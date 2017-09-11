Halloween coloring party

Share Pin

The pumpkin-carving ritual is definitely fun, but let's be real, it's a tradition that can get pretty messy (and even dangerous) in the blink of an eye. If you're looking to get into the Halloween spirit without pumpkin guts and carving knives, why not gather the gang for some coloring fun?

When the leaves start to change and the weather gets a little cooler, kids inevitably spend a bit more time indoors — which makes a plethora of fall- and Halloween-themed art projects even more valuable. We've got you covered with a huge assortment of fun, silly and spooky pages kids are going to love.

Print these out for fall play dates, lazy weekends at home or entertaining kids at a Halloween party.

Originally published March 2014. Updated September 2017.