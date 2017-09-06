13 children's books to get excited for this fall

Happy National Read A Book Day! (What, you didn't have it circled in red on your calendar since January? Oh, well.) There's nothing cozier than story time, so in honor of this literary holiday, why not take your favorite kid along for the reading ride? If you're a bookworm yourself and are hoping to instill a love of words in the next generation — whether your kids, nieces and nephews or nannying charges — the search for the right reading material can seem daunting. You want books that have substance but also hold the attention of wee ones — and gorgeous illustrations never hurt, either. Well, you're in luck. The trending children’s books in the slideshow ahead aren't just popular; they're inspiring. From addressing tough subjects to spinning whimsical fairy tales, they're sure to keep readers of all ages (yes, even Grandma) enthralled. So clear off the dust on your bookshelf to make room for these new reads this fall.
After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again)
By Dan Santat
Debuting in October
You probably already know the story of how Humpty Dumpty fell off that high wall, but now the story continues — courtesy of New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Dan Santat. Instead of merely dusting off his shell and going on with life, this book's Humpty explains (in an age-appropriate way, of course) the post-traumatic stress that someone might actually feel after a scary experience. It makes for a valuable conversation-starter with kids. Part of life, after all, is accepting when you’ve been hurt — and learning how to move forward.
By Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Loren Long
Debuting in October
Another retro take on a beloved classic, this book isn’t illustrated by Clement Hurd, but Loren Long definitely carries on his legacy. Much like Good Night Moon, this book features a sweet rabbit (sound familiar?) greeting all he meets before tucking himself into bed. Perfect for sleepy evenings — or rambunctious tots who need a little cajoling to get to sleep.
The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse
By Mac Barnett, illustrated by Jon Klassen
Debuting in October
If your child already dug this dynamic duo’s Triangle book earlier this fall, they’ll be pumped to add this new read to their back-to-school rotation. In the book, you’ll follow the journey of a mouse who was swallowed by a wolf — only to meet a duck who was eaten earlier. Yep, kind of dark — but from here, a friendship forms! Talk about making the best of a gloomy situation. Will the pair of buddies get out? Turn the pages to find out.
By Judy Schachner
Debuting in September
Your family might already love Skippyjon Jones from this author, and nowSchachner is back with a sweet story that reminds children just how much power their imagination can hold. The book's main character, Sarabella, creates all sorts of faraway lands in her daydreams, escaping her boredom in the classroom. But will all this thinking ruin her grades? There's a smart lesson here in how to channel your creativity — in and outside of school.
By Penny Parker Klostermann, illustrated by Ben Mantle
Debuting in September
Once upon a time, this author-illustrator pair created the ever-popular There Was an Old Dragon Who Swallowed a Knight, and now they’re back — to release the thrilling tale of a chef’s mishaps. Anyone who's tried to follow a recipe only to have kitchen mix-ups cause a ruckus will relate. Get ready to hear giggles.
By Educational Insights, illustrator Lucia Gaggiotti
Debuting in September
For very young kids, this story builds color recognition and encourages counting practice as a sweet woodland creature needs help finding hidden acorns. Tiny fingers can trace the page, pull up flaps and stare in awe at the colors.
By Carmela LaVigna Coyle, illustrated by Steve Gray
Debuting in November
Have a little adventurer on your hands? For the kid who loves to learn, is fascinated by animals and is always overflowing with questions, add this inspiring book to their collection. This best-selling author and talented illustrator will take you and your kiddo through arctic poles, jungles, canyons and beyond — all before it’s time to tuck in for the night.
By Neecy Twinem
Debuting in October
Twinem is an award-winning artist, and you’ll likely be in awe of the creations on each page of this book. As you flip through, kids will be able to explore a surprising forest full of ferns, songbirds, frogs, chipmunks, wild turkeys and more. Just make sure to read this one before you go to the pumpkin patch so the little one will be more inspired by nature hiking than candy apple eating (maybe, anyway).
By Anita Sanchez and George Steele, illustrated by John Himmelman
Debuting in October
Does your little one still need his flashlight at night? Or does she worry about what lurks under her bed in the spaces she can’t see? As a way to show kids not to be so scared of what happens after sunset, this chapter book explains nocturnal creatures and the cool things they can do. One author, Sanchez, spent years teaching children the joys of nature at night, so she has a solid perspective to pass on to new generations of midnight explorers.
Family Poems for Every Day of the Week/Poemas Familiares Para Cada dia de la Semana
By Francisco X. Alarcon, illustrated by Maya Christina Gonzalez
Debuting in September
It’s never too early (or late) to introduce your children to other languages. This book, written in both English and Spanish, is a nightly tradition you can start together. It’s partly based on the author’s own family history, and will help you teach kids the importance of celebrating different traditions.
By Tracey Hecht and Rumur Dowling, illustrated by Waymond Singleton
Debuting in September
In this fun book, children will follow the adventures of several creatures — from a serious fox to a boisterous sugar glider — as they trek through the night. It's whimsical and funny, and kids will laugh at the animals' bickering — while also learning important lessons about friendship, teamwork and problem-solving.
By Raeshal Solomon
Debuting in October
Often, the trickiest conversations to have with your children are some of the most vital. In this new book, friends Alex and Chris play on a little league team together, but their family’s incomes and work situations differ greatly. Although Alex always gazes longingly at the toys Chris' family can afford, he realizes that Chris' parents are both at work rather than cheering on the little league game — and learns a valuable lesson that money isn't everything.
Captain Snout and the Super Power Questions: Don’t Let the ANTs Steal Your Happiness
By Dr. Daniel Amen, illustrated by Brendan Kearney
Debuting in September
For forever-inquisitive tykes, bring this entertaining book home this fall. The sweet story helps children overcome ANTs (or automatic negative thoughts) as Captain Snout corrects the Debbie Downer habits of the three Pennypepper children. How? By asking questions, being curious and remembering how life often changes for the better.
