100 unique cat names that have as much personality as your new kitty

Heather Barnett

by

Heather Barnett is a freelance writer and foodie whose work has been featured in blogs, websites, magazines, and TV and radio ads. She spends her free time relaxing with her soulmate, Keith; her dog, Mosby "The Fly Slayer;" and Felix th...

Image: Volanthevist/Moment/Getty Images
The complete list of novel cat names for your one-of-a-kind kitty

The results for the top cat names of 2016 are in, and it's official: We still love to call our favorite little felines by human names.

While we find the most popular kitty names of last year (like Simon, Milo, Sophie and Zoe) adorable, we still went on a mission to find 100 names inspired by everything from technology to fashion to make sure your cat has a name that's as awesome as he or she is.

Unique cat names inspired by fashion

Hey, they call it a catwalk for a reason, right? Naming your kitty after one of these fabulous fashionistas may not catapult you to the top of the best-dressed list, but it's a start.

Boys

  • Armani
  • Sketchers
  • Yves
  • Valentino
  • Hugo Boss

Girls

  • Fendi
  • Bebe
  • Tallulah
  • Twiggy
  • Chanel

Unique cat names inspired by places

If you opted for an exotic breed or just love to travel, one of these inspiring locales can give your sweetie the optimal handle.

Boys

  • Cupertino
  • Kathmandu
  • Machu Picchu
  • Vegas
  • Kilimanjaro

Girls

  • Egypt
  • Bora Bora
  • Juneau
  • Saskatchewan
  • Fjord

Originally published October 2013. Updated January 2017.

