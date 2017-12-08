Everything your 'Tot Chef' needs

Share Pin

There's no particular logic behind it: Some kids are just really into food. I’ve got two such children myself, and there’s nothing they love more than pretending to whip up meals in their play kitchen. They're also often found helping their dad in the real kitchen or making “soup” in the sandbox. I'm assuming all this cooking and pseudo-cooking is great for their imaginations — plus it's got to come in handy when I finally train them to make actual meals, right? Until then, I plan to cater to their little chefs' hearts desires to keep that cookery enthusiasm up.

Forget the old standby plastic play food sets this holiday season; we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop when it comes to culinary gifts for kids. From actual baking with the classic Easy-Bake Oven to navigating kung pao chicken with training chopsticks, tiny foodies of all kinds are sure to love these delectable gifts. So satisfy your mini-Batali's cooking craving this season with our top-shelf gift picks for tot chefs. Bon appétit.