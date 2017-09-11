Don't hide your baby bump this Halloween

Share Pin

It's the same deal every year. Come September, the gears start turning as we try to come up with the perfect Halloween costume. Before we know it, it's Oct. 30, and still no costume. Behold: procrastination at its best (or worst). And if you're pregnant, it can be very tempting to procrastinate this particular chore until... forever.

Luckily, gone are the days when you were supposed to keep the baby bump under wraps. Pregnancy photo shoots and actually-kind-of-cute maternity clothes are everywhere these days, and showing off your body's amazing ability to create life is no different at Halloween. In fact, having a bun in the oven actually lends itself to some clever costume ideas.

From plays on words to pop culture icons, we found the preggo inspo you need this Halloween. So don't consider your burgeoning bump an obstacle to a great Halloween costume; consider it the basis for one. Check out our list of 21 costume ideas that showcase your growing belly — or, um, family.

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.