These Halloween Coloring Pages Are the Perfect Antidote to Fall Boredom

Bethany Ramos

by

Bethany Ramos is an editor, blogger, and chick lit author. Bethany works as Editor in Chief for Naturally Healthy Publications.

Halloween coloring party

Hero Images/Getty Images
Halloween coloring party

The pumpkin-carving ritual is definitely fun, but let's be real, it's a tradition that can get pretty messy (and even dangerous) in the blink of an eye. If you're looking to get into the Halloween spirit without pumpkin guts and carving knives, why not gather the gang for some coloring fun? 

When the leaves start to change and the weather gets a little cooler, kids inevitably spend a bit more time indoors — which makes a plethora of fall- and Halloween-themed art projects even more valuable. We've got you covered with a huge assortment of fun, silly and spooky pages kids are going to love. 

Print these out for fall play dates, lazy weekends at home or entertaining kids at a Halloween party. 

Originally published March 2014. Updated September 2017.

Jack O'Lantern 2

SheKnows
Jack O'Lantern 2

Jack O'Lantern 3

SheKnows
Jack O'Lantern 3

Jack O'Lantern 4

SheKnows
Jack O'Lantern 4

Jack O'Lantern 5

SheKnows
Jack O'Lantern 5

Jack O'Lanterns

SheKnows
Jack O'Lanterns

Pumpkin 1

SheKnows
Pumpkin 1

Pumpkin 2

SheKnows
Pumpkin 2

Pumpkins in a row

SheKnows
Pumpkins in a row

Trick-or-treating kids

SheKnows
Trick-or-treating kids

Candy bag

SheKnows
Candy bag

Witch face blank

SheKnows
Witch face blank

Cauldron

SheKnows
Cauldron

Cat

SheKnows
Cat

Candy corn

SheKnows
Candy corn

Trick-or-treat bag

SheKnows
Trick-or-treat bag

Devil

SheKnows
Devil

Cute devil

SheKnows
Cute devil

Crying devil

SheKnows
Crying devil

Country devil

SheKnows
Country devil

Pumpkin carving

SheKnows
Pumpkin carving

Frankenstein

SheKnows
Frankenstein

Haunted house 1

SheKnows
Haunted house 1

Haunted house 2

SheKnows
Haunted house 2

Boo ghost

SheKnows
Boo ghost

Pumpkin carving

SheKnows
Pumpkin carving

Frankenstein monster

SheKnows
Frankenstein monster

Bogeyman

SheKnows
Bogeyman

Crazy brain

SheKnows
Crazy brain

Crazy vampire

SheKnows
Crazy vampire

Evil pumpkinhead

SheKnows
Evil pumpkinhead

Frankenstein mask

SheKnows
Frankenstein mask

Frankenstein 2

SheKnows
Frankenstein 2

Witch

SheKnows
Witch

Gladiator

SheKnows
Gladiator

Vampire

SheKnows
Vampire

Pirate

SheKnows
Pirate

Pumpkin girl

SheKnows
Pumpkin girl

Pumpkin witch

SheKnows
Pumpkin witch

Superhero

SheKnows
Superhero

Ugly witch

SheKnows
Ugly witch

Werewolf

SheKnows
Werewolf

Happy dracula

SheKnows
Happy dracula

Mummy

SheKnows
Mummy

Happy Frankenstein

SheKnows
Happy Frankenstein

Happy witch

SheKnows
Happy witch

Lil' devil

SheKnows
Lil' devil

Lil' vampire

SheKnows
Lil' vampire

Lil' ghost

SheKnows
Lil' ghost

Lil' witch

SheKnows
Lil' witch

Lil' cat

SheKnows
Lil' cat

Lil' cowboy

SheKnows
Lil' cowboy

Lil' pirate

SheKnows
Lil' pirate

Lil' skeleton

SheKnows
Lil' skeleton

Pin it!

Karen Cox/SheKnows
Pin it!

Pin now, color later!

