15 toys to help beat the heat

Everyone knows that the ideal summer includes a trip to the beach or pool. But sometimes, having a staycation can be just as fun. With a little help from these awesome summer toys and games, you can turn your own backyard (or local park) into the epitome of summer fun. Can you say #SummerGoals?
Hook this mat up to your garden hose to have the water sprinkle and spray across the mat, where kids can slip, slide and even color and draw on the erasable surface. (Walmart, $20)
Give your kids a classic summer treat: a water slide! This inflatable single-lane water slide includes a cushiony launch pad and splash lagoon at the start and end bumpers that collect the water for maximum splashing. (Walmart, $10)
Regular water slide too boring for your tastes? Take an awesome twist on it and slide down your very own personal bowling alley! The slide works the same as the original, but place the inflatable pins at the end and see how getting a strike feels so much more satisfying. (Walmart, $30)
Splash fights just got a thousand times better. These foam balls work great for wet and dry play and are designed to absorb as much water as possible and create a splash on impact. And they also come in a variety of prints and graphics. (Toys R Us, $4 per four-pack)
Want to make your splash fight a little more sporty? Check out Aqua Games' Green Drencher Mini Football. It works the same as the splash bombs: just soak it in water and throw for some spinning, splashing action. (Toys R Us, $6)
Your water wars just got cooler. Nerf is already the top dog when it comes to making water guns of all shapes and sizes, so why not grab one specially designed to tackle zombies? It's an obvious necessity for all your watery, post-apocalyptic-yet-still-summery fun. (Toys R Us, $18)
Not a water gun enthusiast? Don't worry; you can still get in on the super-soaking fun. Nerf's got all their bases covered with this crossbow-style water blaster. (Toys R Us, $25)
Now you can fill up 100 water balloons without the struggle of doing it one by one. Connect the tops to a hose or sink and fill multiple balloons at once — leaving less time for prep and more time for fun. (Toys R Us, $25)
Like the quick-fill water balloons? Well, we can do you one better. Now, you can also grab a water balloon launcher that'll send your balloons flying up to 60 feet away. And thankfully, these Zuru products come in a variety of cool colors to choose from. (Toys R Us, $10)
Looking for a lighter fare of fun? Bubble machines are always a sight to see and a joy for the whole family — especially your little ones. The Fubbles No-Spill Bubble Machine won't ever spill, so don't worry about tipping it over and turning it upside down. (Overstock, $21)
These work like a charm — dip one end into a bucket or sink of water and then pull the extender to absorb it into the soaker. Then, push the extension to shoot water out and super-soak everyone. (Toys R Us, $5)
We're all about one-upping even the best of the best, and if you thought you were fine with water splashers, get a load of this! This two-player pack includes two soakers and two vests, and the game is simple. Whoever fills the other person's vest with more water wins. Competitive water sports is totally a thing. (Toys R Us, $20)
Are your kids more about solo play? Check out this Paw Patrol water backpack. Fill it with water and slide it on like a regular backpack. Then pump the blaster to spray up to 30 feet of water. (Overstock, $21)
For more contained fun, this Finding Dory-themed water table is a great option. Kids can play with all their favorite characters from the movie and send them down a slide or into a whirpool in a water wonderland of their own creation. (Walmart, $46)
Forget about your plain old sprinkler on the lawn and up your kids' fun even more. Connect this Wigglin' Waterpillar to your hose and watch as it sprays water while it dances and swings its arms around. (Walmart, $12)
