The complete list of novel cat names for your one-of-a-kind kitty

Image: Volanthevist/Moment/Getty Images

The results for the top cat names of 2016 are in, and it's official: We still love to call our favorite little felines by human names.

While we find the most popular kitty names of last year (like Simon, Milo, Sophie and Zoe) adorable, we still went on a mission to find 100 names inspired by everything from technology to fashion to make sure your cat has a name that's as awesome as he or she is.

Unique cat names inspired by fashion

Hey, they call it a catwalk for a reason, right? Naming your kitty after one of these fabulous fashionistas may not catapult you to the top of the best-dressed list, but it's a start.

Boys

Armani

Sketchers

Yves

Valentino

Hugo Boss

Girls

Fendi

Bebe

Tallulah

Twiggy

Chanel

Unique cat names inspired by places

If you opted for an exotic breed or just love to travel, one of these inspiring locales can give your sweetie the optimal handle.

Boys

Cupertino

Kathmandu

Machu Picchu

Vegas

Kilimanjaro

Girls

Egypt

Bora Bora

Juneau

Saskatchewan

Fjord