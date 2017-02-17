These dogs are easy on the nose and won't fill up your house with nasty smells

 
10 Dog Breeds That Don't Stink So You Don't Feel Guilty for Skipping Bath Time

Michele Borboa, MS

Michele Borboa, MS is a freelance writer and editor specializing in health, fitness, food, lifestyle, and pets.

Image: Michelangelo Gratton/Getty Images
There are some dogs that can really smell up a joint in a hurry no matter how much time and effort you put into grooming them. We're looking at you, super-duper cute bulldogs.

We love, love, love ourselves some puppies — even when they are stinky. But is it too much to ask that they don't? No, no it's not. There are actually certain dog breeds that don't stink.

If you're searching for a dog breed whose funk isn't strong enough to clear a room, these guys are your best bet.

1. Poodle

Image: littledoglinus

The experts at PetPlace.com recommend poodles for people who prefer dogs that naturally have low odor. These fluffy pups come in three sizes, from toy poodles that are ideal for apartment dwellers to the standard poodles that love larger accommodations, and have a hypoallergenic coat that may reduce allergic reactions.

2. Bichon frise

Image: sandygram78

Another dog that tends to be a good breed for allergy sufferers, the bichon is a low- to no-odor dog that doesn't shed much but requires regular brushing. These playful pups also have a load of energy and love physical activity.

More: Top 10 Non-shedding Dog Breeds

3. Collies

Image: amandaaa08

Lassie had more going for her than being a loyal life-saver. She was also a collie, a clean breed pleasantly noted for not having a doggy odor. Keep in mind, though, that collies do shed and need regular brushing.

Originally published September 2013. Updated February 2017.

