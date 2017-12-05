 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Gifts for Kids Who Want a Dog but Are Definitely Not Getting a Dog

Kelcey Kintner

by

Kelcey Kintner, an award winning journalist and freelance writer, is a fashion critic for US Weekly and created the humor blog The Mama Bird Diaries. She also writes for Alpha Mom, The Huffington Post and other outlets. You can follow he...

View Profile
#1/6:

Puppy-free consolation prizes

Images: Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows
#1/6:

Puppy-free consolation prizes

Dogs must have the best marketing team on the planet, because (with a few exceptions) every kid seems to want a dog. And look; I get it. They're cute, furry and look fabulous on Instagram. But they also need a lot of attention and training. Plus, those vet bills can get crazy. And no matter how many times your kid promises he or she will walk the dog, let's get serious. You know who is going to end up walking that dog. That's right. You. In the rain. In the snow. In the cold.

So you've made the decision. You're not getting a dog. I'm sure your kid will completely understand once you explain that you just can't handle the responsibility or cost right now. LOL JK Good luck. Prepare for your child to ask 3 trillion more times. In the meantime, though, here are some ideas for some holiday consolation prizes — for all ages of wannabe dog owners... who are not going to be dog owners. Yet.

#3/6:

Little Live Pets: Frosty, My Dream Puppy

Moose Toys
#3/6:

Little Live Pets: Frosty, My Dream Puppy

Doesn't "Little Live Pets: Frosty, My Dream Puppy" sound so much more fun than just a plain-old dog? This is for the younger set (ages 4 to 6). It is a really sweet interactive dog that responds to touch. The husky opens and closes his blue eyes, plus you can feed him a bottle (awww). There's even an adoption certificate so you know this dog is legit.

Little Live Pets: Frosty, My Dream Puppy, $54.99 at Moose Toys

#4/6:

FurReal Friends: Pax, My Poopin' Pup

Amazon
#4/6:

FurReal Friends: Pax, My Poopin' Pup

If you like the idea of an interactive puppy but you're thinking, "I'd really like him to also poop for ultimate realness," then dreams really do come true. You can buy the Pax, My Poopin' Pup toy! Your child can feed this dog treats, then put on his leash, and he'll actually poop them out. There's even a cleanup bag so the neighbors don't yell at your family when pretend Pax pretend poops on their lawn. Keep in mind, though: The poop treats are small, so they are pretty easy to lose. This will give you the chance to remind your kids to keep track of Pax's poop (which is a pretty proud moment as a parent). Best for kids (and ridiculous adults) ages 4 and up.

FurReal Friends: Pax, My Poopin' Pup, $22.56 at Amazon

#5/6:

Dog accessories

CoolPencilCase.com
#5/6:

Dog accessories

Whether your kid digs walletssocks or backpacks, there are so many adorable dog accessories out there. We love this super-cute Who Let the Dogs Out pencil pouch that lets your child carry her "dog" around throughout the school day. But there are all kinds of great dog-related accessories and gifts for every age — and none of them shed on your couch or pee in your house.

Who Let the Dogs Out pencil pouch, $12.85 at CoolPencilCase.com

#6/6:

Dog-walking business

Dallas Stribley/Getty Images
#6/6:

Dog-walking business

Maybe that teenager who wishes for a dog can turn that longing into a money-making experience instead. Find out if some of your neighbors need help walking their dogs after school. This could be a great way for your teen to earn some cash while getting some puppy love. Or volunteer to take a friend's pet for the weekend when he or she goes away. This will give your child a chance to experience what it's really like to take care of a dog without costing you a thing. Or you can even volunteer to walk dogs at local animal shelters. The point is, there are lots of ways to spend time with dogs without actually owning one. Thank goodness.

Related Slideshows

7 Ways to Make Your Kid’s Lunch More Extra

Girl Power Gifts for Little Wonder Women

This Season's Cutest Holiday Outfits for Kids
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started