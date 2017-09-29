Learning builds an appetite!

If there is one thing parents of school-age children learn quickly, it's that you don't block your child's path to the kitchen after the final bell rings and they're back at home. After spending the entire day filling their brains with knowledge, they need a little something to stuff their tiny tummies with too.
And since many parents work or have to tend to younger siblings in the after-school hours, it's not always easy to steal away long enough to make your ravenous grade-schooler a snack. But you know what? Little ones love being given responsibility; it makes them feel older. The reality is that your star student is probably ready and willing to make their own after-school snack.
Of course, it's only natural to have reservations about this transition. However, with minimal prep work, you can make it easy for your child to fix their own special snack when they get home in the afternoon. Here are 11 healthy ideas to get you going.
This post was sponsored by RXBAR Kids.
Real talk: Ants on a log is one after-school snack that never gets old. Plus, this classic is totally customizable.
Some apple slices, a few toppings and voila! A snack your kid will love so much they'll think it's contraband.
OK, so kids don't technically "make" these, but it's healthy and easy and your kids will love them.
Cucumbers, cream cheese and crackers? Kid-friendly and Mama-approved (yum!).
Walk your kid through how to make this funny face bread once, and they'll want to make it a million times.
Swap candy eyes for pretzel antennae or add a strawberry head. Fruit caterpillars are full of possibilities!
Don't forget to leave the chopsticks within reach in case your little one opts for this healthy banana sushi.
Granted, you'll have to make the hummus ahead of time, but your hungry student will appreciate your prep work.
Supply a variety of lunch meats so your little one can choose a favorite to wrap their apple and cheese combo.
Being able to choose what goes into this cereal trail mix will make your little learner feel like a big kid.
Wondering what to do with the leftover taco fixin's? Problem solved, Mama (with a tasty solution).
