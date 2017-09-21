The best toys of 2017

What comes between beach toy season and holiday toy season? Fall toys, of course. Even with no major holidays urging you to expand kids' toy boxes, there are bound to be a few birthday parties or emergency "what will he play with on the airplane" purchases between September and Thanksgiving. So we've done our due diligence.
After much research, we've compiled a comprehensive list of the coolest new toys available this fall. From the latest American Girl doll to the revamped digital Teddy Ruxpin and all the robotic wonders in between, we predict these playthings will be the 2017 favorites.
Which hot toy will be this year's Hatchimal? (Remember how parents were desperate to snag one of those last year? Tip: Get your new Glittering Garden Hatchimals now to avoid the same eggless fate.) Make your prediction, and then nab it before it's gone. Sure, it's only September, but it's never too early to strategize.
Tied to the upcoming My Little Pony: The Movie, My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle (what a name!) is, of course, a robotic pony with magical features. She boasts a responsive light-up horn and can speak over 90 phrases. The posable pony can also tell stories, flap her Pegasus wings and move her head and hooves. Quite the revamp of the My Litte Ponies of our youth. Best for ages 3 and up. (Toys R Us, $129.99)
Get ready to order an egg cream, a black and white or whatever else your retro heart desires at Melissa and Doug’s latest wooden play set diner. It’s actually a complete restaurant. Walk behind the diner booth, and you’ll find a full play kitchen where little line cooks can whip up daily specials. Toy kitchens are always a great bet, and this retro restaurant is perfect. Ages 3 and up. (Melissa and Doug, $199.99)
The ultimate Thomas the Train gift, the superstation is brand new from Mattel. The huge play set includes Percy, Thomas, James and Harold vehicles in various sizes; 35 feet of track; and 10 different Sodor locations — configure it any way you like. The best part is that any Thomas & Friends toys will work with the superstation, from minis to wooden railway, so parents don’t have to worry about any trains they’ve already bought sitting idle. Ages 3 and up. (Mattel, $100)
Great for ages 3 and up, Crayola’s cool new art set is totally mess-free. Color Wonder paints are clear, so they won’t stain anything. The Magic Light Brush lights up in the color of the paint, so kids know what they’re applying to the special paper (included). (Toys R Us, $19.99)
This lifelike robotic lizard makes a fun gift for any child (ages 3 to 12) who loves reptiles. The Robo Alive lizard has a realistic-feeling rubber head and tail and uncannily lifelike eyes. He runs like a real lizard, and kids love chasing him around the house. The two AA batteries are not included. A snake is also available for those who prefer a more slithery pet. This guy is so entertaining, you’ll want to order in bulk. (Target, $12.99)
One of the best-selling toys of the '80s is back in a big way for fall. The brand-new cuddly 14-inch Teddy Ruxpin still moves his mouth as he reads to kids, but now, he also features LCD eyes (with over 40 expressions), Bluetooth technology, touch sensors and a free app featuring more stories. Will 2.0 match his '80s predecessor’s popularity? Only time will tell. Ages 3 and up. (Toys R Us, $99.99)
The latest toy to join the fidget craze, Spinzipz are pocket-size spinners with a fun LED light that sparks when you start playing. Available in a single or 3-pack. (These would make great stocking stuffers.) Ages 4 and up. (Zing.Store, $7.99)
Available in October, this amazingly lifelike baby doll will thrill little ones (though parents may find her, well, creepy). Spin Master’s Luvabella features an expressive face and responds to touch — tickle her, and she giggles. Little caretakers can play peek-a-boo, feed her, soothe her with a pacifier and teach her over 100 words and phrases. We have a feeling this robotic doll will be featured in a lot of letters to Santa. Luvabella might be this year’s Hatchimal. Ages 3 and up. (Toys R Us, $99.99)
Barbie’s going glamping. Don't you wish you were too? This pink RV has room for Barbie and her friends. It features a button that activates a pop-out expansion. In addition to a bathroom, kitchen, hammocks and campfire, the set includes a pool with water slide. All the little details (fried eggs, anyone?) will keep kids busy for hours. Then when they’re done playing, they can pack it up and drive to a new location. Dolls not included. Ages 3 and up. (Mattel, $109.99)
