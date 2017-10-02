 
Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas for When Your Kid Needs a Cute Last-Minute Costume

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

#1/18:

Easy Halloween face paint FTW

Inti St Clair/Getty Images
Fall is our favorite time of year, but October is beyond hectic. Besides the fact that we're still trying to get back into the swing of things for the new school year, there's also the whole Halloween madness. You gotta decorate the house, stock up on the candy, and — the trickiest thing of all — execute pro-looking Halloween costumes for all of your kids. Who has time for all that?

And when 'Procrastination' is your middle name (we're calling ourselves out, here), chances are you'll be trying to pull off a cute getup for your children at the eleventh hour. No pressure, right? If you've got a little makeup and some creative juices, however, you can pull off a cute costume in a snap. 

These super simple Halloween face painting looks are perfect for when you're pressed for time. 

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.
#3/18:

Leopard

Support a Creative Mind 1 time/Instagram
Leopard print doesn't have to be perfect — it'll still look grrrrreat. 

#4/18:

Bumblebee

melskidsparties/Instagram
This design can be easily adapted if the child asks for a butterfly. 

#5/18:

Oompa Loompa

Hayley Mccormack/Instagram
An Oompa Loompa is perfect for your little Roald Dahl fan, and it couldn't be simpler. 

#6/18:

Minnie Mouse

Support a Creative Mind 1 time/Instagram
Minnie Mouse: minimum effort, maximum cuteness. 

#7/18:

Vampire

Melinda's Children's Parties/Facebook
It's all about the eyebrows for your mini vampire this Halloween. 

#8/18:

Pokémon

Lynne MacKay - Professional Face and Body Art/Facebook
Pokémon will be a popular choice this Halloween. 

#9/18:

Spotty dog

Hyawatta/Getty Images
A white base and black patches make for a fabulous spotty dog. 

#10/18:

Doll face

Taken by Katie Swift, Dayton, Ohio www.liveroygbiv.com/Moment/Getty Images
Exaggeration is key for a doll face, and there's no need to worry about staying within the lines. 

#11/18:

Fawn

melskidsparties/Instagram
Add a touch of glitter for the perfect take on Bambi. 

#12/18:

Vampiress

Lynne MacKay - Professional Face and Body Art/Facebook
If you already have dark hair to work with, you don't even need a wig — simply paint on a hairline worthy of any vampiress. 

#13/18:

Wonder Woman

Support a Creative Mind 1 time/Instagram
If you can draw a star, you can create a winning Wonder Woman look. 

#14/18:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Support a Creative Mind 1 time/Instagram
The TMNT look is unmistakable (just make sure your mask color matches your child's favorite turtle).  

#15/18:

Iron Man

Melinda's Children's Parties/Facebook
It only takes a few minutes to give Iron Man his all-important mask. 

#16/18:

Stormtrooper

Hayley Mccormack/Instagram
Perfect for the Star Wars buff in the family. 

#17/18:

Superman

Lynne MacKay - Professional Face and Body Art/Facebook
Once you've mastered the "S" (and you can print it from the internet and trace it to make it super simple), you'll have Superman nailed. 

#18/18:

Angry Bird

Support a Creative Mind 1 time/Instagram
It's not difficult to create an Angry Bird with thick black lines and simple shapes. 

