Everything you need to know for #3

She’s got the heir. She’s got the spare. Now, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is going for the hat trick.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the former Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child, giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte a younger sibling and devoted royal-watchers something to tide them over until Season 2 of The Crown premieres. It also means that she is once again battling a grueling case of hyperemesis gravidarum; let’s all spare a thought for the poor (well, not poor, but you now) woman.
Royal Baby No. 3 — who will be fifth in the line of succession to the throne — won’t be born for a few months yet, but here’s what the little bundle of joy can expect from this life of luxury and long-lens cameras.
As much as we’d love to see a little McKenna or River Moon crawling alongside the queen’s corgis, it’s not going to happen. As with George Alexander Louis and Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, William and Kate will call on traditional family names for their youngest offspring. Think Albert, Henry, Victoria or Mary, with the last name of Cambridge when needed to reflect Daddy and Mommy's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles.
Both George and Charlotte were delivered at St. Mary’s Hospital in west London. Princes William and Harry were also born there, as were, rather randomly, singer Elvis Costello and actor Kiefer Sutherland. The royal baby won’t have time to get too comfortable in his or her new digs, though. The duchess has typically emerged for a public photo opp and a trip home within a day of giving birth. The births of the royal siblings were greeted with much fanfare, including gun salutes and the illumination (blue for George, pink for Charlotte, because one mustn’t veer too far from gender norms in royal-land, apparently) of landmarks like Tower Bridge and the London Eye.
The children were both baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury, albeit in different locations, so one can expect the same for #3. And in true “we lost interest after the first one” fashion, George has seven godparents, while Charlotte must make do with five. At this rate, #3 may be bequeathed to a butler.
No Cat & Jack toys or Moana nightgowns for these kiddos. While George is often outfitted in knee socks, sweater vests, and shorts, kid sister Charlotte favors knit cardigans and smocked floral-print dresses, a matching bow or barrette snapped into her brown bob. Items from brands such as Cath Kidston, Pepa & Co., Wild & Gorgeous, M&H, Rachel Riley, My 1st Years and Amaia Kids tend to be in heavy royal-kid rotation, proving that Mama’s fashion influence runs in the family.
After an early start in the quiet countryside of Norfolk, the Cambridges announced a move to London this fall. They’ve since set up residence at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. The palace, formerly home to Princess Diana, also houses Uncle Harry, who lives in its Nottingham Cottage. Of course, a change of address may be in order should Queen Elizabeth II step down from the throne. Her heir, Prince Charles, currently resides in Clarence House. If he were to succeed his mother, he would presumably move into Buckingham Palace, with William (who would then become the Duke of Wales) having the option of taking over Clarence House.
While living in Norfolk’s Anmer Hall, George attended Westacre Montessori School Nursery. As of this September, the 4-year-old is now a student at Thomas’s Battersea in London. The tyke famously showed up for his first day of school with a smart navy uniform, a backpack labeled “George Cambridge" and the most heartbreaking look of distrust. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, is expected to start nursery school in London later this year. After that, who knows? Eton, a gap year, military school?
When they’re not taking part in a public playdate for the media’s benefit or rubbing elbows with Obama, the kids spend much of their time with assorted cousins, family friends, Lupo the family dog and their Spanish nanny, Maria Borrallo. In George’s new role as a schoolboy, he is sure to round up several new pals, but Thomas’s Battersea frowns upon having a "best friend" in favor of a more inclusive, let’s-all-be-buds-equally policy.
Take away the stamps and commemorative coins and unfettered access to tiaras, and you’ve got two children who by most accounts are just your average little whippersnappers. They like Peppa Pig and Beatrix Potter. They throw tantrums in public. They get dragged to boring events with Mummy and Daddy. They just also happen to have a shot at seeing their face all over everyone’s money.
But barring some sort of Uncle Ralph catastrophe, that fate is less likely for this bonus baby. Will the reduced pressure and power foster a more independent, adventurous spirit who blazes their own nontraditional trail and dates TV stars? Or should we brace ourselves for Prince Andrew 2.0? Only time will tell.
Pin this for reference when No. 3 finally arrives.
