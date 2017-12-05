Puppy-free consolation prizes

Share Pin

Dogs must have the best marketing team on the planet, because (with a few exceptions) every kid seems to want a dog. And look; I get it. They're cute, furry and look fabulous on Instagram. But they also need a lot of attention and training. Plus, those vet bills can get crazy. And no matter how many times your kid promises he or she will walk the dog, let's get serious. You know who is going to end up walking that dog. That's right. You. In the rain. In the snow. In the cold.



So you've made the decision. You're not getting a dog. I'm sure your kid will completely understand once you explain that you just can't handle the responsibility or cost right now. LOL JK Good luck. Prepare for your child to ask 3 trillion more times. In the meantime, though, here are some ideas for some holiday consolation prizes — for all ages of wannabe dog owners... who are not going to be dog owners. Yet.