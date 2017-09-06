13 children's books to get excited for this fall

Share Pin

After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again)

By Dan Santat

Debuting in October

You probably already know the story of how Humpty Dumpty fell off that high wall, but now the story continues — courtesy of New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Dan Santat. Instead of merely dusting off his shell and going on with life, this book's Humpty explains (in an age-appropriate way, of course) the post-traumatic stress that someone might actually feel after a scary experience. It makes for a valuable conversation-starter with kids. Part of life, after all, is accepting when you’ve been hurt — and learning how to move forward.