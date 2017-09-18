Experts know best

Share Pin

Nowadays, we're constantly hearing about STEM studies — but if you still don't really know what the acronym stands for, don't be embarrassed. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and though it's obvious that most children have at least a slight interest in tech (hello, child glued to your parents' smartphone), the sad truth is that there's still a shortage of students who dive into STEM studies by choice.

So how do we change that? Well, we can encourage kids to cultivate a passion for science with these exciting, expert-recommended toys for starters.

Originally published December 2016. Updated September 2017.