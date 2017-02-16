Check out these confused cats

Who are these tiny interlopers? These cats can't figure it out.
I don't really understand why they thought they needed a smaller version of themselves, but OK.
Physical affection is one of the more confusing aspects of human life.
Human babies are so lazy that they have other people bathe them. How rude.
Two cats are enough as it is. But when you bring home twins to constantly bewilder the two cats? That's a lot.
Don't think that just because you're in the yard, you're safe. One slip-up and I'm telling Mom!
I'd better come with you on the car ride... just to keep an eye on this troublemaker.
I'll just... stay back here. Where it's safe. And I won't be tortured by human offspring.
Juuust going to chill down here until that creature takes off.
You stay over there; I'll stay over here. We won't have any problems that way.
The humans may trust you, but I'm still not so sure. Better keep an eye on you 24 hours a day for good measure.
Does the human child expect me to like it? Please.
It's so... vulnerable. And squishy. It looks really squishy.
Do you see my bow tie? I'm too classy for a new family member. It'll throw the whole dynamic off.
Being asked to look over this tiny person is an insult to my intelligence, but fine.
I'm only tolerating this because your parents feed me, OK? Don't get any ideas.