Now kids can watch Shark Week in 360-degree virtual reality. Discovery’s virtual reality headset works with any smartphone — just slide it in the compartment and watch custom Discovery content via YouTube and other apps. Ages 8 and up. (Target, $14.99)
Lego fans will concoct imaginative space adventures with the three-in-one Space Shuttle Explorer, which also rebuilds into a moon station or space rover. The shuttle set features an opening payload bay, robotic arm, satellite and an astronaut mini-figure with a jetpack. Best for ages 7 though 12. (Kmart, $29.99)
Choose from popular superheroes and villains Wonder Woman (shown here) Supergirl, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Bumblebee, Starfire and Frost (each sold separately), and let the adventures begin. The 12-inch action dolls are poseable for maximum action, and they come with coordinating accessories. Ages 6 and up. (Mattel, $19.99)
New for fall, this Rainbow Heart Care Bear celebrates 35 years of cuddly, colorful Care Bear fun. Glittery purple fur, a metallic nose and shimmery green eyes definitely add extra Care Bear flair. Suitable for any age, Care Bear collectors and kids alike will love the latest addition from Just Play. Rainbow Heart Bear comes with a certificate of authenticity. (Amazon, $24.95)
Kids 4 and over can celebrate 40 years of Star Wars with the vintage-inspired Legacy Pack figurine. The 6-inch detailed Darth Vader comes with a stand and back card. Even the cool packaging is inspired by 1977 (yep, parents might be tempted to snag this one for themselves). (Kmart, $39.99)
Little ones who love McStuffins will be delighted with this nursery center based on the adorable Disney Junior series. Everything they need to care for baby dolls is included: a light and sound laptop, stethoscope, scale, rocking cradle — even bandages. It takes up a lot of real estate in the house, but the joy your kid will get is worth it… maybe? Ages 3 and up. (Toys R Us, $79.99)
The latest FurReal robotic animal, Roarin’ Tyler, is a furry baby tiger that will play interactively with kids — because really, what kid doesn’t want a baby tiger? He features expressive eyes and 100-plus sound and motion combinations thanks to multiple sensors. Roarin’ Tyler is snuggly, poseable, responsive to touch — and of course, he roars. We predict Tyler will be very popular this holiday season. Ages 4 and up. (Hasbro, $129.99)
RedwoodVentures’ IDO3D Print Shop is a 3-D printer for kids (well, it’s actually a 3-D injection mold system that uses UV light if you want to get technical). No need for modeling software — the 3-D print shop can replicate objects in minutes. It also allows kids to create any unique 3-D object they’d like. Best for 8 and up. (Target, $39.99)
Best for ages 3 to 8, this “xtreme” Batman toy is over 2 feet tall. The Batbot punches, launches projectiles and lifts his wings. Plus, open him up, and you'll find a tiny Batman inside. There’s a headquarters play set within the Batbot and even a Batcycle. Also included are power pads and voice-changing action for kids. This is an impressive gift for any little superhero. (Mattel, $110)
The latest Spy Code game from Yulu involves using lock-picking skills to escape from handcuffs, among other challenges. Be the first to break free from the handcuffs, and you win. Each game features a new twist. There are three levels of difficulty and 12 different mazes for two to four players. Best for ages 6 and up. (Amazon, $31.89)
These colorful, kid-safe headphones are part of the new Beat Bugs line tied to the Netflix animated series. Built-in volume-limiting technology assures that loud music won’t damage kids’ sensitive ears. They're great for holiday travel. Ages 3 to 9. (Target, $19.99)
Do you know a kid who isn't obsessed with Disney’s Moana? Because I don't. Kids will love this Lego set, which replicates adventures from the musical movie. The 307-piece set includes a Moana figure, Maui, Heihei the rooster and two evil Kakamora. Build the voyaging canoe so Moana can restore the heart of Te Fiti. Best for ages 6 to 12. (Kmart, $39.99)
Fans of the animated Nickelodeon show will love this massive Paw Patrol play set — it’s over 2-1/2 feet tall. A rotating periscope gives little ones a great view of Adventure Bay. Buttons activate lights, sounds and the pups’ signature phrases. The tower set includes an exclusive vehicle, Chase and Marshall figures and accessories. Two AA batteries are included. Ages 3 and up. (Kmart, $99.88)
