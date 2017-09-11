Don't hide your baby bump this Halloween

It's the same deal every year. Come September, the gears start turning as we try to come up with the perfect Halloween costume. Before we know it, it's Oct. 30, and still no costume. Behold: procrastination at its best (or worst). And if you're pregnant, it can be very tempting to procrastinate this particular chore until... forever.
Luckily, gone are the days when you were supposed to keep the baby bump under wraps. Pregnancy photo shoots and actually-kind-of-cute maternity clothes are everywhere these days, and showing off your body's amazing ability to create life is no different at Halloween. In fact, having a bun in the oven actually lends itself to some clever costume ideas.
From plays on words to pop culture icons, we found the preggo inspo you need this Halloween. So don't consider your burgeoning bump an obstacle to a great Halloween costume; consider it the basis for one. Check out our list of 21 costume ideas that showcase your growing belly — or, um, family.
Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.
The easiest play on words, and perfect for Halloween.
This is a cute idea for expecting moms, or you could definitely dress a toddler as Roo.
Avocados are having a moment, and this costume will let you and your belly have yours.
This sweet idea also works great as a couples costume.
Are you cooking up a baby, perhaps?
This costume is an easy DIY with colored cotton balls from the craft store.
This costume will let the world know your belly is filled with something sweet.
A yellow shirt and some large white paper are all you need to turn you and your belly into a delicious fried egg.
Another great couples' costume, Wilson the volleyball is the perfect shape.
With this costume, everyone is sure to see your "bump in the road."
A classic movie costume that's even better when you really are pregnant.
A great idea for baseball fans. (Just change the team to your favorite.)
Because your little one is sure to be as rare as a pearl, right?
"Miiiiiiike Wazowski?"
You can be two things in one with this costume.
This is a cute idea — even if you're only expecting one baby.
We're all the same on the inside, right?
A pretty ballin' costume.
You don't have to dress like Miley Cyrus to wear this costume.
Snarky '50s jokes in costume form never fail.
Another perfect play on words.
