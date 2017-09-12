Charlotte & Wilbur forever

Share Pin

Charlotte's Web may technically be a book for kids, but E.B. White's classic 1952 novel is just as entertaining for adults as it is for children — which is why we have absolutely no problem reading it for our kids every single time they ask.

And it's a classic for a reason — the heartwarming tale of unlikely friendship has a message that will never get old. Charlotte (spoiler alert!) may have died right after sparing Wilbur's life by saving him from slaughter, but her spirit will live on in the book forever.

We've gathered our absolute favorite quotes from the story so you can reminisce about Wilbur and his wise eight-legged friend all you want. White's words are both poignant and enlightening — but you might want to grab a box of tissues. Some of these are real tear-jerkers.

Originally published August 2016. Updated September 2017.