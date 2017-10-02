Easy Halloween face paint FTW

Fall is our favorite time of year, but October is beyond hectic. Besides the fact that we're still trying to get back into the swing of things for the new school year, there's also the whole Halloween madness. You gotta decorate the house, stock up on the candy, and — the trickiest thing of all — execute pro-looking Halloween costumes for all of your kids. Who has time for all that?
And when 'Procrastination' is your middle name (we're calling ourselves out, here), chances are you'll be trying to pull off a cute getup for your children at the eleventh hour. No pressure, right? If you've got a little makeup and some creative juices, however, you can pull off a cute costume in a snap.
These super simple Halloween face painting looks are perfect for when you're pressed for time.
You'll get an A for this quick, easy Captain America mask.
Leopard print doesn't have to be perfect — it'll still look grrrrreat.
This design can be easily adapted if the child asks for a butterfly.
An Oompa Loompa is perfect for your little Roald Dahl fan, and it couldn't be simpler.
Minnie Mouse: minimum effort, maximum cuteness.
It's all about the eyebrows for your mini vampire this Halloween.
Pokémon will be a popular choice this Halloween.
A white base and black patches make for a fabulous spotty dog.
Exaggeration is key for a doll face, and there's no need to worry about staying within the lines.
Add a touch of glitter for the perfect take on Bambi.
If you already have dark hair to work with, you don't even need a wig — simply paint on a hairline worthy of any vampiress.
If you can draw a star, you can create a winning Wonder Woman look.
The TMNT look is unmistakable (just make sure your mask color matches your child's favorite turtle).
It only takes a few minutes to give Iron Man his all-important mask.
Perfect for the Star Wars buff in the family.
Once you've mastered the "S" (and you can print it from the internet and trace it to make it super simple), you'll have Superman nailed.
It's not difficult to create an Angry Bird with thick black lines and simple shapes.
