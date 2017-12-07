Diverse books for every kid

Share Pin

Nothing makes me happier than shopping for new books, whether buying them for myself or for others. I especially enjoy shopping for children’s books and take great pleasure in finding the perfect story for a special kid. But in today's not-quite-caught-up publishing world, this can get challenging. Although there are increasingly more options out there, it can still be difficult to find books that reflect the lives of children living in nonwhite, nonheterosexual, non-two-parent families.

But don't fret: They are out there. In the slides ahead, we've identified books as well as websites that offer children's' books with diverse characters, homes and families. So let's make a pact to stock our libraries (and our friends' libraries and our schools and local bookstores for that matter) with these stories that represent the beautiful, diverse realities of so many families, shall we? Because representation matters — and kids deserve to feel represented too.