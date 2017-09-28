Everything you need to know for #3

Share Pin

She’s got the heir. She’s got the spare. Now, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is going for the hat trick.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the former Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child, giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte a younger sibling and devoted royal-watchers something to tide them over until Season 2 of The Crown premieres. It also means that she is once again battling a grueling case of hyperemesis gravidarum; let’s all spare a thought for the poor (well, not poor, but you now) woman.

Royal Baby No. 3 — who will be fifth in the line of succession to the throne — won’t be born for a few months yet, but here’s what the little bundle of joy can expect from this life of luxury and long-lens cameras.