Mom's gonna love it

Searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift is nearly impossible. How the heck are you supposed to find something that conveys how much your mom, grandma or significant other means? It's tough, but homemade gifts are the best way to go.

Our simple but sweet Mother’s Day coloring pages prove that it really is the thought that counts — and younger kids who might not be ready for harder crafts can show their appreciation for Mom by expressing their creativity in these coloring printouts.

And let’s not forget, a cute coloring page is an activity that benefits kids just as much as their mamas. Coloring has been shown to improve hand-eye coordination, color and shape recognition and patience in kids, while promoting relaxation in adults and kids alike. It's time to bust out the good crayons for this one.

Updated by Sarah Long on 4/14/17