12 Healthy After-School Snacks Kids Can Make on Their Own

Learning builds an appetite!

Learning builds an appetite!

If there is one thing parents of school-age children learn quickly, it's that you don't block your child's path to the kitchen after the final bell rings and they're back at home. After spending the entire day filling their brains with knowledge, they need a little something to stuff their tiny tummies with too.

And since many parents work or have to tend to younger siblings in the after-school hours, it's not always easy to steal away long enough to make your ravenous grade-schooler a snack. But you know what? Little ones love being given responsibility; it makes them feel older. The reality is that your star student is probably ready and willing to make their own after-school snack.

Of course, it's only natural to have reservations about this transition. However, with minimal prep work, you can make it easy for your child to fix their own special snack when they get home in the afternoon. Here are 11 healthy ideas to get you going.

This post was sponsored by RXBAR Kids

Apple 'cookies'

Apple 'cookies'

Some apple slices, a few toppings and voila! A snack your kid will love so much they'll think it's contraband.

RXBAR Kids

RXBAR Kids

OK, so kids don't technically "make" these, but it's healthy and easy and your kids will love them.

Traffic light graham crackers

Traffic light graham crackers

Graham crackers and fruit make for a fun treat when arranged to look like an edible traffic light. 

Open-faced cucumber 'sandwich'

Open-faced cucumber 'sandwich'

Cucumbers, cream cheese and crackers? Kid-friendly and Mama-approved (yum!). 

Funny face bread

Funny face bread

Walk your kid through how to make this funny face bread once, and they'll want to make it a million times. 

Grape caterpillars

Grape caterpillars

Swap candy eyes for pretzel antennae or add a strawberry head. Fruit caterpillars are full of possibilities! 

Healthy banana 'sushi'

Healthy banana 'sushi'

Don't forget to leave the chopsticks within reach in case your little one opts for this healthy banana sushi

Lemon hummus with veggie sticks

Lemon hummus with veggie sticks

Granted, you'll have to make the hummus ahead of time, but your hungry student will appreciate your prep work.

Apple-cheddar ham wrap

Apple-cheddar ham wrap

Supply a variety of lunch meats so your little one can choose a favorite to wrap their apple and cheese combo

Cereal trail mix

Cereal trail mix

Being able to choose what goes into this cereal trail mix will make your little learner feel like a big kid. 

Taco lettuce wrap

Taco lettuce wrap

Wondering what to do with the leftover taco fixin's? Problem solved, Mama (with a tasty solution). 

