.

Boys:

Champers

Johnny Walker

Rémy

Bootlegger

Cider

Girls:

Sambuca

Chianti

Shandy

Grenadine

Tanqueray

