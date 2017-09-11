 
21 Halloween Costume Ideas for Expecting Mothers

Danielle Agoglia

by

Danielle is a graduate journalism student at Hofstra University, an editorial intern at SheKnows Media and a freelance journalist.

Don't hide your baby bump this Halloween

Carol Yepes/Getty Images
Don't hide your baby bump this Halloween

It's the same deal every year. Come September, the gears start turning as we try to come up with the perfect Halloween costume. Before we know it, it's Oct. 30, and still no costume. Behold: procrastination at its best (or worst). And if you're pregnant, it can be very tempting to procrastinate this particular chore until... forever.

Luckily, gone are the days when you were supposed to keep the baby bump under wraps. Pregnancy photo shoots and actually-kind-of-cute maternity clothes are everywhere these days, and showing off your body's amazing ability to create life is no different at Halloween. In fact, having a bun in the oven actually lends itself to some clever costume ideas. 

From plays on words to pop culture icons, we found the preggo inspo you need this Halloween. So don't consider your burgeoning bump an obstacle to a great Halloween costume; consider it the basis for one. Check out our list of 21 costume ideas that showcase your growing belly — or, um, family. 

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.

Kanga & Roo

Kaylan_Nicole/Instagram
Kanga & Roo

This is a cute idea for expecting moms, or you could definitely dress a toddler as Roo.

Avocado

Closer Weekly
Avocado

Avocados are having a moment, and this costume will let you and your belly have yours.

Bun in the oven

Etsy
Bun in the oven

This sweet idea also works great as a couples costume. 

Witches' brew

Mother Rising
Witches' brew

Are you cooking up a baby, perhaps? 

Gumball machine

Pinterest
Gumball machine

This costume is an easy DIY with colored cotton balls from the craft store. 

Winnie the Pooh

Popsugar
Winnie the Pooh

This costume will let the world know your belly is filled with something sweet. 

Fried egg

Mother Rising
Fried egg

A yellow shirt and some large white paper are all you need to turn you and your belly into a delicious fried egg.

Chuck & Wilson!

Pinterest
Chuck & Wilson!

Another great couples' costume, Wilson the volleyball is the perfect shape.

Bump in the road

The Chive
Bump in the road

With this costume, everyone is sure to see your "bump in the road."

Juno & Bleeker

TuxBoard
Juno & Bleeker

A classic movie costume that's even better when you really are pregnant.

Baseball & umpire

From Dahlias to Doxies
Baseball & umpire

A great idea for baseball fans. (Just change the team to your favorite.)

Oyster & pearl

Mother Rising
Oyster & pearl

Because your little one is sure to be as rare as a pearl, right?

'Monsters, Inc.'

Coolest Homemade Costumes
'Monsters, Inc.'

"Miiiiiiike Wazowski?" 

Thing 1 & Thing 2

Baby Center
Thing 1 & Thing 2

You can be two things in one with this costume. 

Octomom

deavita.com
Octomom

This is a cute idea — even if you're only expecting one baby.

Skeleton family

Baby Center
Skeleton family

We're all the same on the inside, right?

Belly baller

Baby Center
Belly baller

A pretty ballin' costume.

Miley Cyrus & her wrecking ball

Popsugar
Miley Cyrus & her wrecking ball

You don't have to dress like Miley Cyrus to wear this costume. 

Housewife & milkman

Baby Center
Housewife & milkman

Snarky '50s jokes in costume form never fail.

Prego sauce

Pinterest
Prego sauce

Another perfect play on words.

