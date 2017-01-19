The complete list of novel cat names for your one-of-a-kind kitty

The results for the top cat names of 2016 are in, and it's official: We still love to call our favorite little felines by human names.
While we find the most popular kitty names of last year (like Simon, Milo, Sophie and Zoe) adorable, we still went on a mission to find 100 names inspired by everything from technology to fashion to make sure your cat has a name that's as awesome as he or she is.
Hey, they call it a catwalk for a reason, right? Naming your kitty after one of these fabulous fashionistas may not catapult you to the top of the best-dressed list, but it's a start.
More: 50 Cute kitten names for your adorable new fluffball
If you opted for an exotic breed or just love to travel, one of these inspiring locales can give your sweetie the optimal handle.
Next Up: Unique cat names inspired by drinks
Originally published October 2013. Updated January 2017.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!