This hilariously lifelike stuffed animal is new from Melissa and Doug and would make a whimsical addition to any wildlife lover’s room. (Amazon, $29.89)
Whoever said dolls were all about Barbies, babies and dresses? This line of 15-inch action-oriented buddies is our latest favorite. The Wonder Crew buddies have vinyl arms and legs, huggable bodies and colorful superhero outfits — plus matching capes and masks for kids. Four characters in various skin tones are available: Marco, Will, James and Erik. Additional outfits and pajamas are sold separately. Ages 3 and up. (Target, $24.99)
The latest PJ Masks play set features the superheroes racing around on their vehicles to save the museum from that dastardly Night Ninja. It’s double the fun if your little ones like the show and cars. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko zoom through a loop, ramp and more. Includes track, Catboy figure, Cat-car vehicle and Night Ninja bus. Best for ages 3 to 7. (Target, $39.99)
Check out this detailed new pyramid play set from Playmobil’s history line. There are five mysterious chambers full of puzzles, traps and treasures. Watch out for the mummy! Included are three figures, a tomb, a mummy, spiders, skeletons and more. Recommended for ages 6 and up (but this is one toy that even adults will want to play with.) (Playmobil, $69.99)
The latest Etch A Sketch toy features a modern rainbow pad, stylus and stampers instead of knobs. But don't fret, nostalgia fans: You still shake to erase. This one's lightweight and easy to carry, so it makes a great travel toy. Batteries are also included. Ages 3 and up. (Target, $19.99)
Hot dog! There’s a racing Mickey from Disney Junior’s hit series Mickey and the Roaster Racers available. Mickey can do 360-degree spins, move his head, talk, sing and make racing sounds — just touch his light-up helmet. Or race to Mickey and watch him dance when the winner captures his flag. Four AA batteries are included. Ages 3 and up. (Toys R Us, $39.99)
Board-game fans will love this inventive new stacking game from Haba. Rhino Hero climbs skyscrapers and fights off spider monkeys (obviously). Give the kids a break from all those digital toys and have a regular old game night. For 2 to 4 players ages 5 and up. (Haba, $29.99)
Best for ages 3 to 6, Movi is a sweet little robot perfect for preschoolers. Kids get up and moving, following directions via interactive games like red light-green light and Movi says. Movi even has fun facial expressions and 360-degree moves. (Fisher-Price, $50)
Playmobil has teamed up with DreamWorks to create detailed play sets based on the How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise, like this one featuring Astrid and Stormfly. Stormfly features a removable saddle, and the Astrid figure wields a battle ax. Other sets in the cool series include Hiccup and Toothless (who lights up and shoots projectiles) and the Berk fortress. This play set is recommended for ages 4 to 12. (Playmobil, $29.99)
Hawaiian Nanea Mitchell is the 16th historical BeForever doll from ever-popular American Girl. Nanea’s story is set in Honolulu in the 1940s, and she’s dressed in a detailed outfit from the period. Parents who treasured their own American Girl dolls (remember the AG OGs Felicity, Kirsten, Molly, Addie, and Samantha?) in the '90s will love giving their own kids this special toy. Nanea (plus her books and a wide range of Hawaiian-inspired accessories) is recommended for ages 8 and up. (American Girl, $115)
The Air Hogs Drone is big news (in the kids’ drone world, at least). This racing gadget is packed with indoor flight-assist technologies perfect for drone beginners — or you can switch it into advanced mode. The Micro Race model has a communication range of 250 feet, and its durable, crash-resistant design makes it a fun choice for kids 8 and up. Batteries are included. (Target, $39.99)
This new Learning Resources stegosaurus puzzle allows kids to work on their fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities. Perfect for the tiny dino fan, this massive puzzle is over 4 feet long and features the stego’s skeleton on the reverse side of the sturdy foam puzzle pieces. Ages 3 and up. (Learning Resources, $24.99)
The new Cycle Gears building set from Learning Resources is part of their STEM-friendly Gears! Gears! Gears! line. Kids 4 and up can use the colorful plastic gears to create their own cycles through open-ended play. The set includes 30 pieces and an activity guide to occupy little gearheads. (Amazon, $14.99)
