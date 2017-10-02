Easy Halloween face paint FTW

Fall is our favorite time of year, but October is beyond hectic. Besides the fact that we're still trying to get back into the swing of things for the new school year, there's also the whole Halloween madness. You gotta decorate the house, stock up on the candy, and — the trickiest thing of all — execute pro-looking Halloween costumes for all of your kids. Who has time for all that?

And when 'Procrastination' is your middle name (we're calling ourselves out, here), chances are you'll be trying to pull off a cute getup for your children at the eleventh hour. No pressure, right? If you've got a little makeup and some creative juices, however, you can pull off a cute costume in a snap.

These super simple Halloween face painting looks are perfect for when you're pressed for time.