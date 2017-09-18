Baby products even adults can use

Even if you know nothing about babies, you can usually deduce that they're tiny and fragile and squishy. So if you're taking care of one, you probably want to bathe it in flower petals and moonlight instead of chemical gunk and alcohol, right? But how do you know which "all-natural" baby products actually measure up? Sub-question: Why are they all so expensive? Sub-sub-question: What about you? Don't you deserve a moonlit flower-petal bath too? Of course you do.
The good news is that you don't need to shell out for a million different "baby" products and "mom" items and "dad" crap and "family" whatevers. Because the very best all-natural lines for babies actually work wonders for bodies of all ages and genders — and in some very surprising ways. You don't need us to tell you that the baby-marketing industrial complex is on overload these days; why not conserve some cash and buy one product that does double duty? Ahead are a few fan favorites that come highly recommended by women in the know — a doula, a natural-beauty expert and a regular old editor mom (hi).
Diaper cream/bug-bite balm? Check. Baby-butt wash/facial toner? Check. Click through for nine all-natural, multiuse "baby" product chameleons that you can definitely steal from your kid. I mean, share with your kid.
Certified birth and postpartum doula Rebecca McKeever recommends this super-balm — made with sunflower oil and shea butter — for all your parent and baby skin woes. "It's so powerful, you only have to use a little bit; I still have the same jar from when my daughter was born," she says. "And you can use if for everything: your skin, their skin, diaper rash, eczema, even boo-boos." (Amazon, $27)
These organic baby wipes also make great quick-clean facial cleansers. And they're scented with English pear, chamomile and honey, so you don't need to worry about your face smelling like a (clean, but still) diaper. (Storksak, $4)
Paraben- and sulfate-free, this multitasker gets you and kiddo clean from head to toe. And you'll both probably smell like Jessica Alba. (Honest Company, $9.95)
My personal (and Southern!) favorite, Clary Balm's tagline is "made by mothers" — and it's certainly not just for babies. I put this stuff on my lips, face and cuticles and my kid's eczema. It's made with olive oil, calendula, chamomile, lavender and plantain; the latter ingredient even works on bug bites to stop the itchy factor. (Clary Collection, $16.50)
This small-batch Virginia company makes all kinds of great natural products, but there's no arguing with the impressive double-duty nature of the Diaper Area Wash. With witch hazel, lime hydrosol and aloe as its main ingredients, it actually makes a great facial toner for adults — when it's not busy soothing baby butts, that is. (Herban Lifestyle, $12)
Laura Lemon, clean-beauty expert and owner of all-natural mecca Lemon Laine, recommends all things Erbaviva for no-fuss, no-fillers quality for parents and babes alike. "Crazy enough, I use their baby sunscreen on the regular," she admits. "It's the most absorbent natural sunscreen (no white streaks!) that I've tried." (Erbaviva, $23)
No, you're not seeing double; this is Erbaviva Diaper Cream, which resembles its sunscreen in quality as well as in simple packaging. In addition to working its magic against rashes, the diaper cream also "has a high concentration of zinc, which can help with hormonal breakouts in adults," Lemon explains. We're looking at you, post-pregnancy skin. (Erbaviva, $17)
For all humans in need of gentle moisture who would also like to smell like a field of lavender. Isn't that you? (Earth Mama, $17.99)
OK, so this product isn't baby-specific; it's fully aware of its multiuse, great-for-the-whole-family status. But we couldn't resist including it. "CV Skinlabs is like the Cetaphil of natural beauty," Lemon explains. "It's great for sensitive skin, babies with eczema flare-ups and even resistant-to-moisturizing dads." (CV Skinlabs, $26)
